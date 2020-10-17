Stories
Prototypes for Trump's Wall, Including Israeli Model, Take Shape on Border

posted by mrpg on Saturday October 21, @09:30AM
realDonaldTrump writes in with notice of progress on prototypes of his proposed wall:

The last two of eight prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall took shape Thursday at a construction site in San Diego.

The prototypes, including one built by Israeli defense firm Elta, form a tightly packed row of imposing concrete and metal panels, including one with sharp metal edges on top.

[...] The models, which cost the government up to $500,000 each, were spaced 30 feet (9.1 meters) apart. Slopes, thickness and curves vary. One has two shades of blue with white trim. The others are gray, tan or brown — in sync with the desert.

Bidding guidelines call for the prototypes to stand between 18 and 30 feet (5.5 and 9.1 meters) high and be able to withstand at least an hour of punishment from a sledgehammer, pickaxe, torch, chisel or battery-operated tools.

Features also should prevent the use of climbing aids such as grappling hooks, and the segments must be "aesthetically pleasing" when viewed from the US side.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 21, @10:24AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 21, @10:24AM (#585614)

    No protection against shaped charges. Or underground tunnels. Or man-made flying objects.

    • (Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday October 21, @10:44AM

      by looorg (578) on Saturday October 21, @10:44AM (#585618)

      I think we can fairly safely assume that it's just not going to be the physical wall. While they didn't go the full moat full of crocodiles (I think they would have been turned into croc-tacos anyway) and/or sentry guns route I think we can assume there is going to be a whole battery of sensors near, on and around the walls and there will still be patrols on the right side of the border. So hopefully they'll know if someone runs up to the wall and plants a shaped charge, if nothing else they'll hear it soon afterwards, and one would hope they know how to spot a catapult or other hurler of flying objects. Tunnel-digging is also a sensory job.

    • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday October 21, @10:51AM

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Saturday October 21, @10:51AM (#585620) Homepage Journal

      Yup. Be cheaper to just go with land mines and concertina wire.

