Tech's Push to Teach Coding Isn't About Kids' Success - It's About Cutting Wages

posted by martyb on Sunday September 24, @11:02AM
from the Programming-Jobs dept.
Anonymous Coward submitted:

Commentary from The Guardian

The rationale for this rapid curricular renovation is economic. Teaching kids how to code will help them land good jobs, the argument goes. In an era of flat and falling incomes, programming provides a new path to the middle class – a skill so widely demanded that anyone who acquires it can command a livable, even lucrative, wage.

This narrative pervades policymaking at every level, from school boards to the government. Yet it rests on a fundamentally flawed premise. Contrary to public perception, the economy doesn't actually need that many more programmers. As a result, teaching millions of kids to code won't make them all middle-class. Rather, it will proletarianize the profession by flooding the market and forcing wages down – and that's precisely the point.

  by lx on Sunday September 24, @11:43AM

    by lx (1915) Subscriber Badge on Sunday September 24, @11:43AM

    Society doesn't *need* many accountants, but everyone at school is taught arithmetic.
    Learning to program is a life skill. At the very least it partly demystifies the Magical Self Thinking Internet Machines for the masses even if they don't get any further than changing Hello World to printing out rude words.

    These days teaching life skills is seen as a lefty-hobby on the order of theater and expressive dance so to get a budget approved you have to propose it in terms of job creation and a direct boost for the economy.

