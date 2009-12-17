from the price-of-democracy dept.
In the heat of a late September day in Mozambique, southern Africa, we started filming a meeting of young charity volunteers. They had poured heart and soul into an ambitious project aimed at combating HIV and spreading a message about contraception in the province of Gaza.
Then, out of the blue, and as our cameras rolled, came an unexpected announcement: the volunteers' work was to end because of a new policy from the United States.
Under US President Donald Trump's "Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance" policy, any foreign aid organisation that wants US funds cannot "perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning in foreign countries".
Sebastiao Muthisse from AMODEFA, the Mozambican Association for Family Development, outlined the dilemma the aid organisation faced. They were not prepared to sign Trump's so-called 'global gag rule 'forbidding mention of abortion, and, as a result, projects had to close. For the youngsters it appeared to make no sense. Surely lack of advice on family planning would lead to unwanted pregnancies? Why should they be censored when it came to speaking about abortion?
AMODEFA, a member association of the International Planned Parenthood Federation, has worked in Mozambique since 1989. Now, the stance both organisations have taken on the Trump rule means they face losing millions of dollars in US aid, and for AMODEFA in Mozambique two-thirds of their total budget, a sum of $2m.
It's led to hard decisions, particularly when it comes to critical work on HIV prevention.
In a suburb of the capital Maputo, we met Palmira Tembe. Members of Palmira's family have died; five grandchildren are now dependent on her, along with her 13 year-old-son Nelson.
AMODEFA has received funds to help people like Palmira disclose to their families that they have HIV, and to support their care. Palmira told us that prior to the charity's involvement she couldn't tell her son Nelson why he was sick. Now both take HIV medicine together.
We will have generations that are sick without knowing what they have – they will run the risk of transmitting HIV to other people because they do not know their HIV status. In a country where it's estimated that up to 13 percent of people aged between 15 and 49 live with HIV, the support of organisations like AMODEFA can be a lifeline. But the work AMODEFA does with families like Palmira's is under threat, due to their refusal to sign up to the Trump policy.
Project leader Dr Marcelo Kantu is concerned about the future. "We will have generations that are sick without knowing what they have - they will run the risk of transmitting HIV to other people because they do not know their HIV status," he told us.
Visiting those supported by charity work in Mozambique, there was a recurring question: With the heavy price organisations could pay for defying the new US policy, why not forget about the abortion issue, sign up to the Trump rule, and keep American aid money?
Activists and charity workers told us it was not only about upholding a principle of choice, it was about free speech and a law introduced in Mozambique to save lives.
Mozambique liberalised its law on abortion in 2014, not least due to the high numbers of maternal deaths from illegal terminations. Since then, abortion is a legal option up until 12 weeks of pregnancy, and in cases of rape or incest during the first 16 weeks.
But there is Mozambique's new law on the one hand, and the Trump policy on the other.
It has long been understood that aid donations are sometimes an integral part of foreign policy; aid can be given in the hope that the recipient will favour the donor further along the line, perhaps with trade agreements or regional political support.
But is this a case of the donor wanting to influence a law that has been passed by a democratically elected government? Should aid be used as a way of dictating 'democracy' to follow the donor's views rather than allowing each democratic nation to evolve into the nation that its own citizens want?
(Score: 5, Informative) by Gaaark on Saturday December 09, @08:15PM (3 children)
To me, this is like the anti-abortion crowd: a person does not want a child or cannot afford to have a child. If they are told they cannot abort the child, the person telling them this should become LEGALLY RESPONSIBLE for the child: their expenses in raising them, their proper care, their education, their well-being....
The person is saying "I cannot/do not want to look after this child": if you tell them they cannot abort it, you must assume responsibility for the childs future, plain and simple. You adopt it, you pay someone to adopt it/look after it. You pay for it's future and present needs. You look after it. Simple.
If not, fuck off.
"I have a car, but i find i can no longer afford it: i lost my job"
"You cannot trash the car, you must keep it"
"Fine, but i can't afford to put fuel into it or look after it or make any payments on it, so are YOU going to do this for me?"
"Fuck off, try to give it away"
"No one wants a car that may have hidden defects you won't know about until later"
"Fuck off totally"
"Thanks, but that's not a responsible attitude"
"Fuck off"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 09, @08:42PM
Parent comment is very to the point comment.
Time to "abort" the anti-abortion crowd ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 09, @08:53PM
Get all those liberal leaning billionaire assholes (Gates? Musk? The Twit and FacialBook crowd?) and socially pressure them into paying for these programs instead.
Most of them have been throwing 10-100x this amount at their own pet projects, so at least a few of them should be pressurable into supporting this as a middle finger to Trump and a PR campaign for their self-righteous selves.
Remember: Use the billionaires, because they got where they are having already used you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 09, @09:01PM
In most developed countries, this is precisely what would happen: the parent gives up the child and the government or other body takes over guardianship until the child comes of age. As to your car analogy, yes, people are not property and have different laws governing them. Shocking.
For what is is worth, I advocate Evictionism [wikipedia.org]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 09, @08:25PM
They aren't believable. Their true motives are obvious.
Old: they support condoms and mostly want to stop HIV (but might mention abortions)
New: they just quit
That makes no sense.
It seems that supporting condoms to stop wasn't the primary goal. They are uninterested in doing that, at least without also supporting abortions. Why? Maybe the condoms were just a cover excuse. The real goal is abortion.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Saturday December 09, @08:42PM (1 child)
I'm pro-choice, not just on abortion but on economics too.
That means I should be able to choose how money I earned is spent. I am not fond of my money being used to bribe or coerce other countries. We should not be "giving" "foreign aid" in the first place, that way there is no power or threat in removing the money.
To put it another way, your tax dollars are like meth to politicians. They use your money to do bad things all around the world. Supporting them is immoral.
Porn is subversive; hated and feared by church, state, and authoritarian busybodies everywhere. So enjoy some today!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 09, @09:00PM
How Justin's post is marked insightful shows how ignorant folks are with how the world works and how the stability of foreign countries is important to our security.
Justin's view indicates the US should have never executed the Marshall Plan after World War 2.
