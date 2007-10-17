from the killing-machine-marginalia dept.
Editor's summary: BuzzFeed, a media outlet and Pulitzer Prize finalist, obtained leaked emails from Breitbart News, some of which were published in Buzzfeed's roughly 9,000-word exposé of the site's inner workings. The article chronicles the rise of Milo Yiannopoulos, Breitbart's tech editor, and his relationship with Steve Bannon, the recent White House Chief Strategist who left the Trump administration and resumed his position as executive chairman of Breitbart News in August. It also details exchanges between Yiannopoulos and people such as Peter Thiel, Devin Saucier, and Curtis Yarvin, among others. The article shows how Breitbart "smuggled white nationalist ideas into the mainstream" by using Yiannopoulos as a go-between for white nationalists and others in his following, who provided him with story tips and constructive (?) criticism.
Vice Media has fired Mitchell Sunderland, an editor and writer for Broadly, Vice's women-focused site. Sunderland emailed Yiannopoulos and encouraged him to mock the feminist writer Lindy West. He also sent a Broadly video about the Satanic Temple and abortion rights to Tim Gionet, Yiannopoulos's tour manager, resulting in this story. Dan Lyons, a writer for the TV series Silicon Valley and author of Disrupted: My Misadventure in the Start-Up Bubble, and David Auerbach, a former technology writer for Slate, also passed along news tips to Breitbart. Auerbach has vociferously denied writing the emails.
Milo Yiannopoulos responded on Thursday, mainly taking issue with a video of him singing karaoke while Richard Spencer and others raised Nazi salutes. Yiannopoulos wrote, "I have said in the past that I find humor in breaking taboos and laughing at things that people tell me are forbidden to joke about. Everyone who knows me has seen me make jokes about some awful things. But everyone who knows me also knows I'm not a racist. As someone of Jewish ancestry, I of course condemn racism in the strongest possible terms. I have stopped making jokes on these matters because I do not want any confusion on this subject. I disavow Richard Spencer and his entire sorry band of idiots. I have been and am a steadfast supporter of Jews and Israel. I disavow white nationalism and I disavow racism and I always have. I have severe myopia, due to a congenital eye defect, as has been widely reported and as many people know or have seen from my squinting during public speeches. In a dark bar, I did not see these hand gestures. If I'd have realized white nationalist losers were hailing me as their leader, I'd have immediately walked off stage. I stand for, as always, race-blind nationalism. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm enjoying my honeymoon with my black husband."
Broadening Brush: Alt-White, Buzzfeed Exposé!
Buzzfeed has published documentation of the direct connection of Breitbart News, the alt-right movement, and Milo Yiannopoulos to white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups:
In August, after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville ended in murder, Steve Bannon insisted that "there's no room in American society" for neo-Nazis, neo-Confederates, and the KKK.
But an explosive cache of documents obtained by BuzzFeed News proves that there was plenty of room for those voices on his website.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, under Bannon's leadership, Breitbart courted the alt-right — the insurgent, racist right-wing movement that helped sweep Donald Trump to power. The former White House chief strategist famously remarked that he wanted Breitbart to be "the platform for the alt-right."
The article is extensive, quoting from emails from the Breitbart organization itself.
In March, Breitbart editor Alex Marlow insisted "we're not a hate site." Breitbart's media relations staff repeatedly threatened to sue outlets that described Yiannopoulos as racist. And after the violent white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August, Breitbart published an article explaining that when Bannon said the site welcomed the alt-right, he was merely referring to "computer gamers and blue-collar voters who hated the GOP brand."
These new emails and documents, however, clearly show that Breitbart does more than tolerate the most hate-filled, racist voices of the alt-right. It thrives on them, fueling and being fueled by some of the most toxic beliefs on the political spectrum — and clearing the way for them to enter the American mainstream.
Sometimes, it is good to know who you are lying down with, so you will know why you have fleas. And sometimes, journalists ought to "follow the money." I highly recommend reading the article, "Here's How Breitbart And Milo Smuggled Nazi and White Nationalist Ideas Into The Mainstream".
Liberal collusion with Alt-right! Shocking!
Now the Salon is getting into the fray, reporting on Buzzfeed's dump of Breitbart emails and pointing out that many liberal journalists are implicated.
A recently released cache of email correspondence revealed direct collaboration between popular alt-right website Breitbart and purported white nationalists and neo-Nazis. While the revelations are damning, they are not entirely surprising to those who follow Breitbart's editorial strategies. More shocking, perhaps, is that a number of purportedly liberal journalists have also secretly colluded with Breitbart over the years.
Again, this is a lengthy article, well worth the read, that goes into detail on the relations of Breitbart News to other journalistic entities, and political extremists. One example:
The surprising journalistic connections to Yiannopoulos include David Auerbach, a tech critic who has contributed extensively to Slate and has been published in intellectual left magazines like n+1, Triple Canopy, and even the Nation, one of the most esteemed voices of the American left. Auerbach once wrote a longform piece of cultural criticism for Triple Canopy exploring how the politics of anonymous online forum culture (A-Culture, in his parlance) eventually evolved into the fusion of libertarianism and racist nationalism that we now associate with sites like 4chan, 8chan and Reddit in its prelapsarian days.
