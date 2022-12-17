Stories
Charlottesville Police Chief Resigns

posted by martyb on Friday December 22, @08:06PM
from the planned-to-fail-or-failed-to-plan dept.
News

aristarchus writes:

So it seems that the Chief of Police in Charlottesville is going to resign.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Alfred Thomas, the police chief in Charlottesville, Virginia, has announced his retirement on Monday after 27 years of law enforcement service. The decision comes just weeks after the release of a critical review of his department's reaction to a violent white nationalist rally over the summer.

[...] Earlier this month, former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy released findings from a monthslong investigation into law enforcement's response to the violent rally in August. The report criticized Thomas' "slow-footed response" and found that police failed on multiple fronts, leading to "deep distrust of government" in the local community. It also found a lack of preparation and coordination between state and city police and a passive response by officers to the chaos.

State police and Charlottesville police were unable to communicate by radio the day of the rally because they were on different channels, the report said, and commanders "instructed their officers not to intervene in all but the most serious physical confrontations."

All I can say, is that it was a good thing the antifa were there to do the job of the police, defending people from violent attack.

Original Submission


  by iru on Friday December 22, @08:16PM

    by iru (6596) on Friday December 22, @08:16PM (#613344)

    > All I can say, is that it was a good thing the antifa were there to do the job of the police, defending people from violent attack.

    I guess you guys are not even trying to pretend anymore. Does anyone knows where I can find a good website about technology like Slashdot used to be?

    by takyon on Friday December 22, @08:25PM

      by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Friday December 22, @08:25PM (#613350) Journal

      You want to quit the site over one story with one snarky aristarchus comment?

      I guess you guys are not even trying to pretend anymore.

      You would be wrong. I don't think you realize what hasn't made the front page.

      Still, it might have been better to run this without the comment.

      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

      by aristarchus on Friday December 22, @08:40PM

        by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @08:40PM (#613358) Journal

        Still, it might have been better to run this without the comment.

        Might. But I am a little unclear about what is not even being pretended? The Fine article and the cited Report are just asserting the fact that the police did not do their job. Thus the resignation. No further comment necessary.

        If you could ensure that your submissions are balanced, accurate and unbiased, you might stand a better chance

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @09:43PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @09:43PM (#613380)

          dude

          it doesnt matter whether you are too far left or too far right, the problem is soylent is becoming too far gone with the politics.

          We all like net neutrality right? Many of us like the politics the same way

          by aristarchus on Friday December 22, @09:58PM

            by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @09:58PM (#613392) Journal

            Net Neutrality is politics. Social control of the means of communication? So are you suggesting that SoylentNews is not even pretending that politics doesn't exist, anymore? Some would interpret this as a call for censorship.

            If you could ensure that your submissions are balanced, accurate and unbiased, you might stand a better chance

        by insanumingenium on Friday December 22, @09:53PM

          by insanumingenium (4824) on Friday December 22, @09:53PM (#613389)
          OK, I'll pretend you really do need it explained. Your editorializing is exactly what the complaint was about. Your comment was the unnecessary one. Leave that with the trash down here instead of placing it with the story. The ones who are pretending not to even care are the editors, who didn't see that your comment was flagrant trollbait and edit it out.

          The Antifa weren't there to do the job of the police, they were there to bash skulls, that is what they do. The ultimate irony that both groups are all about trying to control a populous with violence really tickles the hell out of me. They really are far more alike than different.

          by Gaaark on Friday December 22, @10:54PM

            by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @10:54PM (#613431) Homepage Journal

            I see a couple of people in this conversation are willing to be volunteer editors!
            Congratulations!

            Make sure you don't disappoint ANYONE on earth while editing.

            --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

    by Runaway1956 on Friday December 22, @08:37PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @08:37PM (#613357) Journal

      Pretend? Aristarchus pretends a lot of things. He pretends that anyone who doesn't support the brownshirt Antifa has to be a Nazi, among other things. He loves to pretend that the Nazis were violent, and that Antifa quelled a riot. In reality, Antifa was rioting, while the Nazis tried to hold a peaceful parade, and the cops stood by, doing NOTHING.

      Alas, Aristarchus and Antifa became the monsters that they were battling. They should have read more Neitsche, and less Marx.

