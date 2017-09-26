from the have-a-seat dept.
DirecTV is allowing at least some customers to cancel subscriptions to its Sunday Ticket package of NFL games and obtain refunds, if they cite players' national anthem protests as the reason for discontinuing service, customer service representatives said Tuesday.
Under Sunday Ticket's regular policy, refunds are not to be given once the season is underway. But the representatives said they are making exceptions this season -- which began in September -- because of the controversy over the protests, in which players kneel or link arms during the national anthem.
Spokesmen for DirecTV-parent AT&T Inc. (T) and the National Football League declined to comment.
http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/09/26/directv-allows-some-nfl-refunds-after-anthem-controversy.html
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @03:15PM (5 children)
After all the bitching about PC bullcrap can we finally admit that conservatives are just as bad? Instead of gender and race it is patriotism and religion.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 29, @03:20PM (1 child)
You really don't see the difference between demanding the government or a company censor speech you dislike and simply refusing to give that company your business, do you? That's just sad.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @03:53PM
They ALREADY gave that company their business. They signed a contract that stated they would not get a refund after the season started. If you weren't an illiterate dipshit republitard you would understand that. The proper course of action would be to not sign up NEXT year or cancel their service entirely. But noooooo, these people had to emulate their whiny little bitch "elected" leader and demand a refund they were very much not entitled to. They did EXACTLY what they accuse the liberals of doing and expect everyone to think it's acceptable when they do it because MAGA.
Trumpanzies are the cancer that killed America. Republitards are the carcinogen that caused that cancer.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @03:26PM (2 children)
You confuse patriotism with nationalism.
(Score: 2) by mth on Friday September 29, @03:44PM (1 child)
Nationalism is a subset of patriotism, isn't it?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 29, @03:48PM
Only to people who irrationally hate their country in the same way teenagers hate their parents. Anyone else can see the difference between the two.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday September 29, @03:15PM
"Take a knee"... "in the groin!"
Got to love the news's new favorite phrase.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 29, @03:16PM
Pray to your American slavemasters, but not while kneeling!
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @03:16PM (3 children)
Go ahead and protest elsewhere (like in front of a courhouse), give media interviews, whatever you want, but when you are on the field, you're being paid to do a job: play ball.
Don't inflict your politics on a captive audience who came for something else.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @03:23PM (1 child)
Don't let your quest for Justice interfere with our blood-lust for violence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @03:42PM
Do the NFL players protesting the US national anthem fund the injustice they see by sending (or allowing to be taken) their money to the Internal Revenue Service? Fully 75%+ of the US federal budget comes from PERSONAL income taxes - NOT corporate or business taxes.
Starve the beast. Don't fund injustice. If criminals come to harm you, treat them as the criminals they are.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday September 29, @03:59PM
I mean, technically this is before the game, when nobody is on the field yet...
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 5, Interesting) by nobu_the_bard on Friday September 29, @03:23PM (5 children)
I don't see why the big deal about the protests. They found a decent understated way to protest without being particularly annoying or overly preachy. It's not like their protests somehow make the football that then happens better or worse.
The article also notes ESPN and CBS's viewership seems to be up. Maybe there's something else happening and the executives are scapegoating and the article is just quoting sources that agree with their story.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 29, @03:40PM
The idea of a protest is to get people to hear your message and agree with you, yes? Their chosen method is turning out to be an epic fail.
It's quite important when you go to convey a message that what you're meaning to say is what the people you're speaking to are hearing. That is not remotely happening here.
What the protesters are (rightly or wrongly) saying here is that black folks are being unjustly treated by the police.
What the angry fans are hearing is "Fuck America!".
You really couldn't pick a less effective way to communicate with the fans without actively trying.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Friday September 29, @03:43PM
Yeah, I dunno. Maybe it's people tuning in to see what the teams will do during the national anthem. But that's short term. Football fans are not your typical progressives who favor peace over war but really want to see muscle heads bash each other on the sports field. Rather, they tend to be the folks that put bumper stickers on their cars that read, "These Colors Don't Run" over an American flag, or "Love it or Leave it."
I don't think those guys will stick around, and that's a critical share of the NFL's audience. And if the NFL viewership does shatter over this, then the entire cable TV industry will implode, too, because sports are the biggest reason for cable continuing to exist.
But you know, professional sports need to be brought back down to earth. It's insane that cities spend multiples more on sports stadiums than they do on schools for their kids or in making sure their drinking water is safe. It's crazy that little kids are taught to aspire to play professional sports instead of becoming scientists or engineers whose work actually benefits mankind. How many Einsteins have we lost out on because they were conditioned to think playing basketball was the only avenue to advance?
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday September 29, @03:49PM (1 child)
It's pretty clear by now that the reason the protests are controversial is that a lot of people don't like what they are saying with their perfectly reasonable actions. And no, it has nothing to do with "respecting the flag": Kneeling before something is a pretty darn respectful gesture - just ask General Zod.
What is actually at issue is that there are a lot of folks out there who think cops should be able to kill whenever they want without any kind of consequences. The thinking goes that a cop is a better person than a civilian by virtue of being a cop, so if there's any kind of dispute between the cop and the civilian the cop must be right. It's basically pure authoritarianism. I think some who support this kind of thing are under the gravely mistaken impression that their kind of people never end up on the wrong end of a cop's gun.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @03:58PM
Are you sure most people even know what it is about? I heard this was going on awhile ago and just learned it was about the police from this thread...
