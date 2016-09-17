from the plural-environment dept.
Harvard Dean Rescinds Chelsea Manning's Visiting Fellow Invitation, Calling It a 'Mistake'
Harvard's Kennedy School of Government rescinded a visiting fellowship offered to Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence analyst who spent seven years in prison for leaking classified government secrets, after the university faced forceful backlash from CIA Director Mike Pompeo among others.
"I now think that designating Chelsea Manning as a Visiting Fellow was a mistake, for which I accept responsibility," Douglas W. Elmendorf, the school's dean, wrote in a 700-word statement released shortly after midnight Friday.
Manning was one of four visiting fellows announced two days earlier by the Kennedy School's Institute of Politics. As part of the program, visiting fellows appear on Harvard's campus for speaking engagements and events, interacting with undergraduate students on "topical issues of today," the school's initial announcement explained.
Elmendorf decided to withdraw the invitation after realizing that "many people view a Visiting Fellow title as an honorific," though the school had not intended to "honor [Manning] in any way or to endorse any of her words or deeds."
The Establishment called.
Harvard withdraws Chelsea Manning fellowship after CIA response
Harvard University invited Chelsea Manning to be a visiting fellow, but withdrew the invitation after CIA Director Mike Pompeo wrote:
The students there are now owed an institution that acts responsibility; an institution that does not sanction or legitimize the criminal path Ms. Manning took to undermine our national security.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by aristarchus on Saturday September 16, @08:02AM
So this is news, how? How often do we get a trifecta of national security, trans-sexuality, and libtard uppity snobbish liberal IvY League Universities all in one dog-whistle, flamebait Fine Article to Post On the SoylentNews? HUH? I believe this was submitted by a bot, just to rile up fustakrakich. Carry on, all. I will not mod on this topic. Probably will not comment. Surely Runaway will have some rather nasty things to say, however.
guess who was the worst moderator on site, handing out more than twice the downmods of the next closest registered user
Reply to This