from the ethics-committee dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Bath Spa University is conducting an internal inquiry into claims that it turned down an application for research on gender reassignment reversal because it was "potentially politically incorrect" and would attract criticism on social media.
James Caspian, a psychotherapist who specialises in working with transgender people, proposed the research about "detransitioning" to the university in south-west England, which, he said, initially approved the application.
When he went back with his preliminary findings that suggested growing numbers of young people, particularly women, were regretting gender reassignment, Bath Spa said his proposal would have to be resubmitted to the ethics committee, which rejected it.
Caspian, who enrolled on an MA course at the university, said he was "astonished" by the decision and had sought legal advice.
"The fundamental reason given was that it might cause criticism of the research on social media, and criticism of the research would be criticism of the university. They also added it's better not to offend people," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday.
I was going to add some snark here but they pretty well covered making a mockery of academia for me.
Source: The Guardian
Also at: The Times
(Score: 3, Informative) by aristarchus on Tuesday October 10, @06:24AM (3 children)
Didn't we just do Politics yesterday? I am sure TMB is tired and needs a break.
came from aris5tarcfhus..; wee probably shouldn't run it
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @06:36AM (2 children)
It's just a detransitioning.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @06:50AM (1 child)
It could be worse their could be a manual on how to build fully auto machineguns with metal, and tools from a hardware store.
Here's a manual on how to make a full-auto sub machinegun.
https://mega.nz/#!hPhQULhJ!upgCjT1m5oWRBk4PPGTaX9pyjbtn6KXHacYCQPStxv4 [mega.nz]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @06:54AM
I see that you are a sun-averse vampire! You'll burn one way or another!
Reply to This
Parent