Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Politics

Cambridge University Adds Trigger Warning for Shakespeare

posted by Fnord666 on Friday October 20, @01:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the et-tu-brute? dept.
/dev/random

takyon writes:

⚠ Warning: Contents of summary and comments may be offensive. ⚠

Cambridge Uni students get Shakespeare trigger warnings

Shakespeare contains gore and violence that might "upset" you, Cambridge University students have been warned. The "trigger warnings" - red triangles with an exclamation mark - appeared on their English lecture timetables.

Lectures including Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus contain "discussion of sexual violence, sexual assault", the BBC's Newsnight programme has learned.

The university said the warnings were "at the lecturer's own discretion" and "not a faculty-wide policy". The lecture timetables were issued to this term's students by the university's faculty of English.

[...] Asked about the warnings, one Cambridge academic who did not wish to be named, said their "duty as educators was to prepare students for the world not protect them for three years". Prof Dennis Hayes from Derby University's education faculty said: "Once you get a few trigger warnings, lecturers will stop presenting anything that is controversial... gradually, there is no critical discussion".

Cambridge University said the English faculty "does not have a policy on trigger warnings", but added: "Some lecturers indicate that some sensitive material will be covered in a lecture... this is entirely at the lecturer's own discretion and is in no way indicative of a faculty-wide policy."

Forsooth!

Also at Cambridge News, The Guardian, and The Independent.

Original Submission


«  Intel's Cannon Lake CPUs for Consumers Will Support AVX-512 Instructions
Cambridge University Adds Trigger Warning for Shakespeare | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 20, @01:43AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 20, @01:43AM (#585043)

    Anybody who is upset by Shakespeare wins a long term, all expenses paid holiday to a psychiatric ward.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday October 20, @01:48AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 20, @01:48AM (#585046)

    'Huckleberry Finn' re-write: Political correctness or censorship? [pleasantonweekly.com] - this was Jan 2011 story

    Next month, NewSouth Books will publish a combined edition of Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" and "Tom Sawyer" which will omit a particular racial epithet.

    Spearheaded by Twain scholar and Auburn University-Montgomery professor Alan Gribben, the new edition will remove the word "n----r" and/or substitute it for "slave." The word appears in "Huck Finn" over 200 times and has been the source of much contention since the book was published in 1885. According to the American Library Association, it has also been among the top five books challenged or banned during the 1990s.

    Well, seems like the problem is more than only 6 years old.

(1)