      #Hillarygropedme

      by Thexalon on Friday December 22, @09:12PM

        by Thexalon (636) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @09:12PM (#613366) Homepage

        the Nazis tried to hold a peaceful parade

        Oh yes, those poor widdle helpless fascist snowflakes, who were viciously and violently attacked (although there's absolutely zero evidence that antifa attacked first) and had nothing to defend themselves with ... except the shields, clubs, and guns they just happened to have brought with them. They only fired one shot into a crowd of people who didn't attack them, and only drove a car into one other crowd with a car killing 1 and injuring 19 (I should point out that this technique is exactly what an ISIS member did in France). If that's attempting to be peaceful, what exactly would a violent Nazi action look like?

        You don't bring and use weapons if your intentions are peaceful. I'm perfectly willing to concede that not all anti-fascists in the US have peaceful intentions towards fascists, but I'm not willing to accept the frankly ridiculous claim that the Nazis and other groups who showed up were trying to be peaceful. The violence that occurred absolutely was the goal of many people on the pro-fascist side, they were explicit about that goal, and took action based on that. Not surprising, since white supremacist organizations have historically been the largest and most influential terrorist groups in the history of the United States.

        And regardless of all of this, for the cops to carefully do nothing was a dereliction of duty.

        --
        If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.

        by Runaway1956 on Friday December 22, @09:32PM

          by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @09:32PM (#613373) Journal

          The LATimes does a credible job of reporting BOTH SIDES. You might want to read it - http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-charlottesville-witnesses-20170815-story.html [latimes.com] Note that right-wing bloggers and left-wing reporters and bloggers pretty much agree that BOTH SIDES CAME PREPARED FOR CONFLICT!!

          Your precious Antifa were there to instigate a riot, nothing more, and nothing less.

          More, the local and the state police are indicted for failing to act. It was their JOB to keep the two groups separated. But, politicians were giving the orders, in hopes that the Nazis would shoot a bunch of commies. Once again, it was an ambush set up by the left.

          --
          by Thexalon on Friday December 22, @09:48PM

            by Thexalon (636) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @09:48PM (#613384) Homepage

            And that right there is a perfect example of a goalpost move. Your original claim was:

            Antifa was rioting, while the Nazis tried to hold a peaceful parade

            Which I pointed out was utter nonsense.

            So now you're arguing for the fact that anti-fa is violent. I never claimed otherwise. That doesn't justify the use of lethal violence, nor does it justify police inaction in the face of felonies occurring right in front of them.

            --
            • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:41PM

              by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:41PM (#613424)

              Game set match :)

              I have seen very few users on here who endorse antifa, and most of the liberal users do not like antifa's violence.

              Then there is runaway and his ilk, can't maintain cognitive harmony if their life depended on it.

          by VLM on Saturday December 23, @12:11AM

            by VLM (445) Subscriber Badge on Saturday December 23, @12:11AM (#613458)

            It was their JOB to keep the two groups separated.

            Antifa is always armed and only purpose is violence. Historically alt-right is only armed and violent in response to antifa violence, which is interesting.

            At the alt-right events that I'm personally aware of, without antifa, the most violent thing that happened this decade is public drunken-ness and disorder. The single most violent alt-right event I know of that didn't involve antifa, was at a conference, an extremely drunk individual after being told repeatedly not to wander the streets while drunk, wandered the streets while drunk and gave a cop what normies would call a "Hitler salute" and yelled a bunch of stuff so the cops arrested him for public drunkenness and disturbing the peace (it was the middle of the night and people are trying to sleep...). If the police in Charlottesville were doing their jobs, that is the kind of vicious nazi violence the cops would be protecting the public from. One or two loud obnoxious drunks.

            So.. Nazis sometimes get drunk and loud, but mostly are "model neighbors"... Antifa, on the other hand, is actually armed and violent and a threat to the general public. That's where the cops failed.

        by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday December 22, @09:39PM

          by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Friday December 22, @09:39PM (#613377) Homepage Journal

          If that's attempting to be peaceful, what exactly would a violent Nazi action look like?

          Like this [yadvashem.org]. It's not a difficult search.

          We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!

          by Runaway1956 on Friday December 22, @10:11PM

            by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @10:11PM (#613400) Journal

            Damn. I keep far to many pages open. I clicked several links, and looked at one or two while othes were loading. Finally looked at that tab, and I says to myself, "WTF IS THAT?!?!" Flipped back through the tabs to see where I got it from. Perfect link though. Not only does it show what the Nazis are capable of - it also shows what the commies are capable of. Both have produced ambient temperature bodies by the millions. Perfect image. I've read so many accounts of "bodies stacked like cordwood", and that image captures it.

