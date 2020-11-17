from the life-energy-and-momentum dept.
Nebraska regulators approved an alternative route Monday for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline. It was the last major regulatory hurdle facing project operator TransCanada Corp., though opponents say another round of federal approval may now be needed.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission's ruling was on the Nebraska route TransCanada has proposed to complete the $8 billion, 1,179-mile (1,897-kilometer) pipeline to deliver oil from Alberta, Canada, to Texas Gulf Coast refineries. The proposed Keystone XL route would cross parts of Montana, South Dakota and most of Nebraska to Steele City, Nebraska.
The long-delayed project was rejected by President Barack Obama in 2015, citing concerns about carbon pollution. President Donald Trump revived it in March, approving a permit.
[...] The five-member Nebraska Public Service Commission was forbidden by law from factoring pipeline safety or the risk of spills into its decision because pipeline safety is a federal responsibility. So, it couldn't take into account a spill of 210,000 gallons (790,000 liters) of oil on the existing Keystone pipeline in South Dakota announced on Thursday.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @12:16AM (1 child)
Why not build a refinery in Canada?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @12:27AM
We want jobs in the USA, not in Canada. If the snow-Mexicans want to Make Canada Great Again, they should elect Ted Cruz. He was even born in Canada. Sorry, we aren't sharing Trump, but I guess he might be available if you can wait another 7 years.
Pipelines would still be required anyway, for shipping the products to both the Pacific and the Atlantic. Given how many pipes the USA already has, going via the USA is relatively easy.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @12:20AM (4 children)
The leak is marked by an 'X' on this map, and the section Trump approved is a red dashed line:
https://i.redd.it/vjo9y82bpgyz.jpg [i.redd.it]
Unmarked map:
http://www.keystone-xl.com/kxl-101/maps/ [keystone-xl.com]
Wikipedia about the pipeline:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keystone_Pipeline [wikipedia.org]
FWIW, this is about 4 train cars worth. Warren Buffett encouraged the protests because he makes lots of money shipping the oil via train, which is 5x more costly than pipelines. Trains derail and spill all the time.
Newer pipe, made with US steel, might be more reliable than pipes with old Chinese steel. It certainly beats trains.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 21, @12:26AM (1 child)
This was proposed right about the same time that more than fifty people died in the fire that resulted from a derailment in Quebec.
The port commission, which used to run mostly on autopilot, has been the focus of politics in Vancouver the last little while. A developer is building a one billion mixed retail, restaurant and residential development right on the river, close to the port, but will stop building if that depot is approved, as the trains will run right next to his real estate.
A year or so ago an oil train derailed in a park right on the Columbia River. Accident inspectors found that the railway company was not maintaining the tracks to their own standards.
What I cannot fathom is why anyone thinks its a good idea to load that oil into barges in Vancouver, then sail it down the Columbia river.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @12:36AM
He might pause for a bit. He might slightly change plans. He won't stop; that is a threat made for political theater.
For an example more familiar to soylentnews readers, we see similar nonsense all the time in telecom. An ISP claims that they will only upgrade if they get a monopoly. They threaten to stop building out fiber or cell towers or 4G if competition is allowed. When we cave, projects mysteriously take forever to complete and sometimes get cancelled. When we call their bluff, they upgrade. Typically there is a pause while we discuss regulatory changes, with lots of ads to let us know. After competition comes in, upgrades happen rapidly. For example, cities that got Google fiber usually got huge speed/price improvements from the company that just lost their monopoly.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday November 21, @12:29AM (1 child)
Besides it's quite clearly the machinations of Philip Anschutz, who needs high volume cheap rail to ship his cheap beer.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @12:41AM
I remembered it wrongly. Warren Buffett is the one. George Soros doesn't do 100% of the evil shit in the world, even if sometimes it feels that way. This time I verified the guilty party.
Also, I got to that other story late. Few people saw the info. It is natural to assume that the pipeline was approved by Trump, and I'm pretty sure this is intended by the writer.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 21, @12:22AM (3 children)
Or is that not a thing anymore.
If I had eight billion dollars, I'd sooner bet it on a single spin of the wheel in Vegas than blow it on a pipeline whose construction cost will never be repaid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @12:23AM (2 children)
That's obviously why you aren't in charge of anything important. If the pipe didn't make somebody money, they wouldn't build it.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 21, @12:27AM
I expect whoever is paying for that pipe thinks that Donal Trump will be elected to a second term.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Mykl on Tuesday November 21, @12:48AM
Oh, it's making money for a lot of people:
What's not clear is whether the pipeline will, in the end, make any money for oil producers and distributors.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday November 21, @12:26AM
This is a business story. Ha ha...
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Tuesday November 21, @01:12AM
Since the route was changed at the last minute, this will be back in court again (possibly even Federal court now) with land owners claiming that they didn't get their due process.
