A major shift from the Boy Scouts of America:
Irving, Texas – October 11, 2017 – Today, the Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors unanimously approved to welcome girls into its iconic Cub Scout program and to deliver a Scouting program for older girls that will enable them to advance and earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout. The historic decision comes after years of receiving requests from families and girls, the organization evaluated the results of numerous research efforts, gaining input from current members and leaders, as well as parents and girls who've never been involved in Scouting – to understand how to offer families an important additional choice in meeting the character development needs of all their children.
"This decision is true to the BSA's mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law. The values of Scouting – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example – are important for both young men and women," said Michael Surbaugh, the BSA's Chief Scout Executive. "We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children. We strive to bring what our organization does best – developing character and leadership for young people – to as many families and youth as possible as we help shape the next generation of leaders."
[...] Starting in the 2018 program year, families can choose to sign up their sons and daughters for Cub Scouts. Existing packs may choose to establish a new girl pack, establish a pack that consists of girl dens and boy dens or remain an all-boy pack. Cub Scout dens will be single-gender — all boys or all girls. Using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts program, the organization will also deliver a program for older girls, which will be announced in 2018 and projected to be available in 2019, that will enable them to earn the Eagle Scout rank. This unique approach allows the organization to maintain the integrity of the single gender model while also meeting the needs of today's families.
I'll admit it, I was a little surprised by the announcement. As a longtime member of the BSA and an Eagle Scout, I find this extremely interesting. I know some who are dead set against it, and others who are totally for it. My personal opinion is that it will be a good thing, both for the BSA and for the young men and women who become part of the organization.
The biggest loser in all of this will probably be the Girl Scouts. I can see their membership numbers dwindling rapidly if/when this takes off.
As a side note, Scouting has been co-ed in many countries for decades.
Both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts have seen decreasing membership in recent years, and both have been trying to find ways to increase their membership. In this context, ">they now seem to be butting heads:
The Boy Scouts will soon include girls, and not everyone's happy about it.
The 107-year-old organization announced Wednesday that younger girls will be allowed to join Cub Scouts and that older girls will be eligible to earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.
[...] For months, Girl Scouts USA had a notion BSA would try to start recruiting girls. In August, Buzzfeed News obtained a strongly worded letter in which GSUSA President Kathy Hopinkah Hannan accused the BSA of courting girls to boost falling enrollment numbers.
From the letter:
We are confused as to why, rather than working to appeal to the 90 percent of boys who are not involved in BSA programs, you would choose to target girls.
What are your thoughts? Were you ever a boy scout, or a girl scout, or did they ever affect you in any way? And do you think the BSA should be praised for opening their doors to girls or should they be castigated for 'targeting' girls who would be better off staying with their own kind?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @12:53AM
I think it's good, I reject gender stereotypes. I may have joined the scouts purely to meet girls if they'd been admitted when I was young. I also reject the notion of "transgender" [soylentnews.org] though, so what do I know?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday October 13, @12:57AM (2 children)
I gotta say I think they made the right choice keeping at least the Cub Scout dens single gender. The girls will learn a whole lot more without a bunch of knucklehead boys hoorahing around. I'm not dogging boys but I was one myself and I'm in no denial about the knuckleheadedness of us at that age.
As for the older scouts, I'm just gonna say that there's no moral code in the world that's strong enough to keep a teenaged boy's hormones under control. That's going to make for some interesting camp outs.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Friday October 13, @01:11AM (1 child)
Oof. Now you got me wishing this happened in 1992.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @01:12AM
Too late for me. Now I am a lifelong virgin.
(Score: 2) by iwoloschin on Friday October 13, @12:58AM (1 child)
As an Eagle Scout and father of a young girl, I fully support this, my daughter may never show interest in scouting, of any kind, and that's totally fine! I'm just happy that now she has more options open to her.
I do think they could use a name change though...but that might be a harder battle to fight.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday October 13, @01:10AM
Really, it'd be a pretty good time for a merger. The BSA have better numbers but the GSA is way, way better at marketing. I mean, come on, popcorn vs. thin mints?
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Friday October 13, @01:10AM
My son is a boy scout, my daughter a girl scout.
The Boy Scout experience, though heavily rooted in 1800's wilderness skills, is a positive one with growth of the boy's skills and self confidence.
The Girl Scout experience is crap. They are so afraid of getting sued, that any activity that might involve a skinned knee or an interaction with a stranger (or, gasp, a man!) is forbidden. The experience is a disjointed set of what appears to be unrelated activities; the growth of skills and self esteem, if it happens, is purely accidental.
I still believe that there are good reasons to allow segregation of boys/girls at this age, assuming equivalent (yes, I know; separate but equal) opportunities. But, my opinion isn't shared by my kids - they're growing up in a different time than I did, and haven't seen the same level of "you go do girl things over there while we have fun here" discrimination - except in the opportunities offered by the boy scouts v. the girl scouts.
