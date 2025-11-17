from the backstabbing-on-the-syrian-front dept.
US to stop arming anti-IS Syrian Kurdish YPG militia - Turkey
The US is to stop supplying arms to the Syrian Kurdish militia the YPG, Turkey has said. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said President Donald Trump had made the promise in a phone call to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The White House said it was making "adjustments" to its support for partners inside Syria but did not explicitly name the YPG.
Turkey has long complained about US support for the group. Washington has viewed the YPG as a key player in the fight against so-called Islamic State (IS), but Ankara brands the group's fighters as terrorists. Turkey says the YPG is as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a group it has been fighting for decades in south-eastern Turkey. The US, however, has seen the YPG as distinct from the PKK. In May it announced it would supply arms to the Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which were poised to drive IS from its stronghold of Raqqa. It had previously armed only Arab elements of the SDF.
Goodbye, Kurdistan?
Also at Reuters, NPR, Daily Sabah, and RT.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 26, @11:08AM (1 child)
The vote for independence really did it for them. Something like Kurdistan may exist, in 100 or 200 years. But people are impatient and are unwilling to wait.
People forget that the only way to stop these stupid wars is to move towards a more united planet. Every time we want "independence" we end up with conflict. Do people not learn from history and their own mistakes?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 26, @11:48AM
Awww, how cute. Little fellow thinks that independence comes with patience. He's probably completely unaware that Turkey has a history of genocide. In reality, if the Kurds wait around for 100 years, hoping that Turkey and bordering nations grant them independence, there will be no more Kurds. All the Kurds will be rounded up, assembled in one central location, then marched out into some barren, desert land, and left to die of thirst and starvation. Hell, the Germans were slightly better than Turkey. They didn't keep the Jews "well fed", but they did feed the Jews until they were ready to kill them. If you wish to overcome your naivete, you could do a search for Armenian genocide, Assyrian genocide, Hamidian massacre, and so many more.
Oh, wikipedia has a whole list of genocides and massacres by the Ottoman and Turkey. Notice, the list doesn't end - there are 5 mass killings in the past two years, and an additional twelve within my own lifetime. Total, 17 massacres in the past 60 years, or, approximately one every four years.
Now - the situation from MY perspective is, Turkey has always been a shitty ally. Despite their constitution, which forbids the government being run by Islam, Erdogan is a Muslim. He envisions the return of the Caliphate, and actually hopes to be the Caliph - or that one of his descendants might be the Caliph. Erdogan sees the Caliph ruling a vast empire, at least as large as the Ottoman. Erdogan will slaughter anyone who might stand in the way of his vision. MAGA? Erdogan is all about MTGA. He, and all of his predecessors have a very bloody history. Even Ataturk, the renowned founder of the Republic of Turkey. As president, he reigned over one outright massacre - the Zilan massacre (~15,000 dead), as well as the suppression of the Dersim rebellion (~13,000 dead).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_massacres_in_Turkey [wikipedia.org]
We, the United States, also have a history of abandoning inconvenient allies. Ask Vietnam, and it's neighbors. Ask the Sunni in Iraq. The first Bush promised the Sunni all kinds of support, if they would ease our was into Iraq in the first Gulf War. Then, we abandoned them.
Read history, youngster, and learn about liberty and patience. Patience leads to the hangman's noose, or worse.
The only ways for the Kurds to survive are, 1- convert to Islam 2- submit to slavery 3- fight for survival. Since they are already fighting for their very survival, they might as well fight for independence.
And, I'll also point out that the UK is responsible for the plight of the Kurds. When the UK was busy colonizing, and breaking up the Ottoman, those fucking English divided that land up according to some percieved scheme of profitability. They gave zero thought to ethnic groups. They COULD HAVE created a Kurdistan, right then, and today, there would be a stable country between Turkey, Syria, and Iraq. But - no - the English betrayed them, and sold them to their enemies.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_Kurds [wikipedia.org]
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday November 26, @11:31AM (1 child)
This isn't really that odd to begin with. Giving arms to the kurds pisses off at least three nations - Turkey, Iran and Iraq - since part of their nations form the basis of the new, imaginary, Kurdish nation and they don't want that. Since Iraq is currently an American puppet regime, Turkey is a NATO-member and Iran isn't yet on the to-nuke-list one doesn't have to piss them off to much by helping to arm a really large and organized insurgent group. Arming them to beat back IS could have been a great move, after all they die for next to nothing instead of engaging in another middle eastern war with actual american boots on the ground -- even tho they are there already but just not on a massive scale.
Historically it doesn't seem like the USA (or anyone for that matter) has the best track-record for arming insurgent groups since they almost always turn on their benefactors in the end in one way or another. Certainly so when the good times, cash- and weapon shipments stops arriving and they feel screwed over by Uncle Sam. They seem to believe it will go on to the end while the benefactors stop for one reason or another, usually some scandal of epic proportions or they feel like the job is done. IS is now "defeated" so it's mission accomplished, they are not going to keep feeding them so that they can topple the Syrian regime -- that would would anger Russia and other nations in the region. So instead you'll now have a bunch of heavily armed kurds sitting in norther Iraq getting that old feeling of being betrayed. Good times ahead ...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 26, @11:51AM
Regarding that "imaginary" Kurdish nation - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_of_S%C3%A8vres [wikipedia.org]
The Treaty of Sèvres (French: Traité de Sèvres) was one of a series of treaties[3] that the Central Powers signed after their defeat in World War I. Hostilities had already ended with the Armistice of Mudros. The treaty was signed on 10 August 1920, in an exhibition room at the Manufacture nationale de Sèvres porcelain factory[4] in Sèvres, France.[5]
The Sèvres treaty marked the beginning of the partitioning of the Ottoman Empire, and its ultimate annihilation. The terms it stipulated included the renunciation of all non-Turkish territory and its cession to the Allied administration.[6] Notably, the ceding of Eastern Mediterranean lands allowed the creation of new forms of government, including Mandatory Palestine and the French Mandate for Syria and the Lebanon.[7]
The terms of the treaty stirred hostility and nationalist feeling amongst Turks. The signatories of the treaty were stripped of their citizenship by the Grand National Assembly led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk,[8] and the treaty ultimately led to the Turkish War of Independence in which Atatürk led the Turkish nationalists to defeating the combined armies of the signatories of the Treaty of Sèvres including the remnants of the Ottoman Empire. This led to a new treaty, the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, in which Turkish sovereignty was preserved through the establishment of the modern-day Republic of Turkey.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 26, @12:06PM
http://www.arabnews.com/node/1199131/middle-east [arabnews.com]
They are absolutely fucked.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
