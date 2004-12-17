17/12/04/183241 story
posted by janrinok on Tuesday December 05, @10:22AM
[On November 29], Coinbase suffered a major defeat at the hands of the Internal Revenue Service, nearly a year after the case was initially filed. A California federal court has ordered Coinbase to turn over identifying records for all users who have bought, sold, sent, or received more than $20,000 through their accounts in a single year between 2013 and 2015. Coinbase estimates that 14,355 users meet the government's requirements.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday December 05, @10:26AM (2 children)
" estimates that 14,355 users "
That's not an estimate.
That's a number. A very specific number. At best, to the nearest five, which is about as accurate you can get.
An estimate would be: 14,000 users.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @10:46AM
English is a giant clustersnarl of a language. Just one additional possible reading of TFS is:
There's the potential for quite a bit of estimation there in not just numbers of users, but also in dollar trade amount as well as relevant time period.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @11:18AM
I find your choice of 14,000 users very specific.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @11:34AM
Maybe if society were organized more transparently, we wouldn't have to fund a massive bureaucracy to go around beating money out of people.
Just a thought.
Government is like that indigent who runs up to your car with a pale fully dirty water, and begins "washing" your windshield with some tattered, besmirched cloth; the only difference is that when you refuse to pay him for his "service", he just pulls a gun out and tells you he's an agent of the IRS.
