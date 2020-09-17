from the brace-for-impact dept.
Net neutrality advocates are planning two days of protest in Washington DC this month as they fight off plans to defang regulations meant to protect an open internet.
A coalition of activists, consumer groups and writers are calling on supporters to attend the next meeting of the Federal Communications Commission on 26 September in DC. The next day, the protest will move to Capitol Hill, where people will meet legislators to express their concerns about an FCC proposal to rewrite the rules governing the internet.
The FCC has received 22 million comments on "Restoring Internet Freedom", the regulator's proposal to dismantle net neutrality rules put in place in 2015. Opponents argue the rule changes, proposed by the FCC's Republican chairman Ajit Pai, will pave the way for a tiered internet where internet service providers (ISPs) will be free to pick and choose winners online by giving higher speeds to those they favor, or those willing or able to pay more.
The regulator has yet to process the comments, and is reviewing its proposals before a vote expected later this year.
Source: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/sep/15/washington-dc-net-neutrality-protests-restoring-internet-freedom
(Score: 1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @02:20PM (1 child)
The answer is the market: Organize yourself in ways that are demonstrably profitable and therefore self-sustaining; maybe it will be painful at first, but that is the only way to ensure that you'll get what you want.
Concretely: Quit running to daddy; build your own fucking networks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @02:32PM
The free market doesn't exist. The closest we've been to it in the past brought us charlatans and frauds and the race to the bottom. Go live in Somalia if you can't handle the truth. Maybe that will open your eyes.
Myth of the Free Market: http://robertreich.org/post/61406074983 [robertreich.org]
