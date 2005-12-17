from the all-your-coin-are-belong-to-us dept.
In May, the bill S.1241 (archive) was introduced in the U.S. Senate by Chuck Grassley, a Democratic senator from Iowa. The bill, if enacted, would call upon the Department of Homeland Security to develop
a strategy to interdict and detect prepaid access devices, digital currencies, or other similar instruments, at border crossings and other ports of entry for the United States
According to a story at btcmanager.com (square brackets in original),
the bill would “criminalize [those] intentionally concealing ownership or control of a [digital currency or digital exchange] account.
The Senate held a meeting about the bill on November 28. Witnesses included Charles Davidson of the Kleptocracy Initiative of the Hudson Institute conservative think tank; Douglas Farah of IBI Consultants, which specializes in "issues of national security, transnational crime, terrorism, terror finance and non-state armed actors"; and Kathryn Haun Rodriguez of Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange. Ms. Haun, however, made no mention of cryptocurrency in her testimony (PDF).
U.S. Congress wants to pass a bill that would put serious fines ($10K for bitcoins as opposed to $5K for cash, IIRC) and jail time (ten years, as opposed to five IIRC) if you cross the border without reporting your bitcoins (in addition to confiscating your bitcoins of course).
http://www.coindesk.com/forfeit-bitcoin-congressional-bill-draws-fire-border-check-rules/
A group of US lawmakers wants to see cryptocurrency holdings declared at the nation's border – and advocates of the tech are pushing back.
Introduced last month, the Combating Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Counterfeiting Act of 2017 – which is actually the third iteration of a bill that debuted in 2011 – would bring a range of digital currency services under federal scrutiny, including those that provide transaction mixing services.
Yet, the provision that has attracted the particular ire of cryptocurrency advocates – especially those who prefer a regulation-light environment – is one that would make such holdings subject to disclosure requirements at US customs checkpoints. This means if a person trying to enter the country has more than $10,000 worth of bitcoin in their possession, under the proposed legal change, they would need to inform the relevant authorities.
Such requirements are already in place for payment methods like cash. But given the rising public profile of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, coupled with the perception among policymakers that they could be used to fund terrorist activities, is driving legislative efforts like the bill currently under consideration.
[...] Thus far, the bill hasn't advanced significantly since being introduced last month, public records show. On 25th May, the measure was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee for further consideration.
At press time, representatives for Senators Chuck Grassley and Diane Feinstein hadn't responded to CoinDesk requests for comment. The bill is also being sponsored by Senators John Cornyn and Sheldon Whitehouse, constituting a group of two Republicans and two Democrats.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday December 05, @06:09PM (2 children)
Oh, also of your brain. Can't have anyone crossing the border while in possession of more than - what is it - $10k? Exactly how you are "in posession" of a cryptocurrency is another question, I mean, any more than you are of a bank account back in your home country. But logic be damned, I'm sure its "for the children". Or bureaucratic empire building. Or something.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday December 05, @06:23PM
According to Soylent:
A patent for financial assets "on a computer:" Totally not-novel, adding "on a computer doesn't make it new."
A law pertaining to financial assets "on a computer:" This is brand new, never before seen, and therefore any existing laws are null and void.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @06:28PM
He's from 1933, well before computers.
They used to give out little booklets with bank accounts. You had to bring the booklet to the bank. They'd stamp each transaction into the booklet. If you didn't have the booklet, you couldn't access your account.
Obviously, being in possession of an account is when you have that booklet on your person.
Actually, this isn't such a terrible comparison. To actually have bitcoin, as opposed to somebody else having it on your behalf, you need a storage device. (discounting the sort of people who memorize a million digits of pi -- but then their head is a storage device)
(Score: 4, Informative) by cmdrklarg on Tuesday December 05, @06:10PM (2 children)
Grassley is not a Democrat.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @06:18PM
He is also an egregious liar and hypocrite so maybe the submitter believed him.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday December 05, @06:25PM
From the Chuck Grassley link helpfully provided in the summary:
Personal details
Born Charles Ernest Grassley
September 17, 1933 (age 84)
New Hartford, Iowa, U.S.
Political party Republican
Spouse(s) Barbara Speicher (m. 1954)
Children 5
Education University of Northern Iowa (BA, MA)
University of Iowa
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, @06:21PM
Not accounting for rounding errors due to the exact day of the year...
born 1933
elected 1959, at age 26
currently 2017, in office for 58 years at age 84
term goes to 2023, in office for 64 years at age 90
Well, at lease somebody in the senate might remember World War II.