            --
        by Runaway1956 on Friday December 22, @09:42PM

          by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @09:42PM (#613379) Journal

          On this page, part of the Antifa, calling itself the "Redneck Revolt" takes pride in it's armed actions in Charlottesville. They make an attempt to phrase things in military-like terms, but fail.

          https://itsgoingdown.org/reportback-charlottesville/ [itsgoingdown.org]

          Redneck Revolt branches worked together with local organizers to create and secure a staging area

          Civilians don't "secure" public areas. Those few civilians who use the term generally mean that they have turned the lights out, and locked the doors, before going home. In this case, Redneck Revolt had various weapons, and they were organized in a paramilitary fashion. THEIR PURPOSE IN BEING THERE WAS TO VIOLENTLY CONFRONT THE NAZIS.

          I believe that I stated in another discussion that it would have been advantageous for all of us, if the two groups had killed each other off. Maybe that's why the cops did nothing? They thought like I do? But, yeah, as you said, it was dereliction of duty on the part of the police.

          --
          by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @09:45PM

            by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @09:45PM (#613382)

            so wait there were two different conservative groups? there arent any redneck liberals in my neck of the gentrified neighborbood.

          by Azuma Hazuki on Friday December 22, @09:45PM

            by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Friday December 22, @09:45PM (#613383)

            So...it sounds to me like you're annoyed that some of the left, as you lump them all together, are starting to use your own methods against you. Hmm.

            by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:08PM

              by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:08PM (#613398)

              and there are none so colorblind as those who won't see.

            by Runaway1956 on Friday December 22, @10:14PM

              by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @10:14PM (#613402) Journal

              They were part of the Antifa anti-demonstration. Birds of a feather. It walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and gathers with other ducks, it's gotta be a duck.

              --
              by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:39PM

                by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:39PM (#613420)

                Birds of a feather. It walks like a duck, quacks like a duck

                Nah, Runaway, you're thinking of Duck Dynasty. Rednecks, pretend rednecks. Probably Republicans!

        by Runaway1956 on Friday December 22, @09:54PM

          by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @09:54PM (#613390) Journal

          https://www.redneckrevolt.org/principles [redneckrevolt.org]

          No need to read - just scroll down, looking at the images. These are Antifa, decked out in bandoliers, sporting tactical rifles - the dreaded AR-15. If you care to read, they spew hatred against white people, capitalism, our armed forces, and more. Near the bottom of the page, they plainly state, "We are not pacifists. Redneck Revolt believes in using any and all means at our disposal"

          Now, please stop supporting the left's narrative that only peaceful women and children were at this event. The commies came loaded for bear, and provoked a fight. Commies vs Nazis. They should all have been herded INTO the park, and left to battle it out. America would be a cleaner place today if that had happened.

          --
          by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:03PM

            by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:03PM (#613395)

            They should all have been herded INTO the park, and left to battle it out. America would be a cleaner place today if that had happened.

            Runaway1956 for Chief of Police of Charlottesville!!! Oh, wait, that's why the last one is resigning.

            by Runaway1956 on Friday December 22, @10:15PM

              by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @10:15PM (#613403) Journal

              No, dummy, they were all herded OUT OF THE PARK. My solution was to herd them INTO THE PARK, all together, and not let them out. There would be a very different story being told today if my solution had been implemented.

              --
        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:28AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:28AM (#613521)

          They only fired one shot into a crowd of people

          All of those guns they had with them, and they only thought to bring a single bullet? Generally speaking, if violence is the intention, more than a single shot is usually fired.

          drove a car into one other crowd with a car killing 1 and injuring 19

          Not directly related to any protest clashes, and not yet proven to be an intentional act.
          (Did you see the guy hitting the back of the car with a baseball bat, just before it sped up? Bet that could sound like a gunshot to an anxious driver)

          You don't bring and use weapons if your intentions are peaceful.

          You do if you expect armed opposition. Unless you actively seek victim status and/or death. WWJD?

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:33PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:33PM (#613414)

        I dunno, Runaway is referencing Nietzsche and Marx, instead of Fox and Fiends, so perhaps aristarchus' work here is done.

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:17AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:17AM (#613515)

          > Fox and Fiends

          Not sure if spelling error or intentional snark.

          by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:31AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:31AM (#613523)

            We may never know. But did you notice, as did I, that it vaguely smells of sulfur when you tune into Fox?

      by jelizondo on Saturday December 23, @03:12AM

        by jelizondo (653) on Saturday December 23, @03:12AM (#613513)

        Alas, Aristarchus and Antifa became the monsters that they were battling.

