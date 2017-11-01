Stories
NAFTA's Digital Trade Chapter Could Be Finalized Next Month

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 01, @05:52AM
from the more-secret-negotiations-violate-democracy dept.
Techonomics

canopic jug writes:

NAFTA's Digital Trade chapter could be finalized next month all before the public has seen a single word of it. The fifth round of re-negotiations for NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) finished last week in Mexico and the Digital Trade section might be forced through, unseen by the public, during the next round on December 11th in Washington, DC.

The fifth round of negotiations over a modernized North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) wound up last week in Mexico. Following conclusion of the round, Mexican Trade Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters that he hoped that the next round, to be held in Washington, DC in the week of 11 December, could see sufficient progress made that the agreement's Digital Trade chapter could be closed... all before the public has seen a single word of it.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 01, @06:29AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 01, @06:29AM (#603823)

    I hope they can break DNS once and for all. Make it unusable, and force the engineers to give up something that is really P2P, untrackable, unblockable, uncensorable... Then we don't have to worry about no silly old NATFA

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 01, @06:43AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 01, @06:43AM (#603824)

      The small animal formerly known as my nutsack became a scrunchie in reply.

