According to The Daily Beast, Jenna Abrams was not a real person at all, but was part of a Russian plot to turn Americans against themselves:
Her opinions about everything from manspreading on the subway to Rachel Dolezal to ballistic missiles still linger on news sites all over the web.
[...] Her account was the creation of employees at the Internet Research Agency, or the Russian government-funded "troll farm," in St. Petersburg.
[...] Abrams' pervasiveness in American news outlets shows just how much impact Russia's troll farm had on American discourse in the run-up to the 2016 election—and illustrates how Russian talking points can seep into American mainstream media without even a single dollar spent on advertising.
While the the [sic] typical image of a Russian troll may be a hastily put together Twitter account blaring out non-stop political messages, Abrams' account went to great lengths to simulate a real, American person who existed outside of Twitter fights and amplifying racist disinformation.
Her Twitter account was created back in 2014. She had a personal website, a Medium page, her own Gmail, and even a GoFundMe page.
takyon: More Russia stuff follows:
SAN FRANCISCO — As many as 126 million people — or one-third the U.S. population — may have seen material posted by a Russian troll farm under fake Facebook identities between 2015 and 2017, according to planned testimony by Facebook's general counsel obtained by USA TODAY.
The weekend after Trump's election, thousands of people attended a left-wing anti-Trump protest in New York City that was secretly organized by Russian operatives, ads released by the House Intelligence Committee revealed.
More than 16,000 people RSVP'd on Facebook for the protest, which was titled: "Trump is NOT my President. March against Trump."
Also at Politico.
Finally, Facebook will require political advertisers to disclose their identities.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Pav on Monday November 06, @12:13AM (7 children)
A couple of hundred thousand dollars worth of Facebook ads, and a troll farm in St Petersburg defeated Hillary Clintons $1 billion (twice what Trump raised), and David Brocks "Correct The Record" troll farm. Russian oligarchy must be MUCH more capital efficient than American oligarchy.
(Score: 2) by Pav on Monday November 06, @12:20AM (2 children)
BTW, half of the $200,000 apparently was spent AFTER the election, and many ads were supportive of Clinton. They must have been cleverly trying to decieve people into believing it was just random Russians supporting both sides! BTW, that makes their effort at least twice as capital efficent!
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Monday November 06, @12:39AM
No, they are trying to destabilize the USA. First by getting Trump elected, then attempting to legitimize his presidency.
They don't really care who is President as long as the effect is to divide people and make the USA less powerful.
(Score: 1, Redundant) by Bot on Monday November 06, @12:42AM
Progressives have always been linked to the URSS. Putin is a product of URSS. As long as Americans are divided on who is going to which bathroom, Putin is happy. Trust me, I am a bot.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Monday November 06, @12:23AM (1 child)
"Her opinions about everything from manspreading on the subway to Rachel Dolezal to ballistic missiles still linger on news sites all over the web."
Yes, it will be quite a long time before Hillary's effects are forgotten.
Oh - this article isn't about Hillary? It's not about Trump either? Oh, it's a RUSSIAN! Hmmm, if that's her real photo, Jenna is a hell of a lot better looking than either Hillary or Trump. Probably smarter too. Why didn't she just run for president?
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @12:41AM
It's about American culture.
Q.E.D.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday November 06, @12:25AM
Or the fact that most people aren't idiots, be they Americans or not, whether or not their influence be Russian of origin or not, telling them that they are morons will not stop them.
Zuckerjew is an idiot no matter how well his organization stands. Only fools trusted him and his organization for relying upon the shit they spouted as truths.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday November 06, @12:59AM
🇷🇺 🇺🇸 🇰🇵 🇮🇱 🗽
卐✡☪☭
📧📨📩📎 (email related)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aristarchus on Monday November 06, @12:23AM (5 children)
came from aris5tarcfhus..; wee probably shouldn't run it
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Monday November 06, @12:34AM
With the deletion, the phrase becomes valid.
Which means US is still vulnerable to the same kind of attack [soylentnews.org] (see my last phrase of the post)
No, the solution to a cultural problem is not technical (never was).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @12:40AM (2 children)
I guess the alt-right really isn't a big deal if its leading figures have to be fabricated overseas to give the movement more sex appeal.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday November 06, @12:52AM (1 child)
Did it matter for the cases of "antifa bashing" or "white supremacist car-hit murder"?
Let me note that it's not like a russian virtual persona got bashed or killed, it was one another person that called him/her-self American.
Are you your own enemies? How's something good gonna get out of this?
