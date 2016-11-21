from the We-have-always-been-at-war-with-Eurasia dept.
The last step to render I:8:11 a dead letter is currently being debated in a federal appeal.
Trump Justice Department: Wars are off limits to court review
A Trump administration attorney said Friday that federal courts cannot evaluate whether a president is waging an illegal war, even if the war clearly has no grounding in a congressional authorization of force and someone directly impacted sues.
The claim was made during oral arguments in an appeal filed by Nathan Michael Smith, a now-former Army intelligence analyst who sued last year claiming former President Barack Obama was illegally fighting Islamic State terrorists without an authorization for use of military force, or AUMF, from Congress.
[...] "What if the president were to initiate hostilities with a nation or organization that wasn't plausibly within these AUMFs, would that be subject to review?" Griffith asked.
"No, I think, is the short answer. No," said Thomas Byron, an experienced Justice Department attorney.
(Score: 4, Informative) by idiot_king on Sunday October 29, @05:42AM (3 children)
So much for impeachment, he'll just sic the National Guard on any dissenters' asses!
All hail Emperor Trump! Long live the Racist In Charge! (Please don't kill me, I have family that depends on me (unlike YOU))
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 29, @05:59AM (2 children)
The weird thing about Trump is that all his deranged haters manage to be even more dislikeable than he is. Case in point.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by idiot_king on Sunday October 29, @06:25AM (1 child)
People who hate racism, bigotry, sexism, classicism, chauvinism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, and the like are all more dislikeable than Trump?
I'll let the KKK know that the next time I stop by a rally. I'm sure they'd love a colored man such as myself walking up to them to let them know that the Left are the real racists, unlike them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 29, @06:38AM
People hate those who get their "-isms" everywhere. It's gross keep it in your pants.
You're having so many "-isms" you don't even know how to spell them, and as a result needed a spell-checker for your post (which corrected to something entirely unrelated).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 29, @06:14AM
So Regan, bush . Clinton, bush, Obama, trump are all war criminals at least as bad as Milosevic so domestic violence must exceed real violence from external actors so it must be invented
