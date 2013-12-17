from the It's-Fake-News-until-the-Fat-Man-Sings dept.
Democrat Doug Jones won a remarkable upset victory over controversial rival Roy Moore in the diehard Republican state of Alabama on Tuesday to win election to the US Senate.
By a margin of 49.5 to 48.9 with 91% of precincts reporting, Jones dealt a major blow to Donald Trump and his efforts to pass tax reform on Capitol Hill. Jones was able to become the first Democrat in a decade to win any statewide office in Alabama by beating Moore, who had faced multiple allegations of sexual assault during a campaign which exposed Republican party faultlines.
The Democratic victory will reduce the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49 once Jones takes his seat on Capitol Hill. This significantly reduces the margin for error as Republicans attempt to push through a major corporate tax cut.
takyon: The final count is:
Doug Jones - 671,151 votes (49.9%)
Roy Moore - 650,436 votes (48.4%)
Write-ins (total) - 22,819 votes (1.7%)
The margin for an automatic recount in Alabama is 0.5%. Roy Moore has yet to concede.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday December 13, @08:10PM (12 children)
In an era where the entire media proclaimed a man guilty of being a pedophile and harped on it for weeks the Democrats were only able to pull off a win by ~2%. Hopefully for the Democrats they run someone equally as terrible next election or I doubt the Dems will be able to maintain the seat.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by quacking duck on Wednesday December 13, @08:20PM (3 children)
Fixed that for you.
It's a disgrace that it was even this close of a race.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @08:30PM (2 children)
So if Mitch McConnell believes something, it must be true?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @08:42PM
About one of his homeboys? Yeah I'd believe it.
(Score: 4, Touché) by fyngyrz on Wednesday December 13, @08:44PM
The man is clearly an expert on turtles. We just have to take him at his turtley word on turtles unless we have consensually experiential, repeatable, falsifiable evidence to the contrary. If Mitch McConnell says it's turtles all the way down, I don't want to hear any blasphemy about elephants, you hear me? It's turtles.
(Score: 5, Informative) by bob_super on Wednesday December 13, @08:21PM
A win by 2% in AL is a twenty-plus points win for a D.
Unless the story about Moore being banned from the mall is false, it's not just the media.
The fact that he got removed twice from the AL Supreme Court (hopefully that's a record), for putting his religion ahead of his duties tell me I'd rather have another man in office, R or D...
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday December 13, @08:22PM (5 children)
Anything can be reframed:
In a state where Democrats lose routinely by wide margins and never hope to win major elections, Republicans managed to gloriously screw things up.
The 7 most inflammatory things Roy Moore has said [politico.com]
Roy Moore's incredible 'even though we had slavery' quote [cnn.com]
As for the "pedophilia" (call it ephebophilia if you prefer):
Roy Moore on whether he dated teenage girls: “Not generally, no” [vox.com]
Genius.
(Score: 3, Informative) by stretch611 on Wednesday December 13, @08:44PM
Also...
A state Trump won by nearly 30 percentage points. (The biggest republican stronghold in the country according to one news report I read.)
Had the support of Trump and most republicans despite the accusations.
In a state that allowed marriages to 16 year olds at the time of the accusations. (But not 14, which was the age of one accuser.)
And the biggest issue that Moore's campaign was pointing out was abortion in a deeply religious population.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Wednesday December 13, @08:46PM (3 children)
Moore specifically advocating getting rid of all constitutional amendments after the Bill of Rights. That would include:
- Ending slavery. I get the impression Mr Moore would be fine and dandy with slavery, and might be interested in buying a few pickaninnies for late-night visits to the slave quarters
- Applying the federal Bill of Rights to state law, and giving all people equal protection under the law. Mr Moore is clearly interested in not giving all people equal protection under the law, regardless of his time as judge.
- Giving black people the right to vote. He clearly would like to put a stop to this.
- Direct election of senators. If Moore had his way, he wouldn't have needed the approval of those pesky voters
- Giving women the right to vote. Because what could they know, get back in the kitchen woman!
- Ending of poll taxes. Again, more tools to keep the unqualified masses from voting.
- Ending the limit on 2 terms for a president. Trump uber alles!
- Making it impossible for an incapacitated but not dead president to be replaced, or for the VP to be replaced if that office end up vacant for some reason. Again, Trump uber alles!
- Giving people aged 18-21 the right to vote. Stupid kids, wanting a say in whether we draft them into the army and send them off to fight halfway around the world for no reason.
- Making it legal for Congress to vote themselves a raise whenever they want. Because if there's one thing our Congresscritters need, it's more money out of the public treasury!
Either he didn't know what he was saying, or he doesn't believe in democracy or in America. Based on his history, I'm thinking the latter is the case.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 13, @08:50PM
Those stupid meddling kids voted for liberal Doug Jones! [washingtonpost.com]
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday December 13, @09:09PM
This guy sure is a crackpot.
I don't like telling other states what to do, but this guy sure is a crackpot and hopefully they see that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @09:19PM
We need to send congress to live a year in Liberia.
