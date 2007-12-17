from the you-got-your-kleptocracy-in-my-plutocracy...two-great-tastes-that-taste-great-together dept.
Politico reports on a data theft from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) by former employees who now work for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC):
Staffers for Senate Republicans’ campaign arm seized information on more than 200,000 donors from the House GOP campaign committee over several months this year by breaking into its computer system, three sources with knowledge of the breach told POLITICO.
[...] Multiple NRSC staffers, who previously worked for the NRCC, used old database login information to gain access to House Republicans’ donor lists this year.
The donor list that was breached is among the NRCC’s most valuable assets, containing not only basic contact information like email addresses and phone numbers but personal information that could be used to entice donors to fork over cash — information on top issues and key states of interest to different people, the names of family members, and summaries of past donation history. The list has helped the NRCC raise over $77 million this year to defend the House in 2018.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 07, @01:35PM
Gotta grab that money before the others do.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Thursday December 07, @02:09PM (1 child)
You have this critical information that you rely on in a competitive "industry" so to speak, and give people access to it, and then they leave the organization, and you don't rescind or change that access?
I wonder if it's because nobody told the maintainers of the database about the change in employment. In my experience that's the most common cause.
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Thursday December 07, @02:14PM
Either that, or it's that the users in question never actually had their own personal logins - there was a shared password (either officially or unofficially) that didn't get changed because people still working there continued to use it.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday December 07, @02:45PM
So that means the Republicans in the House are at war with the Republicans in the Senate, because Republican staffers from the former stole to benefit the latter?
Everyone has to acknowledge that as evidence that the Republican Party is in as much disarray as the Democratic Party is now.
Me, I'm glad. Fuck 'em all. Maybe let's try government of the People, by the People, and for the People next iteration instead of a circus run by lizard people.
Washington DC delenda est.
