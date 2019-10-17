17/10/19/1139206 story
posted by FatPhil on Thursday October 19, @06:47PM
from the unsafe-at-any-typing-speed dept.
from the unsafe-at-any-typing-speed dept.
Donald Trump has threatened to shut down NBC and other American networks, saying that they peddle fake news.
"With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!" Mr Trump wrote in a tweet.
Mr Trump's tweet came in response to a story written by NBC, which said that Mr Trump had sought to increase America's nuclear arsenal tenfold after taking a look at a briefing slide that showed stead reduction of the US nuclear arsenal since the 1960s. The story cited three officials who were reportedly in the room when Mr Trump made the comments.
Source: Donald Trump threatens to shut down NBC and other TV news networks that criticise him
Donald Trump Threatens to Shut Down NBC and Other TV News Networks That Criticize Him | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 25 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Informative) by Translation Error on Thursday October 19, @06:50PM (1 child)
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Thursday October 19, @06:52PM
It's so old that even FCC chairman Ajit Pai took time off from sucking Verizon dick to react to people blaming him for not addressing it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by BananaPhone on Thursday October 19, @06:50PM (8 children)
If that does not give him the dictator label, nothing will.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @06:54PM (6 children)
That's not how any of this works.
Besides, what is democracy (representative or otherwise) other than one group dictating to another group?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 19, @06:56PM (2 children)
It's a violently imposed monopoly of the majority.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by n1 on Thursday October 19, @07:22PM
*majority as defined by electoral college, gerrymandering or other non-representative systems where individual votes to not determine who wins the election or what counts as a 'majority'.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday October 19, @07:23PM
A kabuki play meant to distract the rabble from the powers that really determine policy?
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday October 19, @07:07PM (1 child)
Besides, what is democracy (representative or otherwise) other than one group dictating to another group?
No, that's what government is, by definition. If no one ever gets dictated to and has no limits at all on their actions, then you have anarchy. The whole point of having a legal code and a judicial system (integral parts of a government) is to limit peoples' actions, which amounts to one group dictating to another group.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @07:27PM
You're right: An organization is a "government" when its fundamental principle is coercion; that's why a warlord, Kim Jong Un, a monarchy, and Uncle Sam, etc., are all governments. A street gang is a kind of government, too, within its little "jurisdiction".
Yet, there's no fundamental need for an organization that is based on coercion.
It is enough to have a self-supporting (read: iterative) system of law by contractual obligation: Individuals agree in advance to certain terms of interaction, the enforcement of which is itself specified by the contract(s); enforcement is just another service in the market, open to competition by various suppliers, and in this way, the whole system benefits from the free market's power of evolution by variation (supplier competition) and selection (consumer choice), known as the "invisible hand".
There's no need for your "government" idea. It's an ancient relic of "do-as-I-say" authoritarianism; it's time to embrace "do-as-we-agreed" libertarianism.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @07:34PM
This makes me weep. Please, go back to school. Grade school.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday October 19, @07:41PM
Trump says a lot of mean and silly things on Twitter. Does that make him a dictator?
He keeps trying to do things by fiat, but nearly all of them have failed because Congress and the courts have blocked him. Doesn't that mean by definition that he is not a dictator?
He can't even get his own nominal party to back his policies.
If he's a dictator, then he's the weakest and most benighted one in history, because he can't seem to manage to do much at all by diktat.
You can call Trump a lot of things, but you can't call him a dictator because he can't dictate anything.
Now, if the FBI consents to roll out and arrest the heads of the DNC and RNC and he declares martial law and suspends elections, then he will fit the label of dictator.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jmorris on Thursday October 19, @07:02PM (6 children)
After almost thirty years of watching pretty much every Democrat at one time or another call for using the exact same weapon against the "hate" on talk radio (i.e. shut Limbaugh up!) I'm totally not understanding why I should care. Besides, Trump happens to be correct; broadcasters are licensed to operate in the public interest, blatant lying, inciting to riot and sedition really don't count do they? There is no 1st Amendment right to possess a broadcast license. Unlike printing presses, the Internet or even cable TV, there is a very limited spectrum allocated to TV broadcasting and everyone can't have a license.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 19, @07:13PM (1 child)
Trump happens to be crazy.
You are correct. Blatant lying and inciting to riot and sedition do not count. So why does FoxNews still have a license.
Maybe there is nothing wrong with having a vewpoint, even if other people don't happen to like it.
Can it be in the public interest to promote orderly non violent protests? Isn't that one way in which people are supposed to express their grievances? (No matter what party is protesting which other party.) When any party tries to suppress peaceful protest, that should send a strong message about the party suppressing peaceful protest.