        As soon as men decide that all means are permitted to fight an evil, then their good becomes indistinguishable from the evil that they set out to destroy.
        - Christopher Dawson

        And they say one learns nothing playing games! Thanks Civ V

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:44PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:44PM (#613360)

      Are we bweaking your widdle bubble of misinformation by mentioning it here? Too damn bad snowflake. You can't keep your fingers in your ears and your eyes closed forever, you're gonna run into something eventually.

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:47PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:47PM (#613361)

      Does anyone knows where I can find a good website about technology like Slashdot used to be?

      i got u fam [digg.com]

    by julian on Friday December 22, @09:06PM

      by julian (6003) on Friday December 22, @09:06PM (#613365)

      Sounds like you're looking for some sort of designated space where you feel safe.

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:15PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:15PM (#613404)

        At least, not in industrial amounts and undiluted by nary a trace of rationality. This commodity is of negative value.

    by drussell on Friday December 22, @09:39PM

      by drussell (2678) on Friday December 22, @09:39PM (#613378) Journal

      True, I personally think that was a bit of excessive editorializing which really belongs in the comments, rather than the story itself, but.... Really?

      Even the glorious Slashdot of old had the odd story which wasn't really technical, yet still fit the bill as "News for Nerds... Stuff that matters..."

      Protip: Submit more stories about technical items or issues that interest you and potentially others in the userbase instead of complaining about how horrible the stories that are currently posted are. :)

      This is a community-driven site, after all! Nobody to blame but ourselves! :)

    by Azuma Hazuki on Friday December 22, @09:43PM

      by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Friday December 22, @09:43PM (#613381)

      Don't let the door hit ya where Lord Cthulhu split ya...

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @05:58AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @05:58AM (#613563)

        If Cthulhu splits you, you are not walking out any door, or much of anywhere. The Ancient Ones don't do dimorphism.

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @11:38PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @11:38PM (#613443)

      Yeah that statement is just insane. Thankfully the same leftists who censor, control mainstream information and rewrite history are not subtle. Soylentnews.org is now just another source of low grade communist garbage set up to divide us all. Shame to the editors.

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @11:47PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @11:47PM (#613448)

        Commies? Well, at least it's not Russian, then! All Praise to the Eds for refusing Russian money! Hooray, eds!

    by rigrig on Saturday December 23, @04:13AM

      by rigrig (5129) Subscriber Badge <soylentnews@tubul.net> on Saturday December 23, @04:13AM (#613541) Homepage

      I guess you guys are not even trying to pretend anymore.

      Pretend what? No reporting is unbiased, and I for one like my news sources to state(or at least make clear) their bias, so I can be helpful in rounding up the humanist reporters when aliens[1] take over the planet.
      (Or, you know, feel good about myself because their report is *obviously* outside my filter bubble, so I am a better person for agreeing with it)

      > All I can say, is that it was a good thing the antifa were there to do the job of the police, defending people from violent attack.

      (My) Ideal situation: the government holds the monopoly on violence, arrests violent people, allows/secures legal protests.
      This police department failed in doing this job, police chief resigns: this makes sense.

      People show up at protests armored, armed with firearms, melee weapons and usually this is fine, as long as no one ends up dead: WTF?

      Does anyone knows where I can find a good website about technology like Slashdot used to be?

      Right here, just ignore the political news.[2]

      [1] Sadly, AI will likely take over the planet much sooner, and it has no use for me :-(
      [2] I'm not claiming the political news here is good/bad/spotted, just that ignoring the political stuff here leaves a pretty good tech news site.

      No one remembers the singer.

  by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:37PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:37PM (#613356)

    Why were the "left" type people trying to block the movement of the "right" type people?

    I get the impression that both sides wanted a confrontation.

    by Runaway1956 on Friday December 22, @08:43PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @08:43PM (#613359) Journal

      Overall, I think your impressions is probably both honest and accurate. In this particular instance, however, it misses the mark. The righties were indeed having a peaceful march, properly licensed and condoned by government. The lefties, however, assembled without a permit, and viciously assaulted the righties.

      This an instance in which honesty forces me to support the narrative of a group that I detest over the narrative of another group that I detest. It's a no-win situation.

      --
      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @09:36PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @09:36PM (#613374)

        The righties were indeed having a peaceful march, properly licensed and condoned by government. The lefties, however, assembled without a permit, and viciously assaulted the righties.

