Newsweek has this article on America's skewed definition of terrorism:
What is terrorism? According to the FBI, animal activists who stole two piglets from a farm were terrorists. As of now, Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 people at a country music concert in Las Vegas two weeks ago, has not been labeled a terrorist by the federal security organization.
In a viral story posted on The Intercept, journalist Glenn Greenwald details an account of federal agents investigating animal activists and scouring farm-animal sanctuaries to find two missing piglets that allegedly had been stolen from a farm. The FBI devoted such resources to finding these two piglets because their alleged theft and the capturing of undercover videos of the farm's conditions count as terrorism.
Why is the piglet theft classified as terrorism, but not the Las Vegas shooting? The distinction is rooted in the definition of the term. In spite of the emotions the word "terrorist" might elicit, the definition is not "mass killer" or "Muslim extremist" or "very bad person." The legal definition of terrorism is "the unlawful use of force or violence against persons or property in order to coerce or intimidate a government or the civilian population in furtherance of political or social objectives."
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday October 12, @07:47AM
Greenwald is making himself stupider then he is. But it's because the (militant) "animal rights" people have been doing this for decades, stealing two piglets is part of on ongoing organized campaign and isn't some one time event as the LV-shooter incident. Same as all those other eco-terrorist that go around burning shit to the ground to "save mother nature" or whatever their excuse is.
In some sense the definition of terrorism have become popularized. Now almost everything criminal can also be considered terrorism, at least by some people. After all most crime fulfill at least half the definition by using violence as a tool to in some way shape or form influence people or entities. They also probably have an agenda they are trying to advance. It's like the terrorism slippery slope.
Was Charles Whitman a terrorist? For those that can't remember him he was the man that climbed the University of Texas tower and started sniping off people for about an hour and a half, he killed only a fraction of what Paddock managed but that is besides the point. It circumstances wasn't identical. But still he managed to kill something like 10-11 people from his vantage point back in 1966. Can't recall him being labeled as a terrorist either. We can probably have a whole list of lone gunmen here that doesn't get the terrorist label.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Thursday October 12, @08:09AM
They historically don't really claim credit for things they didn't do. Also there seems to be a lot of evidence for at least one more shooter, but neither of those things fit the preferred narrative. So yeah, it's probably a terrorist act.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Thursday October 12, @08:13AM
Terrorism is bad, but not everything that's bad is terrorism.
There'a a very good explanation of what is and what is not terrorism [lawcomic.net] in comic form, drawn in spare time by a big-name lawyer.
