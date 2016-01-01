from the Вы-говори́те-по-ру́сски? dept.
After RT published excerpts from Twitter's "limited offer" to spend millions on US election marketing, the company abruptly banned all advertising from the news network. This makes full disclosure and transparency imperative, so here goes.
On Thursday, the micro-blogging platform announced a policy decision to ban ads from RT and Sputnik, citing alleged meddling in the 2016 US election.
It followed Twitter's report implying that RT was trying to influence US public opinion, crucially without providing context that virtually all news media organizations spend money on advertising their news coverage.
RT was thereby forced to reveal some details of the 2016 negotiations during which Twitter representatives made an exclusive multi-million dollar advertising proposal to spend big during the US presidential election, which was turned down.
Having since been banned, and in order to set the record straight, we are publishing Twitter's presentation and details of the offer in full.
Lenin said it: "The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 30, @12:26PM (1 child)
Of course Twitter knew about Russia interfering with the election - because they were trying to sell the advertising?
But, Russia didn't buy, Twitter got upset, and told the public about Russia's supposed attempts to influence us. Kinda like a bitter ex, I guess. You dumped her, so she has to take you to court to make you look bad. Amazing.
So, the real question seems to be, just how much real Russian interference was there? The impression I've had all this time was, Russia did in fact purchase some advertising, just to see how well it would work. They want some kind of a metric by which to judge the results of meddling. But, they only ever invest a few hundred thousand dollars into the whole thing. Basic research. "If we were to take Twitter's offer, how much of an impact would it have? How does it scale? Is it cost effective? Looks like a big waste of time and money to me. Tell them we're not interested."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 30, @12:49PM
This is to show the russians aren't that stupid. If they had accepted the offer, Twitter would have had them now with "revenge porn" material. As it is now. it's more like "he said, she said".
In any case, if russians want to try screwing public opinion (election time or not), they are quite capable of doing in spite of the ban - just use blogging proxies, buy followers to retweet [google.com] and create hype [coincrack.com]. No need for an RT brand, many tabloids will pick "fake news" on the fly if they think it makes for good headlines and sales.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @12:39PM
Just look at Trump's twitter account. There are some "prominent" accounts supporting his delusions there that say they are "Truth Seeker" and "Living in midwest", yet, somehow, they seem to post shit all night and go to sleep for few hours when people in Moscow go to sleep...
These "social media" sites are really fucked up. And the sheeple believe "news" on those platforms. Fucking worse than idiocracy.