        Oh what a precious little safe bubble you live in my 'friend'. I thought one shouldn't need a permit to assemble. I thought one didn't need condoning by the big old nasty guv'ment to march. What happened to that? Nice double standard, hypocrite.

        by Azuma Hazuki on Friday December 22, @09:48PM

          by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Friday December 22, @09:48PM (#613385)

          Jesus, he's not even trying to keep the mask up anymore, is he? He rants and froths about what a libertarian he is, but shake him up just a little and the hardcore authoritarian in him bubbles to the surface like the ghosts of dead things at the bottom of a disturbed swamp...

          by Runaway1956 on Friday December 22, @10:19PM

            by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @10:19PM (#613405) Journal

            Here's the activist wing of Antifa - https://www.redneckrevolt.org/principles [redneckrevolt.org]

            --
            by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:51PM

              by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:51PM (#613430)

              False flag ops

              by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:56PM

                by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:56PM (#613433)

                useful tool ^

                by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @12:30AM

                  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @12:30AM (#613465)

                  to confuse fools

                  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @02:53AM

                    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @02:53AM (#613502)

                    If it is Runaway to whom you refer, he is a useless tool. He, more than any other Soylentil, has cost support for the neo-confederate, neo-nazi, neo-roundhead, and neo-knownothing movements in the United States of BackwardFerkishStan. I bet Spencer and Anglin (and jmorris) just wish he would shut up.

          by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:27PM

            by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:27PM (#613410)

            Regular sane people get put off by manifest lunacy.

            by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday December 23, @03:51AM

              by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Saturday December 23, @03:51AM (#613534)

              Yes, we do, which is why some of us (me) feel the need to call it out. Don't you have some crayons to shove up your nose or something...? Bloody well piss off and let the adults discuss this.

              by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 23, @06:34AM

                by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday December 23, @06:34AM (#613568) Journal

                You know, Azuma, if you weren't so fucking timid, you could be a perfect asshole like me.

                --
          by Runaway1956 on Friday December 22, @10:54PM

            by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @10:54PM (#613432) Journal

            BTW - you're not keeping up very well. I have recounted my leadership training. There are six distinct types of leadership. We were required to take a test. No one saw the results of the tests, they were for our own information. You know how that works - answer all the questions, then they give you the key to interpret your answers. As I recall, there were like 150 questions on the test. I had some difficulty accepting the results of that test, because I thought I was anti-authority.* I AM an authoritarian. Or, more precisly, my leadership style is a blend of authoritarian and coach. Do try to keep up. I have libertarian tendencies, but I am an authoritarian. Even in a libertarian society, there will be those with authority, and there will be those without. Only in anarchy is there no authority, and no responsibility.

            * “A boy of 15 who is not a democrat is good for nothing, and he is no better who is a democrat at 20.” John Adams

            --
      by DeathMonkey on Saturday December 23, @03:51AM

        by DeathMonkey (1380) on Saturday December 23, @03:51AM (#613535) Journal

        The lefties, however, assembled without a permit, and viciously assaulted the righties.

        Donald Trump wrong that Charlottesville counter-protesters didn't have a permit [politifact.com]

        by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 23, @06:41AM

          by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday December 23, @06:41AM (#613570) Journal

          Alright, maybe Trump was wrong on one count. We can't dismiss the assaults of lefties on righties though.

          --
          by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @08:37AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @08:37AM (#613581)

            Know what? Fuck it, yes I can dismiss it. Eighties came armed to the teeth advocating hatred and violence. I will totally dismiss the very logical turn of events.

            by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 23, @11:03AM

              by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday December 23, @11:03AM (#613602) Journal

              Know what? You're a lot like Stalin. You justify the means because the ends.

              When was the last time you had to moderate a disagreement between kids? And, when was the last time that one of the kids was TOTALLY blameless, while the other was entirely at fault? It just doesn't happen very often. Usually, you have avarice and greed as a motivating factor on both sides.

              And, that is something many people just fail to understand. They don't WANT to understand. The mideast? Both sides are at fault. China and the China Sea? Several sides to that issue, and they are all at fault. Ukraine? Again, both sides are at fault.

              Your fucking lefties came to this confrontation armed, just as the righties came armed. I have given you the pages of those Redneck Revolutionaries. They came for the purpose of provoking a confrontation. They state clearly that the end justifies the means, and that they'll use any means at their disposal. The media manipulates the news for gullible chumps like yourself. You WANT TO BELIEVE in something - you've decided that your Antifa is worth believing in, and your mind is closed.

