The story of net neutrality as an Obama-led takeover of the Internet has been a key Republican talking point for months, a talking point which has been refuted by internal FCC documents obtained by Motherboard using a Freedom of Information Act request. These findings were made by the independent, nonpartisan FCC Office of Inspector General an Inspector General. However, the findings were not made public prior to Thursday’s vote.
[...] First, some background: The FCC is an independent regulatory agency that is supposed to remain “free from undue influence” by the executive branch—it is not beholden to the White House, only the laws that Congress makes and tells it to regulate. This means the president cannot direct it to implement policies. In November 2014, President Obama released a statement saying that he believed the FCC should create rules protecting net neutrality, but noted that “ultimately this decision is theirs alone.”
[...] Since 2014, Republicans have pointed to net neutrality as an idea primarily promoted by President Obama, and have made it another in a long line of regulations and laws that they have sought to repeal now that Donald Trump is president. Prior to this false narrative, though, net neutrality was a bipartisan issue; the first net neutrality rules were put in place under President George W. Bush, and many Republicans worked on the 2015 rules that were just dismantled.
What happened, then, is that Republicans sold the public a narrative that wasn’t true, then used that narrative to repeal the regulations that protect the internet.
by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @09:38PM
It suggests that the president doesn't have some sway over the FCC - patently false, especially considering the president's role in appointing people.
It was an idea promoted by Obama, but to call it a bipartisan issue prior to that is just as silly, because it wasn't an idea that anybody had particularly claimed. Bear in mind that the first time around on the net neutrality scary-go-round there were plenty of legislators who were quite happy for the FCC to pick winners on their behalf - and a lot of people who didn't even agree on the definition of net neutrality. So what you got from people depended very much on whom you asked and when. If that's bipartisanship, well, so is chaos.
Honestly, this thing reads like a hit piece on the republicans when you're left with the alternative of a) Trump couldn't stop it or b) Obama really did have responsibility for the policy. Even if you think net neutrality is the bomb and the republicans are the devil, that's a good dose of doublethink right up front.
by tangomargarine on Tuesday December 19, @09:42PM
Is this an honest difference of opinion, or did everybody pro-NN understand perfectly what it meant and those against decided they had to twist the definition and muddy the waters so they could lie about it and make it sound bad to the uninformed voters?
I'm betting the latter.
by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday December 19, @09:39PM
All of you get your filthy lying asses out here and defend this. It even uses your second-favorite N-word ("narrative") J-Mo! Go on. Bring on the misdirections, the strawmen, the whataboutism, the personal attacks, the ironclad centuries-long ignorance, the barely-concealed sociopathy. Sick of winning yet, assholes? There's a hell of a lot more where this came from.
by tangomargarine on Tuesday December 19, @09:40PM
...the more I come to the conclusion that our government is terminally ill. Bills that are thousands of pages long and representatives have 3 days to read before voting on, closed-door meetings to sign international treaties that can override the Constitution, gerrymandering...and that's before we even get into partisan issues.
by Thexalon on Tuesday December 19, @09:58PM
As then-Congressman John Conyers put it in an interview with Michael Moore: "Uh, we don't read most of the bills ... Do you really know what that would entail if we were to read every bill that we passed?"
But there's lots of other non-partisan causes for concern:
- Appointments to important positions are made based first and foremost on your political loyalties and sometimes even family connections, and any relationship to competence is purely incidental.
- The government has many many cases of Official Truth that drives actual policy and practice that are easily demonstrated to be utter nonsense, but saying that they're utter nonsense marks you as a dangerous outsider who can't be trusted.
- All areas of public policy are blatantly for sale to the highest bidder. Yes, including matters of war and peace. Nobody even pretends otherwise anymore. And no, that's not a partisan thing, because both major parties are doing exactly that, to the point where about 2/3 of a Congressman's job these days is making phone calls to beg major donors for money.
This is the same kind of dysfunction that doomed the Soviet Union.
by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @09:59PM
That is a commonly-repeated myth. Treaties cannot override the Constitution; it is the highest law of the land.
