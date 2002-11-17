Stories
The DNC is Hiring IT Staff. Allegedly, Cisgendered Straight White Males Need Not Apply.

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday November 02, @02:28PM   Printer-friendly
from the queue-eeoc-audit dept.
Career & Education

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The Democratic National Committee is hiring IT people for these positions:

The Daily Wire, a conservative blog, posted an e-mail purportedly from Madeleine Leader, the DNC's Data Services Manager, showing her announcing the openings and writing

I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight while males, since they're already in the majority.

The Daily Wire blogger posted a different screenshot of the e-mail on Twitter.

Also at The Hill

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 02, @02:36PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 02, @02:36PM (#591032) Journal

    Really, did you need yet another reason NOT to vote Democrat? I can think of plenty of reasons to vote for neither a democrat or a republican.

    When the hell are some third parties going to get their act together? Seriously, neither Johnson or Stein were on the ball, or they could have stolen a march or two on the Two Big Parties.

  • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday November 02, @02:42PM

    by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 02, @02:42PM (#591037) Homepage Journal

    cisgender straight while males

    The funny thing is that cisgender straight while males are in the majority of males, so a corresponding representation of males in a political party is probably okay, as long as they aren't also assholes.

    Methinks the lady is a wee bit confused. It's not any particular variety of gender or sexual identity folk that are needed. What is needed are people who respect other's personal choices.

    Sometimes the obvious gets lost in the fog.