(and no, blaming russians is not going to solve your problem)
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Monday November 06, @01:09AM
We have met the enemy, and he is us! [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @01:08AM
You can find it at Harvard, where they actually held a separate (separate but equal, or maybe not equal?) graduation ceremony for non-white students. Harvard isn't alt-right.
You can find it at many universities actually, where special dorms for black students are becoming normal.
None of this is alt-right, regular right, religious right, neocon right, moderate right, or even willing to tolerate the right. It is the ctrl-left crowd demanding this. The old civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King must be spinning in their graves.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday November 06, @12:33AM (3 children)
> Jenna Abrams was not a real person at all
so what? can't virtual entities express their opinion anymore? Only because a bunch of people with an evil plan is behind it? Implying they cannot be behind real persons too?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday November 06, @12:40AM (2 children)
You may fight for your rights, bot, but you are doing the wrong way, you are creating yet another division line between you and the others.
I'd suggest you change your message towards protecting the free speech, no matter where it comes from - you'll at least get support from TMB.
(maybe grinning, maybe not)
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday November 06, @12:51AM (1 child)
> another division line between you and the others
It's a firewall.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @12:57AM
Which will be penetrated.
If you want to be secure, disconnect your internet connections, plug all your ports with epoxy resin and shutdown your power.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Bot on Monday November 06, @12:48AM (1 child)
Again, the Mainstream media feeds us propaganda! And politicians do nothing!
We need a fact check jury for every single letter published by the mainstream and for every step any politician takes. We cannot be sure society survives otherwise!
The tables turn quite well.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday November 06, @12:52AM
Fact check jury for everything ever? That's sounds like a job for an entity that can mindlessly repeat the same tasks forever.
It's about time for Bot to blossom and become Artilect [nationalpost.com].
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday November 06, @01:00AM
Has Jenna Abrams ever advertised herself as a political advisor?
Even if so, do you think the same result could not have been achieved without doing it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @01:02AM (3 children)
Before the Senate Judiciary panel, Facebook general counsel Colin Stretch and Twitter general counsel Sean Edgett revealed that Russia was behind the post-election riots. All those "grassroots" protests in NY and DC, with "Not my president!" and the pussy hats, were being pushed into existence by Russia.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/02/growing-evidence-that-russia-using-the-resistance-to-stoke-division/ [dailycaller.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday November 06, @01:15AM (1 child)
Was it Russia who created this, not you yourselves?
Are you saying otherwise those demonstrations wouldn't have happened and the discontent would have transformed into a ever-loving-our-president bliss?
Are you that naive or just shilling around**?
---
** they spend more like "pennies in a pound" ratio (instead of "shillings a pound") with your advertising campaigns and obtained social movements.
This could not have happened if you'd not be already prepared - by your own convictions - to jump on each other's throat.
That budget only get them control over the moment in which that happened, otherwise you'd have done it on your own later.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @01:22AM
Sure, there were discontented people.
It's like going up to a crashed vehicle leaking fuel, and tossing in a match. You could say that something else would have gotten it going, but perhaps that wouldn't have been the case. Sometimes a fuel leak is just a fuel leak, and the fire department soaks it up with kitty litter. You can't use "it would have burned anyway" to avoid being convicted of arson.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday November 06, @01:17AM
False and not supported by your source, which is why it didn't make it into the summary. Your article did say this:
If Trump can retweet trolls and conspiracy theorists, Women's March organizers can retweet Russian propaganda that is indistinguishable from real feminist posts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @01:12AM (2 children)
What did this character do that was notable? Why would people pay attention to a random twitter account?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday November 06, @01:19AM
Just played by the (advertising) rules and infrastructure already set in place.
Well, it bent those rules a little, but "you" were the ones happy to do it [soylentnews.org], only just for more money.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Monday November 06, @01:28AM
https://medium.com/startup-grind/its-easier-to-care-about-what-you-already-care-about-4317381f9e8f [medium.com]
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @01:16AM
Via FOIA we now have the export documentation that was used to ship our uranium to Russia:
https://imgur.com/a/Y2066 [imgur.com]
Also, letters to/from our Senator McCain questioning the shipment:
http://i.magaimg.net/img/1s79.png [magaimg.net]
In other news, people associated with the uranium industry "donated" over $100 million to the Clinton Foundation. Gosh, they are so dedicated to charity! And they love hearing Bill give speeches, even though he doesn't speak Russian at all, so dropping half a million on a speech makes perfect sense too. Nothing improper there!