Though anonymity does not play directly into the majority of the discussions on forums associated with A-culture, it is responsible—along with the written nature of the discourse—for the characteristics that have emerged from those sites. . . . Anyone entering into an A-culture forum is likely to witness a nonstop barrage of obscenity, abuse, hostility, and epithets related to race, gender, and sexuality. Anyone objecting to this barrage will immediately attract a torrent of even greater abuse. These forums maintain an equilibrium of offense designed to drive away anyone who is not sympathetic to the general libertarian mindset.
But it does seem that Buzzfeed has stirred up a hornet's nest of buzzing, the type of thing that may even attract buzzards.
Shortly thereafter, Auerbach tweeted that he had "told [Buzzfeed editor Ariel Kaminer] that this stuff was untrue. He's currently trying to put words in my mouth." Auerbach went on to speculate that "Buzzfeed might have it in for me because I criticized Buzzfeed chair Keith Lerer for hiring 4chan's founder." "I also criticized Buzzfeed's business model in NYMag," he added. "So yeah, they're probably pissed at me."
More about sexism and male privilege than racism. Or more of a cat-fight among journalists and whatever those who work for Breitbart are. As Alice said, "Curiouser and curiouser."
(Score: 1, Troll) by crafoo on Sunday October 08, @07:44PM (4 children)
Ah I see, so paint something with the "alt-right" paint and now we don't have to talk about the ideas or issues they publish. We just know they are bad.
I think we are seeing the effects of a enforced narrative in the majority of "mainstream media" outlets. The story is not to be deviated from. But still, there are a few free-thinking journalists who question the party line. What are they to do? Maybe send an email to own of those "alternative right" media outlets.
Hahahah the facade is cracking.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday October 08, @07:45PM
Yes, I'll have a doughnut and stick with church-based social activities in future. Thanks for your concern.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Sunday October 08, @07:58PM (1 child)
That's pretty desperate, crafoo. Let's face it, if I were to paint Breitbart with "alt-right paint", it would be exactly the same damned colour when I finished as it was when I started.
Not saying that Breitbart represents the views of everyone to the right of me, or even of everyone who reads it, but trying to create distance between Breitbart and the Alt-Right is like trying to create distance between disco and mirrorballs.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday October 08, @08:11PM
If you think the alt-right are white supremacists and Breitbart are alt-right, you've never met an actual racist white man in your entire life. On the scale of MLK to Hitler, they don't even rank a respectable Al Sharpton.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday October 08, @08:13PM
Yeah, hearing shit like this drivel is almost verbatim the kind of hysterical bullshit that cause me to switch radio stations after years of NPR to Fox Sports.
Even with such a hysterical summary there's nothing damning, so it resorts to MUH NAZIS.
Now, I like Breitbart for providing a counterpoint but even I will admit that they dog-whistle out the ass and I'm not that fond of the God stuff in there either, but nobody else is going to report nationally crime committed by illegal immigrants or how San Francisco is an unsustainable clusterfuck. It's the best we have so far for a decent counterpoint to liberal retardism that ain't full-on Westboro Baptist. It's the best place (other than /pol/) to read how Trump and Pence troll and bamboozle the living fuck out of liberal morons.
I think it is pretty juvenile how they embrace web spelling in their headlines and the rest of their articles could also use better proofreaders.
But racist? White nationalist? The best dirt you're gonna get is that they occasionally contact a relatively small percentage of White Nationalists for the sake of what common ground they do have rather than endorsement of White Nationalism.
LOLZ. Awaken, The Mighty Buzzard! They challenge you!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 08, @07:55PM (1 child)
Don't get caught up in this, it is a total distraction. It distracts you from endless war, ever increasing spying, less and less ownership by real people and more by corporate "people", etc. You know, the bad stuff nearly everyone agrees with that somehow keeps going on no matter which major party is in charge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 08, @08:09PM
not only that, but I am having a hard time determing what of it is actual news. what in it is even surprising? even if the actual details are new, its not like anyone needed to know any of that to already understand that breitbart himself was a nosey jerk and that sort of shit sells, so the site continued with it and used their fame as a political conduit to the crowd that won't actually buy tabloids in the store, but will read them online for free.
Replace the names in there with kardhashian, taylor swift, and whoever recently graduated into a sexpot that originally starred on a disney show, and it would be the same script.
(of course, taylor swift has some talent, but the kardashians dont even make good porn actresses. surely they are why america needs to be great again, because that they are not... at least paris hilton is now off on some island playing her own music to herself and people so high on drugs they don't notice)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by iru on Sunday October 08, @08:00PM (1 child)
Since when Buzzfeeed is serious news?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday October 08, @08:17PM
https://www.poynter.org/news/buzzfeed-news-gets-its-first-pulitzer-citation [poynter.org]