They will either love it there and work even more fervently towards making America the White Liberia. Or they will finally understand what it is they have been working towards and consider a *SLIGHTLY* less conservative political stance.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @08:25PM
Yep. With that logic, John Gotti [wikipedia.org], prior to his conviction, should have been able to get at least 70% of the (R) (and he was a NY Republican voter) vote if he ran for the senate. Because he was just an honest businessman being harassed by the media until then.
and speaking of Gotti's conviction, Mr. Noun, Verb, 9/11 [wikipedia.org] should totally have been elected President. Except he was a bigoted, hateful anti-liberty scumbag who mistook his trained-in prejudices [artsy.net] for the laws of nature.
I don't see a hell of a lot of difference (leaving aside all the icky/rapey/molesty stuff) between Moore and Guiliani. It heartens me that in a state as strongly R as Alabama, a plurality (albeit a small one. more's the pity) sets a higher bar than having an (R) next to their name for those they choose to represent them than you do.
I choose to hold candidates to a *slightly* higher standard. It's not enough for me that they haven't been convicted (yet) to support someone, regardless of their party affiliation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @08:16PM (7 children)
will this Doug Jones concede the victory to Roy Moore then?
Or do the ends justify all kinds of means these days?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Osamabobama on Wednesday December 13, @08:23PM (5 children)
I, for one, long for the days when politicians didn't slander their opponents. Those were good times...alas, I can no longer remember them, but I assume things were once better then they are now.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @08:46PM
I'm there there are dozens of others between the Federalists and the anti-Federalists as well.
Mudslinging between self righteous assholes is a time honored tradition in america, as is disadvantaging the poor. Many forget that only landowners could vote in early America. It wasn't just african-americans, women, etc who couldn't vote in the old days, but even poor white men who didn't own property. Your property WAS your citizenship. And if you couldn't buy in, you weren't really a citizen.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday December 13, @09:00PM (2 children)
Dirty campaigns go all the way back to 1800 with Jefferson against Adams.
The website this links to is awful but an interesting read
http://mentalfloss.com/article/19668/election-1800-birth-negative-campaigning-us [mentalfloss.com]
Perhaps you should go back to Europe if you want to not deal with negative campaigns as they are part of the American experience whether you like them or not, only problem I guess is that Europe loves them too.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Thexalon on Wednesday December 13, @09:03PM (1 child)
They go back way further than that, as a Roman politician [wikipedia.org] like yourself should know.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday December 13, @09:07PM
Hey now those proscriptions were perfectly valid and necessary to save the Republic
*Adds Thexalon to the list
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday December 13, @09:00PM
It's not slander if it's true.
That said, as far as I can tell the least slander-filled American presidential elections were likely 1952 and 1956, when Dwight Eisenhower was up against Adlai Stevenson. Part of the reason for that was that both those guys really respected each others' accomplishments (Ike had of course beaten the Nazis, Stevenson was a key player in forming the United Nations). And even then, Richard Nixon (then Ike's running mate) called Stevenson an "egghead", while Harry Truman said about Eisenhower “The general doesn’t know any more about politics than a pig knows about Sunday.”
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 5, Touché) by takyon on Wednesday December 13, @08:25PM
"Not generally, no."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @08:20PM
Nick Saban (the coach for U Alabama football team, you ignint geeks) fucked over the child rapist. Good job.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @08:21PM (1 child)
God remains in control.
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Wednesday December 13, @08:34PM
God Hates Fetuses
Thank God For Dead Babies
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Wednesday December 13, @08:32PM (2 children)
I fully expected Alabama voters to happily elect a molesting pedophile over a Democrat, just because the molester was religious and Trump supported him.
I'm glad I was proven wrong, though not by much considering the narrow margin of victory here.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday December 13, @09:04PM (1 child)
Alabama seems to suffer the same fate as most of the rest of us, the party primaries are designed to put forth the most radical of their party and then throw them against each other with the people choosing the lesser evil because they don't understand third parties. In this case there was a democrat that supported abortion that religious folks believe will get them sent to hell if they pay taxes for, or a dirtbag pedo who appears to dislike the constitution who would probably get kicked out and another republican chosen in his case.
I can't imagine many of the Moore voters being too upset today that he lost, as they know they will most likely regain the seat the next election and its not enough time to get any abortion legislation passed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @09:10PM
"people choosing the lesser evil" Like Cliton vs Trrrrrumph?
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday December 13, @09:04PM (1 child)
Roy Moore is not a pedophile. He is an Ephebophile [wikipedia.org]!
Roy Moore Met Wife Kayla When She Was a Minor, and He Was 30, at a Girls’ Dance Recital [newsweek.com]
Get your facts straight. Roy Moore is an ephebophile. That's not illegal (neither is pedophilia, technically speaking).
Smooth, no wrinkles, innocent. Aged to perfection. Gotta have a little Moore than a look before they spoil.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 13, @09:23PM
He be dead in a month in a pent. Even the worst of criminals need to look down on someone, and that's pedophile.