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday September 29, @03:55PM
Get your politics out of my amphitheatre!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @03:34PM (2 children)
Stop broadcasting the anthem; it's become too political. People want entertainment, not red/blue culture battles.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 29, @03:41PM
Same effect.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday September 29, @04:01PM
Actually, I'd fully support not singing the anthem at all before ball games. I mean, what exactly do the Chicago Cubs or Green Bay Packers have to do with the War of 1812? The whole thing is completely silly.
Heck, the concept of a "national anthem" is pretty silly too: Really, one song is going to sum up everything about a nation? It's entirely possibly to be a great nation without a national anthem as the US was before 1931, and entirely possible to be a podunk nation with a really grand national anthem like Zimbabwe.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ledow on Friday September 29, @03:39PM (6 children)
I fail to see how kneeling (an act of servitude) or linking arms (an act of comradeship) is in any way disrespectful.
Honestly, out of all the possible things they could have done, those two are possibly the least controversial things I could imagine.
If a soldier, at a war memorial, chose - through no prompting, protest or any other thing - to take another fellow's arm, or to fall to one knee, I can't see that there'd be ANY UPROAR WHATSOEVER. And that's infinitely more important etiquette than a football match.
In terms of methodology, they've chosen a respectful, gentle, way to peacefully protest. And people are giving them hassle about it. In no way is it disrespecting a nation.
[[That's entirely besides the point that I think national anthems at sporting events are an almost-religious-like brain-washing of people into patriotism, which I find incredibly dumb (I'm British, I think it's a great country, but like hell is it perfect or beyond criticism, and no I do not pledge allegiance to "my" Queen or country. I may have done before I was too young to realise what I was doing, but like hell is that fair or in any way "not brain-washing"). Accidents of positional location correlated to my time of birth equate star-signs and my country-of-origin, and I treat them both the same. I just happen to live in a fairly-decent first-world country by chance.]]
Maybe rather than fight the symptom, fight the cause of it. If they didn't think it was something worthy of protesting, that existed in their world, then maybe they wouldn't do it. But, no, let's boo them and cancel our subscription to a cable TV service because we don't like one minute of respectful kneeling by an athlete that we don't even have to watch if we don't want to, before they then do the thing we're actually paying for anyway.
"Home of the free", indeed....
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 29, @03:46PM (3 children)
No, the onus of having your message well received by an audience is not on the audience; it is entirely on the speaker(s). If their current method of communication is failing, they need to change methods.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 2) by ledow on Friday September 29, @03:49PM (1 child)
Gosh, maybe if they said to news agencies why they were protesting, and calling attention to it, and being ignored, eh?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 29, @03:54PM
Nope. The intentions of the speaker do not matter at all, only if the message was effectively conveyed. You don't win someone to your side by shitting on their windshield.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 2) by ledow on Friday September 29, @03:57PM
It requires your co-operation to be offended.
If you think that seeing someone not stand during the national anthem being played is offensive, then don't watch that bit. Turn away, face the White House, or the flag on the wall of your house, while you're also standing.
The message is generating media attention, precisely because the audience ARE listening and the method IS effective.
But how many of that audience do you think know, or have commented on, or care about the (very serious) issue that's being highlighted in a respectful way? Because there is NO FOCUS on that in all the coverage that I see. It's just outrage that someone knelt because they believe in something.
Literally it's people protesting about having something brought to their attention, in a delicate, respectful manner, with ABSOLUTELY NO REFERENCE to why when it's actually happening. And then treating the issue with complete disregard for whether that thing is actually worthwhile or not by focusing on the fact that someone knelt.
If someone hadn't told you why they were kneeling, would you know? Or care?
(Score: 2) by ledow on Friday September 29, @03:48PM
P.S. I equate this to a very overblown interpretation of a similar British "controversy".
British football players wear black armbands on matches played near the 11th November (Remembrance Day, to remember those who have fallen in combat - from the World Wars to modern conflicts).
The football associations want them to stop. Maybe it "offends" some bureaucrat somewhere (where pretty much every EU nation has some kind of similar memorial day, usually on that day itself). The reason given was actually political bias (i.e. suggesting the armband is only to commemorate British soldiers, etc. when it's clearly not).
The English team refused. Wore them anyway.
Now the football association are backing down and saying it's okay.
That's the nearest thing we get, about a MUCH MORE SERIOUS topic. One MUCH MORE EASILY disrespected. One of much greater insult to many more people if it's pitched wrong.
It was in the newspaper for about a day. It was in the newspaper for another day when the associations announced their decision. Nobody is up in arms about it.
Maybe my country isn't the best, I wouldn't ever claim it to be. But some things we get right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @03:48PM
It's called "freedom of association". It's the way free people act when there is a disagreement or an impasse. You can whine about the optics, be it "white flight", enclaves, suburbanization, separatism, etc., but the fact remains that you either are a free person and can choose with whom you spend time with and money on, or you're just a slave who is locked in a cage with other rats regardless of your personal wishes.
(Score: 1) by Revek on Friday September 29, @03:50PM (1 child)
Guess they will have to go back to staring at the dog licking its butt.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 29, @03:57PM
I recommend getting three or four kittens. They're way more entertaining than football.
Save Ferris!