If there were one perfect political party, everyone would vote for it, and nobody would protest. So maybe protesters on all sides have some legitimate grievance?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday October 19, @07:33PM
We already have laws that cover spreading falsehoods that have served the republic well for a long while now. They're called libel and slander. In other words, fake news can be prosecuted under those.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @07:22PM
I don't doubt many have called for such censorship, but they were rightly never able to act on it. There is a huge difference between political grandstanding and the president acting like a dictator. But hey, keep sucking each other off with your "antifa are terrorists and Trump is just a silly guy you know?", and work up the courage to admit that Trump is bad and the GOP is the devil. If it really makes you feel better you can lump the DNC in there too, but at the very least stop lying to yourself and equivocating away the worst political decision we've ever made as a country.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday October 19, @07:30PM
In other words, the 1st Amendment guarantees freedom of the press, but not to possess printing presses? It guarantees freedom of speech, but not to be heard? It guarantees the right to peaceably assemble, but not to a permit to do so?
Is that the crux of your argument?
I think if you stop and consider that a little further, such restrictions eviscerate the 1st Amendment and render it null and void.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday October 19, @07:31PM (1 child)
A Real Man puts his principles over his team.
Do you support free speech or not?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday October 19, @07:39PM
As you can see in a post further down on the thread I am against it regardless of who is pushing it. The problem I think a lot of Republicans have is that when the Dems do the same thing nobody cares (Rs same way) so you have an endless cycle of refusing to help the other side when they are only interested if it hurts you.
I would be fine with taking action against politicans stepping on free speech, that is if it doesnt mean it gets repealed as soon as the other side gets one of their guys in power.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @07:08PM
Oh wait, there isn't any. This is a limited public resource that they shouldn't have gotten in the first place, and they pay us back with fake news that distorts our political process.
We need an excuse to shut them down in favor of wireless networking and cellular data. This is as good as any.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Thursday October 19, @07:17PM (1 child)
Isn't it NBC's affiliate stations which have individual licenses to broadcast? Each station on a locally assigned part of the limited RF spectrum. NBC itself is just a television network providing content to licensed stations that find it in their financial interest to affiliate themselves with NBC?
Isn't it in the public interest that NBC produces news? Why is NBC's news "so unfair" but FoxNews is okay? Just because of the POV? Just because the orange jackass in chief has the thinnest skin on the planet? And the fattest ... oh, nevermind.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 19, @07:43PM
That is a good point. Some further data:
Everyone is carefully not commenting on this:
Well, anytime I guess, from my point of view. The FCC does invite public comment on channel licensing.
Another point worth considering is past events like the saggy old boob on the sportsball superbowl half time show some years back which cost some affiliate broadcasters some money at different stations.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @07:22PM (1 child)
The first amendment means that even The Donald can flap his yap about damn near anything he wants.
This will only begin to think of being a story when there's an outside possibility that this might be done - and not blocked by the courts. Why? Because it's a content-based restriction on speech that is the most protected class of speech that we have - i.e. political speech ostensibly in the public interest.
When will people wise up to the fact that Trump tweets this sort of crap whenever he's trying to distract attention from what he's actually achieving behind the scenes, or trying to? If every outrage that actually came across along the lines of TRUMP BIRTHS FASCISM were actually true, we'd all be in a very different world. But they're not. They're distractions.
And you people are falling for it. Bigly.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @07:31PM
Ok oh wise one, enlighten us about what is really happening then. Lots of bad stuff I'm sure, but if you're so high-and-mighty you can tell us poor rubes.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 19, @07:31PM
Kiss the head of Michael David Crawford for luck.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday October 19, @07:36PM
It is a pretty big deal when the government moves forward with repressing free speech and the rights of the press. While the Donald has not yet gone so far as to take action, and I doubt he will because he is a proprietor of the "all press is good press", it has been done before.
The "Fainess Doctrine" is a huge pile of shit, especially in the modern era. Democrats would love to put it in place today to remove republican broadcasters from the radio, and I am sure the Republicans would love it to remove Democratic broadcasts on TV.
If we are going to bash Trump for this I am okay with it, but we need to bash others as well
Louise Slaughter - Fairness and Accountability in Broadcasting Act
Maurice Hinchey - Media Ownership Reform Act of 2005
Richard Durbin and John Kerry pushed it in 2008
Jeff Bingaman said in 2008 that he "would want this station and all stations to have to present a balanced perspective and different points of view"
Anna Eschoo was at least honest in saying it should apply to everybody
Tom Harkin complained its not fair to shut down leftist radio (maybe they should work harder for listeners then)
Bill Clinton said it was not fair about the stimulus
Trump - TFA
It would be nice if we could return to the reporting of old, but my concern (other than obvious free speech issues) is whom would be determining what is and is not fair? Right now stations live or die based on what people want to listen to, if leftists want democratic radio then find a station and listen to it so it grows and others want in on the money.
Reply to This