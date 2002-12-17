17/12/02/1025228 story
posted by janrinok on Saturday December 02, @11:59AM
President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the F.B.I. about conversations with the Russian ambassador last December during the presidential transition, bringing the special counsel's investigation into the president's inner circle.
Mr. Flynn, who appeared in federal court in Washington, acknowledged that he was cooperating with the investigation by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His plea agreement suggests that Mr. Flynn provided information to prosecutors, which may help advance the inquiry.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/01/us/politics/michael-flynn-guilty-russia-investigation.html
Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying to the F.B.I. | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 02, @12:23PM (1 child)
If it isn't OK to lie to the FBI, then we can lock her up many times over.
If it is OK, then Flynn shouldn't face his 0 to 5 years for that. Fair is fair you know.
As for the actual conversations, Obama's state department approved them: https://i.redd.it/jyoknbutmf101.jpg [i.redd.it]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 02, @12:52PM
> If it isn't OK to lie to the FBI, then we can lock her up many times over.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Making_false_statements [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism [wikipedia.org]
> As for the actual conversations, Obama's state department approved them: https://i.redd.it/jyoknbutmf101.jpg [i.redd.it] [i.redd.it]
> pleaded guilty on Friday to
conversations with the Russian ambassadorlying to the F.B.I.
Reply to This
Parent