The Guardian, The New York Times, Al-Jazeera over the decision of USA and Israel to withdraw from UNESCO over 'anti-Israel bias'
The Guardian
The United States has formally notified the UN's world heritage body Unesco that it is withdrawing its membership of the organisation citing "continuing anti-Israel bias".
The announcement by the Trump administration was followed a few hours later by news that Israel was also planning to quit the financially struggling cultural and educational agency.
The body is best known for its world heritage listings of outstanding cultural and natural sites but has often drawn the ire of Israel and the Trump administration for a series of decisions, including the listing of Hebron, a city in the southern part of the occupied Palestinian territories, as a Palestinian world heritage site.
Disclosing the US government's decision, the state department said in a statement it would seek to "remain engaged ... as a non-member observer state in order to contribute US views, perspectives and expertise".
The statement added: "This decision was not taken lightly, and reflects US concerns with mounting arrears at Unesco, the need for fundamental reform in the organisation, and continuing anti-Israel bias at Unesco," the US state department said. The withdrawal will take effect on 31 December 2018.
The New York Times
The administration also cited mounting arrears at the organization as a reason for the decision.
"We were in arrears to the tune of $550 million or so, and so the question is, do we want to pay that money?" Heather Nauert, a spokeswoman for the State Department, said Thursday at a news briefing. She added, "With this anti-Israel bias that's long documented on the part of Unesco, that needs to come to an end."
Cultural organizations in the United States criticized the decision, saying Unesco played a key role in preserving vital cultural heritage worldwide.
"Although Unesco may be an imperfect organization, it has been an important leader and steadfast partner in this crucial work," said Daniel H. Weiss, the president and chief executive of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Analysts said that withdrawing from the organization was a significant escalation by the United States in its criticism of United Nations bodies.
"This is another example of the Trump's administration's profound ambivalence and concern about the way the U.N. is structured and behaves," said Aaron David Miller, a former Middle East negotiator and adviser in Republican and Democratic administrations.
In July, Unesco declared the ancient and hotly contested core of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as a Palestinian World Heritage site in danger, a decision sharply criticized by Israel and its allies. And in 2015, Unesco adopted a resolution that criticized Israel for mishandling heritage sites in Jerusalem and condemned "Israeli aggressions and illegal measures against freedom of worship."
Al-Jazeera
In a statement announcing its withdrawal, Israel called the US administration's decision "courageous and moral", and accused UNESCO of becoming a "theatre of the absurd".
"The prime minister instructed the foreign ministry to prepare Israel's withdrawal from the organisation alongside the United States," Benjamin Netayanu's office said in a statement.
Thursday's development demonstrates the US administration's "complete and total bias" towards Israel, says Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, a political party comprising mostly secular intellectuals.
"This behaviour is counterproductive and shameful," he told Al Jazeera by phone. "Sooner or later they will see Palestine in every UN agency. Will the US respond to that by withdrawing from the WHO or the World Intellectual Property Organization? They will be hurting only themselves."
Russia's foreign ministry said it regreted the decision, adding that the move would disrupt a number of important projects planned by UNESCO.
"We share the concern by many countries that the activity of UNESCO has been too politicised lately," the ministry said in a statement.
Barghouti, of the Palestinian National Initiative, said it is "as if Israel is dictating US policy not only in the Middle East but also in international organisations.
"This is going to have a very harmful effect on the idea of the US being a mediator between the Palestinians and the Israelis."
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Monday October 23, @02:17PM (5 children)
I'm not getting clear signals on what the right-think is here. NY Times, am I supposed to hate this move because Trump ordered it, or am I supposed to applaud it because Israel can do no wrong & how dare UNESCO for recognizing that Palestinians have value as human beings?
How do the heads at the NY Times not explode from the cognitive dissonance?
Me, my natural reaction to the move is it's stupid. Not because Trump ordered it, but because calling UNESCO anti-Israel for declaring Hebron a world cultural heritage site is so profoundly bigoted. Israel is the most repugnant apartheid state in the world today and doing anything for those people is anathema.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by KiloByte on Monday October 23, @02:25PM (2 children)
You mean, granting to muslim citizens far more rights than they have in neighbouring countries? Or not law-murdering people just because they refuse to worship a particular sky fairy — especially if they dare to admit they have stopped, or, even worse, made someone else stop?
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @02:39PM
Generally world opinion applies different standards when a country claims to be modern and civilised.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday October 23, @02:59PM
Better to serve in Heaven, than reign in Hell, amirite?
No, what you're saying makes total sense. Far better to be a black person in modern South Africa under apartheid than a full citizen of, say, Namibia, right? What were those ungrateful South African black people so upset about, anyway? Didn't they realize how good they had it?
You are further correct in pointing out the followers of the sky-fairy in Israel are so much better [skepchick.org] than others.
Israel is a horrible country with horrible policies. Its people are jerks in person, too. No manners and no consideration for others. The United States should stop all support for them.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @02:34PM (1 child)
Israel is the most repugnant apartheid state in the world today
I think Europe's ongoing occupation of the western hemisphere is slightly worse.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday October 23, @03:05PM
"ongoing occupation?"
There's, what, the British Virgin Islands and Guadeloupe? The rest of the western hemisphere has been self-governing for quite a while now. You might have heard of the American Revolution? Maybe Simon Bolivar?
Or maybe you intend an indictment against people of European descent in the western hemisphere for having the audacity to exist.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Monday October 23, @02:31PM
I suspect this might be the real cause of the falling out:
Not sure that we're getting our half billion bucks worth outta unesco.
There's also some zillion dimensional chess going on as usual as the faithful opposition in the USA, the unified left wing legacy media, would blast Trump for abandoning our world heritage and all that BS if he hadn't turned it around into they hate the people who own all your media companies. This is fairly typical Trump. Up next: The reason we're building the wall is in some twisted way its anti-semitic not to build a wall, after all Israel has walls and the legacy media owners love it so we need to support Israel by building a wall. And then they'll be a NYT headline about "Trump supports Israel" with details buried in small print on page 7 that he's supporting Israel by building a wall.
(Score: 3, Informative) by tangomargarine on Monday October 23, @02:41PM
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @02:57PM
Worth noting that Israel is a contender for the construction contract. So it's a "win win". The 550M$ should just about pay for a few meters of the wall when built and all the graft is accrued. Only 100B$ to go!
/sarc
