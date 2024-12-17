17/12/24/2236248 story
posted by martyb on Monday December 25, @07:55PM
from the special-delivery dept.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-42473607
A suspicious package that turned out to contain horse manure sparked a bomb scare near the Los Angeles home of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, reports say.
The gift-wrapped manure was found at 19:40 (03:40 GMT) at the home next to Mr Mnuchin's in Bel-Air, police said.
Police cleared the package an hour later and the Secret Service is investigating, CBS said.
http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2017/12/23/horse-manure-addressed-to-steve-mnuchin/
There were a lot of frustrated neighbors. Including Zsa Zsa Gabor's widower.
"We have $50 million homes and we can't move, we can't get out," Prince Frederick von Anhalt, who was trapped for two hours, said. "That's bad, they have to find another way."
(Score: 4, Funny) by crafoo on Monday December 25, @07:58PM (6 children)
I don't know. That's pretty funny I think. Use their own tools against them for a change?
(Score: 5, Informative) by SpockLogic on Monday December 25, @08:42PM
Ha Ha Ha - Steve Mnuchin managing to make horseshit look good.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by captain normal on Monday December 25, @10:10PM (4 children)
I also think it's really funny. Probably too bad that The Trump gang is so paranoid that they lack any sense of humor (unless of course they are making fun of so called minority peoples, or talking about groping young women).
The cbslocal link is broken, the site returns a 404 error. try this one instead: http://www.scpr.org/news/2017/12/25/79257/someone-sent-horse-poop-to-treasury-secretary-stev/ [scpr.org]
(Score: 2, Funny) by Sulla on Monday December 25, @11:29PM (3 children)
Thats all fine and good, would you also have thought it funny if someone did it to secretary clinton or president obama?
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday December 26, @12:15AM
If someone left a package of shit at Crooked Hillary's house -- at one of her houses -- nobody would be laughing. They would think it was her health care plan. Or her foreign policy. And they'd ignore that package of shit. Because she's a LOSER. She lost very badly. Even with millions of votes from illegals & dead people! #MAGA #TRUMP2020 🇺🇸
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @01:15AM
I thought they did? If not horseshit, something similar??
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crafoo on Tuesday December 26, @02:24AM
His name was Seth Rich.
"The Murder of Seth Rich by the Coward Hillary Clinton."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by krishnoid on Monday December 25, @08:10PM (3 children)
For that kind of cash, they should easily be able to put in another ingress/egress route [theonion.com], with experienced architects and workers so close by and readily available.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by frojack on Monday December 25, @10:43PM (2 children)
With a 50 million dollar home, why would they WANT to get out?
Ask Jeeves to open another bottle of wine and stop whining.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by IndigoFreak on Tuesday December 26, @12:14AM (1 child)
I was coming to say the same thing. For that price, I'd imagine their home is more like a freaking hotel. Walk to a different wing....
Or maybe get your private helicopter to pick you up in the back yard.
(Score: 4, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday December 26, @12:35AM
Trust me, helicopters are a MUST. Especially now when our 757s are having so many problems, the hacking of their radio cyber. Which I read about on SoylentNews. In many ways it's a DISASTER, but there are so many interesting things here.
I'll tell you, the White House is a DUMP. Staying there is a serious downgrade to our lifestyle. And Air Force One, also a downgrade. I thought it was a downgrade. I have a 757 of my own, Air Force One is only a 747. Which is 10 less. But it turns out the 757 has bad cyber in its radio. So hackers can take it over very easily. Which just came out in the news in the last few days. A lot is happening in the world! But I'm OK because I travel on a 747 now. It's very old but it's better than the new one. Something to think about! And we bought some more 747s, to replace the old ones I'm using for Air Force One. Dennis from Boeing had them sitting in the desert in California. Just sitting! And we got a great deal, folks. I got a great deal on them because Aeroflot didn't want them. Obama ordered two very expensive 747s, I canceled that and got these instead. Fantastic!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by stretch611 on Monday December 25, @09:31PM
This is obviously the political opinion of some people that are not happy with Trump and his administration. Personally, I don't consider these people worthy of horse manure... rat shit would be more appropriate.
Unfortunately, the senders, if caught, will probably face "trumped-up" charges of bio-terrorism by sending bacterial agents through the mail while expressing their first amendment rights.
As for the frustrated neighbors... deal with it... The difference between this and police investigations in inner city neighborhoods is that someone hasn't died and the people here probably will not have to explain to co-workers or anyone else what happened on fear of having their pay docked or worse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @09:54PM
Oh shut the fuck up motherfucker. Cry me a river. If you have enough wealth to afford a $50 million house you won't get ANY sympathy from me.
The world would be a better place if you left it. I hear SpaceX is looking to send someone to Mars. Check with them.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @10:33PM (2 children)
Police all too commonly take excessive control of objects, areas, and people.
If you fight a person in self-defense, the cops may seize the weapon as evidence. This isn't justified unless there is some dispute. If you admit that you lawfully killed Professor Plum in the billiard room with a lead pipe, there is no need to seize the lead pipe or the billiard room.
Here in Florida, several different sorts of cops (FBI, local, state...) had an all-day cop party at the Melbourne Square Mall after a shooting. Early in the morning, a food court employee got shot by an ex-boyfriend. Numerous low-paid workers had just made the commute to work at their own expense. They paid for that. They needed their billable hours to get their wages. They need to pay rent and buy food. Nope! It's an all-day cop party with the whole damn mall shut down. More properly, the food court alone would be shut until 11 AM (a couple hours), and then just the one restaurant for the rest of the day. Shoppers could keep shopping, lunch could be served, and numerous low-paid mall workers could earn their wages. Instead the mall was evacuated and the cops got to hang out together playing with their armored personal carrier and other military crap.
Basically, the cops don't give a fuck. They love to exert control. They get a power trip from that. There are zero consequences for disrupting lives and the economy.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday December 25, @10:56PM (1 child)
Nonsense. Stupidest think I seen here all day.
As soon as the pipe and billiard room are cleaned, you will retract your confession, and demand a jury trial, and claim police coercion. People confess to things they didn't do all the time.
As for your Mall case [floridatoday.com] some other guy got killed - you sort of left that out, and nobody knew at that time that there was only one shooter. Google that mall and the word Shooting and you find 6 or 8 separate incidents over the last few years. Its the go to place to have a gun fight it seems. Yet you want the police to phone it in?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @12:32AM
Nobody knew at that time that no shooter had escaped the mall either, so maybe shut down the whole city?
Oh, a shooter could be in a house. Raid every house, in theoretical hot pursuit so no need for a warrant. Do no-knock SWAT raids with flash-bang grenades -- we don't want the police to phone it in.
Oh, there is an interstate highway. A shooter could have gotten to it. Shut down I-95 for a hundred miles each direction.
Oh, there is an airport. Shut down airspace within 300 miles.
Oh, there is a beach. Shut down shipping off the coast of Florida.
Nobody moves!!! Search everybody!!! Do CAT scans and DNA testing!!!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday December 25, @11:43PM
My heart bleeds
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday December 26, @02:55AM
Large concentrations of power are top-heavy, paranoid, and require massive supporting infrastructure. This sort of thing does the equivalent of setting off a cytokine storm in said maintenance systems. I say go for it; it's exactly what they deserve.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @04:09AM
I have the world's smallest violin playing the world's saddest song for you. [youtube.com]
