NAFTA's Digital Trade chapter could be finalized next month all before the public has seen a single word of it. The fifth round of re-negotiations for NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) finished last week in Mexico and the Digital Trade section might be forced through, unseen by the public, during the next round on December 11th in Washington, DC.
I hope they can break DNS once and for all. Make it unusable, and force the engineers to give up something that is really P2P, untrackable, unblockable, uncensorable... Then we don't have to worry about no silly old NATFA
