Australians have voted 61.6% to approve of same-sex marriage, and the Turnbull-led government has said it would aim to pass legislation by Christmas:
Australians decisively support same-sex marriage
Australians have overwhelmingly voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriage in a historic poll. The non-binding postal vote showed 61.6% of people favour allowing same-sex couples to wed, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. Jubilant supporters have been celebrating in public spaces, waving rainbow flags and singing and dancing.
A bill to change the law was introduced into the Senate late on Wednesday. It will now be debated for amendments. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his government would aim to pass legislation in parliament by Christmas. "[Australians] have spoken in their millions and they have voted overwhelmingly yes for marriage equality," Mr Turnbull said after the result was announced. "They voted yes for fairness, yes for commitment, yes for love."
The issue only went to a voluntary postal vote after a long and bitter debate about amending Australia's Marriage Act. The result on Wednesday brings an end to what was at times a heated campaign. The vote itself had been criticised by same-sex marriage supporters, many of whom said it was unnecessary when parliament could debate the issue directly.
In a 5-4 decision, the United States Supreme Court has ruled that states can not prevent same-sex couples from marrying and must recognize their marriages from other states. In the majority opinion by Justice Kennedy it is stated:
The Court, in this decision, holds same-sex couples may exercise the fundamental right to marry in all States. It follows that the Court also must hold—and it now does hold—that there is no lawful basis for a State to refuse to recognize a lawful same-sex marriage performed in another State on the ground of its same-sex character.
...and:
It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization's oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right. The judgment of the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit is reversed. It is so ordered.
Original Submission
Taiwan's Council of Grand Justices (大法官) ruled that the current civil law banning same sex marriage is unconstitutional and that the legislature has two years to either amend the law or create a new law.
Legislation enforcing the court's ruling is already working its way through the legislature, where both the ruling and major opposition parties support legalisation as do a majority of Taiwanese people and President Tsai Ing-wen.
—news.com.au (News Corp)
A large percentage of the public in Taiwan has accepted the idea of same-sex marriage because leaders have elevated liberal social causes to show the island's democratic credentials in the face of China, a political rival that restricts free speech and association.
But the debate has prompted a backlash, with mass protests by conservatives in recent months.
(Score: 1, Informative) by The Shire on Saturday November 18, @01:23AM
I don't think the term "overwhelmingly" means what they think it means. 61% is not overwhelming, it's 11% over a deadlock.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @01:40AM
Why should one group be able to dictate to another group, especially on something as personal as marriage?
This is just one more example that reveals Democracy to be a silly way to organize society.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @01:47AM
And how else do you propose to work it out? Dictatorships of various sorts rely on smaller group sizes, sometimes even allowing one insane / evil person to commit genocide. I'll take the slow and steady path towards cultural evolution over the fast and often painful one. The chance of getting a benevolent and enlightened dictator are slim to none.
I'm guessing you go for the libertarian stance of let people do whatever they want, but we still have limitations that must be agreed upon somehow. As usual these questions / issues will not be answered except by some "series of contracts" or whatever.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @02:10AM
You could just about say that white people or non-immigrants supported it overwhelmingly. Other people were quite opposed.
Immigration from non-white places, and the descendants that result, could someday overturn this decision.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @01:28AM
Until marriage includes any union between a man and a woman, a man and a man, a woman and a woman, a man and a collie, or a woman, a polish sausage, and a long weekend.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday November 18, @02:39AM
a bridge too far [dailymail.co.uk]
Say no more, say no more...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @01:37AM
Why should the government be involved in marriage, anyway?
The right solution isn't for the government to expand its role in people's personal lives, but rather to remove the government from the business of marriage all together.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @01:50AM
Why do we bother having a Constitution then? What purpose does that server?
Sweet mary mother of god what will it take to get some common sense into these creatures?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @02:00AM
Marriage is about property, not love. It's also entirely optional.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @01:37AM
The question shouldn't be should government allow homosexual people to marry.
The question SHOULD be why people are bothering to ask the government at all for permission to marry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @01:51AM
Because most countries have a host of legal benefits for a legally recognized marriage, such as certain inheritance rights, next of kin status, and tax breaks. Some types of business, like insurance, sometimes extend benefits to the legal spouse of the primary contractor. Naturally the government, being in charge of the laws, gets to define what a legal marriage is. If you don't want to bother the government about it, then just don't get legally married. It's not like a legal marriage is required for anything except for all those government based benefits.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday November 18, @01:57AM
enforceability of the 'marriage contract' requires said contract to be undertaken within a jurisdiction, and within the rules of that jurisdiction.
as with every argument about 'no' or 'very small' government or anarchist-socialist utopiae, enforceability requires either a private army, or support of a government (police, judges, bureaucracy, etc etc)
so, in absence of warring city-state armies/police forces/whatever, we utilise frameworks run by governments ..
and governments define the terms, which, in this case, includes the words "between a man and a woman", which the religious right don't want to change (apparently for one reason, it will lead to marrying goats, or something)
changing the terms is up to the government. This plebiscite was really just a delaying tactic, which succeeded in getting 78.97% of eligible Australians to reply, but doesn't actually compel the government to DO anything (although they would look silly if they didn't)
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @02:15AM
I believe that in the United States, the governments got involved with marriage licensing because the Democrats (yes, the Democrats) wanted to prevent miscegenation (intermarriage of the races); before that, marriage was chiefly a matter for Church communities.
Firstly, when you enter into a contract to buy a pound of flour once a month, you don't have to seek the government as a third party to that deal; the people signing the agreement (e.g., not the government) are the ones who define terms. Indeed, if the government plays a role it at all, it's only as the arbitrator of last resort during a civil dispute that has been brought to court; most such disputes are resolved voluntarily by good-faith parties to the contract, or by "private" arbitration that never makes it to any kind of governmental court.
And, when it comes to enforcement of an arbitration ruling, there's nothing special about the government either. There's nothing inherently good about there being a monopoly on contract enforcement—in fact, it's probably a very bad idea, just like a monopoly is a bad idea in any other service industry.
Your mind seems to be stuck in this antiquated notion of jurisdiction as a rigid geographical area. Well, guess what? Jurisdiction could be defined by the contract in question; the parties to the contract could just simply specify who the arbitrators are supposed to be, and thereby create a market for contract enforcement service providers. This is already kind of the case: As you point out, people do choose jurisdictions, and incorporate in various countries, etc. They even specify that "private" arbitration must be used.
Now, just give up your magical thinking with regard to geographical boundaries on a map, and your magical thinking with regard to words written down by a group of people who call themselves "legislators"; there's nothing magical about those things. They may work (in a limited way, or for a limited time), but they're not essential to the concept of contract negotiation and enforcement.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday November 18, @02:32AM
idealism is lovely.
You need ensure that anyone with whom you enter into a contract abides by the contractually-agree arbitration, *without* using a court in any existing jurisdiction,
You are welcome to your ideal society; it may be very lonely there, as people are very bad at keeping their word, which is one of the reasons courts, and even governments exist in the first place.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
