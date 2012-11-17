from the flame-on dept.
According to The Missoulian (archive):
Several of Missoula's top federal fire scientists have been denied permission to attend the International Fire Congress later this month, leading conference organizers to suspect censorship of climate-related research.
"Anyone who has anything related to climate-change research — right away was rejected," said Timothy Ingalsbee of the Association for Fire Ecology, a nonprofit group putting on the gathering.
The Missoulian also said (archive):
The scientists no longer attending include Matt Jolly, who was to present new work on "Climate-induced variations in global severe weather fire conditions," Karin Riley on "Fuel treatment effects at the landscape level: burn probabilities, flame lengths and fire suppression costs," Mike Battaglia on "Adaptive silviculture for climate change: Preparing dry mixed conifer forests for a more frequent fire regime," and Dave Calkin, who was working on ways to manage the human response to wildfire.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @02:41AM (1 child)
Twitter let's Trump account go down for 11 minutes everyone loses their mind and cries censorship. Actual censorship of important science? That's just fine...
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday November 13, @03:26AM
Here's an idea, why not hold the International Fire Congress someone international rather than in a country where science is subject to politically-motivated censorship? Or is the International Fire Congress like the World Series where "World" = "USA only"?
(Score: 4, Informative) by Techwolf on Monday November 13, @02:50AM (4 children)
While climate change may be a contributing factor, the real cause for those damaging fires is Smokey The Bear. By suppressing what mother nature has done regularity for millions of years, we suppress that natural fire and allow buildup of flammable materials over the past 50 or so years. And now we are paying the price for messing with mother nature.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Monday November 13, @02:55AM
You're right, they have the same problem in Australia where the eucalyptus forest actually needs fire to seed properly.
People have moved into the bush however, in their lifestyle blocks and so the fire service is obliged to put the fires out.
It's a real problem.
(Score: 2) by BK on Monday November 13, @03:05AM
It's Smokey Bear, not Smokey THE Bear.
And, for the record:
Santa Claus, not Santa THE Clause.
etc.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday November 13, @03:15AM (1 child)
Smokey was put out to pasture almost 20 years ago.
I don't think we can blame things like the Napa Valley fire on excess forest floor fuel in an area that is mostly farm land. Especially when 17 fires start the same night the Santa Anna winds were widely predicted and everybody knew what that meant, all in a south to north line through three counties. There was somebody besides smokey to blame.
http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/10/10/pge-power-lines-linked-to-wine-country-fires/ [mercurynews.com]
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday November 13, @03:28AM
Or, in the case of the US coal industry, "Only you can prevent forests".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @03:08AM
