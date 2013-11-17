17/11/13/013210 story
posted by martyb on Monday November 13, @02:06PM
from the cleaning-up dept.
from the cleaning-up dept.
Claiming a shortage of workers for the hospitality industry, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club has requested and obtained permission to hire 70 foreign workers. The claim of a shortage of available workers is disputed:
'"We currently have 5,136 qualified candidates in Palm Beach County for various hospitality positions listed in the Employ Florida state jobs database," CareerSource spokesman Tom Veenstra said Friday.'
70 is a slight increase over last year, when 64 foreign workers were hired.
"Making America Great Again" by hiring foreigners? Perhaps what is required is higher pay, not foreigners.
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate Gets Permission to Hire 70 Foreign Workers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 13, @02:23PM
MAGA?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday November 13, @02:28PM
Did he promise the mexicans will pay for the wall?
Since their government doesn't want to, mexicans working in US will pay for it in taxes.
(grin)
---
Careful what you wish for [wikia.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday November 13, @03:26PM
Let's see the Trump-lovers rationalize this one.
Trump: "We need to put Americans to work! Build a wall! Mexicans are putting American workers out of a job!"
Trump supporters: "YAY! MAGA!"
Trump: "I need foreign workers to work at my resort because no Americans are willing to take the low pay I offer."
Trump supporters: "YAY! MAGA!"
There was some real stupidity and cluelessness on the other side in last year's election, but nothing that compares to the sheer brainlessness and lack of critical thinking ability of Trump supporters.
Reply to This