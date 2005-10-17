from the nation-state-is-over dept.
Some of the great moments of history sneak up on businesspeople. Two years ago, Britain looked to be Europe's most economically rational country; now its companies seem to be rolling from one economic earthquake to another, with Brexit looking increasingly likely to be followed by the election of a near-Marxist prime minister, Jeremy Corbyn.
Looking back, two things stand out. First, there were some deep underlying "irrational" causes that business ignored, such as the pent-up anger against immigration and globalization. Second, there was a string of short-term political decisions that proved to be miscalculations. For decades, for example, attacking the European Union was a "free hit" for British politicians. If David Cameron had it to do over again, would he really have made the referendum on whether to stay in it a simple majority vote (or indeed called a vote at all)? Does Angela Merkel now regret giving Cameron so few concessions before the Brexit vote? Would the moderate Labour members of Parliament who helped Corbyn get on their party's leadership ballot in the name of political diversity really do that again?
Now, another rupture may be sneaking up on Europe, driven by a similar mixture of pent-up anger and short-term political maneuvering. This one is between the old West European democratic core of the EU, led by Merkel and increasingly by Emmanuel Macron, who are keen to integrate the euro zone, and the populist authoritarians of Eastern Europe, who dislike Brussels. This time the arguments are ones about political freedom and national sovereignty.
Eastern Europe's gripes are nothing a little anschluss couldn't cure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @02:16AM (2 children)
It has a toothless parliament elected by the people, but actual power is held in the hands of the member countries' governments via the European Commission.
The European Commission is where all kinds of stupidity is thought up, forcing national parliaments to turn its effluent into national law.
Politically, it is a dumping ground for failed / retired politicians at the national level.
The EU has brought great benefits to Europeans, but it is in desperate need of reform, but that won't happen naturally, as member governments like the way things are set up to rule past the people.
A democratic EU would be a good arrangement for the regionalist movements the people are increasingly demanding, IMHO.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @02:52AM
... at least not without pouring tons of resources into forcing people to submit. Even if you can get people to submit, the solution you achieve will only be transient, because our universe demands that environmental conditions change, often in unforeseen ways.
As with any complex system, a stable structure to the organization of society must emerge organically through the process of evolution by variation and selection, a process that takes its most civil form as voluntary exchange within a market of ideas (and of services).
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday October 06, @03:08AM
What benefits, specifically?
Most if not everything it's done that's beneficial was already done or could have been done in the old Common Market system without creating a superfluous bureaucracy to invent work for themselves, and without the surrender of sovereignty demanded by the Junker in Brussels.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday October 06, @02:19AM
Maybe if the EU leadership had left things as a trade union with a common market and not tried to make a fourth reich. EU pushing one leader (junkers), an EU joint military, required military actions based on simple majority (instead of unanimous), refugee quotas, and leaders suggesting individual nations have no real culture. The southern states tried to break away for less. The US was an easier melding pot due to everyone being anglo-german with a pretty similar culture (rejecting Europe), the EU is an amalgamation of distinct cultures that have had issues with one another for two thousand years.
A trade union is good, but I think it is too early for a US style super country.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday October 06, @02:21AM
Germany sees Lebensraum!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by KiloByte on Friday October 06, @02:57AM
Poland and Turkey can't really be called democracies at the moment, and to a lesser extent Hungary as well.
Both are suffering from a nasty semi-legal takeover. In Poland for example, the ruling party does tricks like: the Constitutional Tribunal would be able to stop them. So... they make an obviously illegal change to the Tribunal's membership and rules. That change is obviously immediately declared as unconstitutional. Such rulings are effective from the moment of being published in the Bill Journal; the Prime Minister handles such publishing. Except, there's no time limit to do so. Thus, the publication of the ruling is pending for two years already, yet the unconstitutional bill remains in effect.
Then, having got rid of that pesky Constitution thingy, they take over the police, public prosecutors, judges, etc, using the same kind of tricks.
The party is strongly national socialist -- but not in the caricature sense of "nazi" popular as an insult these days: their rhetoric is all about "the nation", "patriotism", reusing symbols from the past (ignoring objections of still living people who belonged to formations the party takes symbols from). They also do some extreme socialism: "banks bad", "debt collectors bad", "companies bad", "any economic initiative bad". They give handouts to their voting segments, carefully making sure no one uses such a handout to lift themselves up: to get "500+", if you earn even a penny above the threshold, you don't get 499 but 0 -- which led to many people requesting their employers to reduce their wages. The handouts are also immune to debt collection: their voters consider this protection from eeeevil banks, while the result is that a beneficient of the handout in question won't get a business loan.
These handouts have taken basically every source of income the government could get. Thus, they've taken on debts (ignoring constitutional limits), did a change to VAT that caused returns to be processed with several months delay, liquidated retirement funds, and raided every reserve they could get their hands on. Thus, the handouts won't last, but the plan is to drag this out until the next election. By then, any legal avenues for dislodging the Party will be effectively closed.
And they're raising a paramilitary army, that most experts declare to be completely useless against an external threat (even such as Russian "green men"), but with training that fits just perfectly pacifying their own population in case of protests.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @03:00AM (1 child)
Companies are moving their legal bases out of Catalonia, including big ones, like a couple of banks, laCaixa and Sabadell. Other companies are selecting different places for operations, Citroen is going to use Valencia as exportation harbour for their Zaragoza made car (Opel plant, GM sold the German company to the French recently), not Barcelona as it seems to be the original plan. A couple of cruise routes dropped Barcelona stop and other tourism related things are expect to go down too. American Airlines has some routes on halt for some days. All this means regional taxes are lost, operational income is lost, support jobs are at risk.
JxSi politicians seem to be thinking twice now that their bluff failed and looking for a new plan, while CUP ones keep on going rabbies mad as before (they said no more deals with the above banks, for example). FC Barcelona now proposed themselves as negotiators, after years of shouting for independence. Mossos, the local police, is starting to have members talking about ambiguous or clearly illegal orders from some bosses.
So far they are not getting their independence, but they sure are getting a nasty bill.
UK should just cancel Brexit too, companies are doing similar things. The major parties are like a bunch of jokers, meat version of Spitting Image. EU seems to be looking for someone to hang from the city walls as example, so there will be no nice deals for any that leaves. Thus, everyone, stop going away, and fight from inside to fix migration, sovereignty and any other problem. Otherwise it will be death outside as world pariah, or inside as populism food.
Sorry, I forgot politicians never care about their country, and less so about the population. Please keep on with the path to self destruction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @03:09AM
If you lot had any sense, you would have handled it with some nuance and intelligence that it wouldn't come to what it is today. In fact, prior to the crackdown, less than half of the Catalan electorate would have voted to secede. Now you gave the hardliners all the excuse, and lost the sympathy of the others in Catalonia.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday October 06, @03:06AM
Catalonia moves to declare independence from Spain on Monday [reuters.com]
Spanish court blocks Catalan parliament from declaring independence [theguardian.com]
However some of the Catalan politicians are wary of moving forward and are hoping that the EU can broker some kind of mediation:
Catalan Separatists Tap Brakes as Banks Consider Departure [bloomberg.com]
Banks moving their HQ is a way for them to stay in the EU which Catalonia would no longer be in if it declared independence.