              One more time. The Nazis suck - but Antifa sucks just as hard.

              And, you are dismissed. Come back if you ever find any clues in life. I don't have the time to argue with the willfully ignorant.

              --
  by frojack on Friday December 22, @08:50PM

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @08:50PM (#613362) Journal

    According to the report released earlier this month, Thomas — as brawling first broke out at the rally — said: “Let them fight, it will make it easier to declare an unlawful assembly.” [foxnews.com]

    Of course aristarchus won't mention that part.

    This wasn't an unfortunate situation of being unprepared or un-trained. It was an intentional act.

    The lawsuits are just now getting revved up. [washingtontimes.com]

     

    --
    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @09:29PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @09:29PM (#613371)

      I just think it's interesting how so many people are so easily wound up by the lizard people.

      It's not even about D vs. R any more. Now there's this "antifa" thing vs. this "alt-right" thing. All distractions created by the lizard people for pennies on the gold-plated latinum dollar.

      What do any of those groups even represent? I can at least see the D and R teams as being lobbyist co-ops or somesuch. But antifa and the alt-right? Maybe just to demonstrate how stupid the humans are, the lizard people will next get the public on edge and divided between two groups called the squigglesplorps and antikweh while continuing to vote in politicians that use the Constitution as toilet paper.

      All I know is that I'm with antikweh and the squigglesplorps are Literally Caligula.

    by aristarchus on Friday December 22, @10:31PM

      by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 22, @10:31PM (#613412) Journal

      Geez, frojack! Fox News and the Washington Moonie Times both in one comment? I wasn't going to mention this, but your sources, um, seem to be, ahhh, slightly disreputable? Nice quote from the study, though. That was the point of the submission.

      --
      by DeathMonkey on Saturday December 23, @03:53AM

        by DeathMonkey (1380) on Saturday December 23, @03:53AM (#613536) Journal

        The extra funny part being that the quotes actually support the claim that the police were purposely negligent in order to suppress first-amendment-protected activities.

  by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @09:54PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @09:54PM (#613391)

    What we really need is leadership from the SF bay sanctuary area when these types of situations occur around the country.

    Free public housing in Menlo Park for the socially oppressed.
    Free healthcare for those going through gender transformations.
    A political system that listens to the votes of those who are undocumented.
    A school system that favors the economically diverse.

  by aristarchus on Saturday December 23, @11:38AM

    by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Saturday December 23, @11:38AM (#613609) Journal

    Bytram:

    I took out a metric boatload of snark and commentary, and what was left of that (one sentence) was enough to engender a large amount of flak. And he wonders why his stories don't get accepted? Maybe this experience will be educational for him... at least one

    I still wonder why my quite interesting submissions with very witty commentary do not get accepted more often. I am not at all surprised by the flak, coming as it is from Nazi-sympathizers, and Runaway. Educational experience? At my age? Seriously, philosophers have been battling stupidity since well before Socrates, and you think that we should think that it is any different now? OK, back to submitting as AC, where mysteriously my submissions get accepted, since they are not from aristarchus.

    If you could ensure that your submissions are balanced, accurate and unbiased, you might stand a better chance

    by Spamalope on Saturday December 23, @03:47PM

      by Spamalope (5233) on Saturday December 23, @03:47PM (#613628) Homepage

      Socrates? Far fewer Athenians would have been murdered/died through betrayal if the Athenians has executed him the first time he was caught at treason. Which of his teachings to combat stupidity is your favorite?

      • When he taught the sons of the wealthy (.01%ers) that they're better than other Athenians, that they should rule them and that democracy and individual freedom are a crime against the natural order
      • When he encouraged them to form secret societies (death squads) to establish the natural order (murder their opposition) - pro-democracy Athenians kept an armed guard or died when Socrates class was in.
      • When he encouraged them to hire mercenaries to take the city by force, paid for through the estates of the murdered
      • When he encouraged his students to betray Athens to the Spartans that time no mercenaries could be hired

      Frankly the rhetoric has more in common with the fascists, but the practice is so incredibly similar to what marxist/collectivist movements always actually do (some sociopath and his clique are always more equal in 'equality for everyone' movements, eh? And anyone who says different is never heard from again... odd how that always happens - except this time will be different that wasn't true )

      I'd be in the 'let the fight it out' then clean up whoever makes it camp, but they're annoying and I don't see a reason to give the political grifters more distractions to hide behind. And some of those kids will grow out of it and be people worth keeping around once they've seen enough personally for disillusionment to break the wrote ideological spell.

