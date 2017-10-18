from the Chinese-swamp-draining dept.
People's Liberation Army General Zhang Yang was found hanged at his Beijing home on November 23:
Xinhua said Zhang had "serious disciplinary violations," something [The South China Morning Post] describes as "euphemism for corruption." NPR's Rob Schmitz, reporting from Shanghai, says the general "had disappeared from public sight more than two months ago amidst a crackdown on corruption within military ranks launched by Chinese leader Xi Jinping."
[...] "Xi Jinping's decision to persecute both Xu and Guo after their retirement reflects his determination to put an end to the dominance of Jiang Zemin (his own patron) over the military. As far as the cleaning up of corruption in the Chinese military is concerned, however, this is just the beginning," The Diplomat wrote at the time Guo [Boxiong] was dismissed from the military in 2015.
China's President Xi Jinping recently consolidated his power, elevating himself to the status of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping as he enters his second 5-year term as President.
Also at The South China Morning Post.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Saturday December 02, @08:09AM
"Let's root out the corruption of everyone who has the connections and capabilities to act against me!"
Reply to This