Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Politics

China to Shut Down North Korean Companies

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday September 30, @05:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the another-brick-in-the-wall dept.

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for guy_

China has told North Korean companies operating in its territory to close down as it implements United Nations sanctions against the reclusive state.

The companies will be shut by early January. Joint Chinese and North Korean ventures will also be forced to close.

China, Pyongyang's only major ally, has already banned textile trade and limited oil exports.

The move is part of an international response to North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

The UN Security Council, of which China is a member, voted unanimously for fresh sanctions on 11 September.

China's commerce ministry said it had set a deadline of 120 days from the passing of the resolution for any North Korean companies within its borders to close.

Source: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-41431057

Original Submission


«  Google's "Manhattan" to Compete With Amazon's Echo Show
China to Shut Down North Korean Companies | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.