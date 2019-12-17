from the new-rules dept.
As reported by The Huffington Post:
New rules implemented on Twitter Monday have led to the suspensions of accounts belonging to prominent neo-Nazis, white nationalists and other far-right extremists.
[...] "You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people," states Twitter's rule for "violent extremist groups," which went into effect Monday.
"This includes, but is not limited to, threatening or promoting terrorism," the rule continues. "You also may not affiliate with organizations that – whether by their own statements or activity both on and off the platform – use or promote violence against civilians to further their causes."
[...] The "alt-right ― a loose association of neo-Nazis, white nationalists, assorted racists, fascists, and other far-right elements that has used Twitter for years to organize and recruit ― anticipated today's "purge," with many preparing to make the jump to Gab, a largely rules-free micro-blogging platform used primarily by white nationalists.
A Twitter rules update rolled out on Wednesday to address the site's "verification" system, and it attached a new set of standards to any user whose account receives a "blue check mark."
Twitter's "verification" system is used to confirm accounts of celebrities and other accounts of "public interest." However, the feature has long straddled a blurry line between identity confirmation and "elite" user status, especially since verified accounts receive heightened visibility and perks such as content filters. That issue returned to the headlines last week when Twitter gave a blue check mark to white nationalist Jason Kessler. Kessler is best known as an organizer of the Unite The Right white-supremacist rally, but before then, he had racked up a significant record of online hate propagation, particularly with anti-Semitic rhetoric about "cultural Marxism."
Antifa and other window smashing may-day ragers certainly would never need worry about being included.
Naturally they still have their twitter account active. They are the "good" guys, even tho they have a massive banner image on top that says "The only good Fascist is a dead one!", and they are all dressed up in standard AFA outfits with skimasks or hoods. Still not enough apparently. So I would assume it's a fairly safe bet that there is some kind of massive double standard going on here. Then we have the fuckton of various islamic groups that want to murder all the jews they can find and don't mind telling you about it in tweet after tweet, still there to. Then there are all the various gangs, crooks and hoods that are ever present there -- it's almost funny to try and count how many 1% MC Clubs that have twitter accounts. The amount of hammer and sickle people are scarey, they all represent an ideology that wants armed rebellion and uprising and mass-murder on an epic scale.
Well you won't find any argument from me or probably many other liberal types on here. The double standard is fucked, very likely just another salvo in the culture wars.
Should I now get a Twitter account so that I won't be suspected to be a neo-nazi for not having one? ;-)
You get your twitter account banned for being a nazi? How about: https://thehornnews.com/black-lives-matter-leader-busted-for-fake-threats/ [thehornnews.com] the BLM leader who made fake threats against black students in order to incite violence. Sounds not only neo-Nazi but like terrorism.
But it's OK to discriminate against white people, I forgot.
See that forgetting won't happen again. Or else...
Try reporting the accounts. I wonder if a large portion of this lopsided behavior is simply that there is a larger community reporting on the alt-right and not so many reporting all the other violent/hateful accounts.
