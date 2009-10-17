Stories
University 'Turned Down Politically Incorrect Transgender Research'

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 10, @06:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the ethics-committee dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Bath Spa University is conducting an internal inquiry into claims that it turned down an application for research on gender reassignment reversal because it was "potentially politically incorrect" and would attract criticism on social media.

James Caspian, a psychotherapist who specialises in working with transgender people, proposed the research about "detransitioning" to the university in south-west England, which, he said, initially approved the application.

When he went back with his preliminary findings that suggested growing numbers of young people, particularly women, were regretting gender reassignment, Bath Spa said his proposal would have to be resubmitted to the ethics committee, which rejected it.

Caspian, who enrolled on an MA course at the university, said he was "astonished" by the decision and had sought legal advice.

"The fundamental reason given was that it might cause criticism of the research on social media, and criticism of the research would be criticism of the university. They also added it's better not to offend people," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday.

I was going to add some snark here but they pretty well covered making a mockery of academia for me.

Source: The Guardian

Also at: The Times

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Informative) by aristarchus on Tuesday October 10, @06:24AM (3 children)

    by aristarchus (2645) on Tuesday October 10, @06:24AM (#579670) Journal

    Didn't we just do Politics yesterday? I am sure TMB is tired and needs a break.

    came from aris5tarcfhus..; wee probably shouldn't run it

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @06:36AM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @06:36AM (#579674)

      It's just a detransitioning.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @06:50AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @06:50AM (#579677)

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @06:54AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @06:54AM (#579680)

          I see that you are a sun-averse vampire! You'll burn one way or another!

