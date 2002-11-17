17/11/02/019232 story
The Democratic National Committee is hiring IT people for these positions:
- Chief Security Officer
- Data Science Lead
- Full-stack Engineer
- IT Help Desk Manager
- IT Systems Administrator
- Product Designer
- Product Director
- Product Manager
The Daily Wire, a conservative blog, posted an e-mail purportedly from Madeleine Leader, the DNC's Data Services Manager, showing her announcing the openings and writing
I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight while males, since they're already in the majority.
The Daily Wire blogger posted a different screenshot of the e-mail on Twitter.
Also at The Hill
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 02, @02:36PM (1 child)
Really, did you need yet another reason NOT to vote Democrat? I can think of plenty of reasons to vote for neither a democrat or a republican.
When the hell are some third parties going to get their act together? Seriously, neither Johnson or Stein were on the ball, or they could have stolen a march or two on the Two Big Parties.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 02, @02:44PM
Not really. Neither Johnson nor Stein had any charisma to speak of. Plus neither was goofy-looking enough to be a serious presidential contender. Seriously, think about the past half-dozen Presidents. You know I'm right.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday November 02, @02:42PM
The funny thing is that cisgender straight while males are in the majority of males, so a corresponding representation of males in a political party is probably okay, as long as they aren't also assholes.
Methinks the lady is a wee bit confused. It's not any particular variety of gender or sexual identity folk that are needed. What is needed are people who respect other's personal choices.
Sometimes the obvious gets lost in the fog.
