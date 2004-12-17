Stories
Coinbase Ordered to Report 14,355 Users to the IRS

posted by janrinok on Tuesday December 05, @10:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the tax-man-cometh dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

The Verge reports

[On November 29], Coinbase suffered a major defeat at the hands of the Internal Revenue Service, nearly a year after the case was initially filed. A California federal court has ordered Coinbase to turn over identifying records for all users who have bought, sold, sent, or received more than $20,000 through their accounts in a single year between 2013 and 2015. Coinbase estimates that 14,355 users meet the government's requirements.

  • (Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday December 05, @10:26AM (2 children)

    " estimates that 14,355 users "

    That's not an estimate.

    That's a number. A very specific number. At best, to the nearest five, which is about as accurate you can get.

    An estimate would be: 14,000 users.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @10:46AM

      English is a giant clustersnarl of a language. Just one additional possible reading of TFS is:

      Coinbase estimates that 14,355 users have bought, sold, sent, or received more than $20,000 through their accounts in a single year between 2013 and 2015.

      There's the potential for quite a bit of estimation there in not just numbers of users, but also in dollar trade amount as well as relevant time period.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @11:18AM

      I find your choice of 14,000 users very specific.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @11:34AM

    Maybe if society were organized more transparently, we wouldn't have to fund a massive bureaucracy to go around beating money out of people.

    Just a thought.

    Government is like that indigent who runs up to your car with a pale fully dirty water, and begins "washing" your windshield with some tattered, besmirched cloth; the only difference is that when you refuse to pay him for his "service", he just pulls a gun out and tells you he's an agent of the IRS.

