This is the first of a three-part series based on never-before-published training manuals for the KGB, the Soviet intelligence organization that Vladimir Putin served as an operative, and that shaped his view of the world. Its veterans still make up an important part of now-Russian President Vladimir Putin's power base. All were trained in the same dark arts, and these primers in tradecraft are essential to an understanding of the way they think and the way they operate.
Source : Revealed: The Secret KGB Manual for Recruiting Spies
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @11:37AM
It's another Trump hit piece pushing the absurd idea that Trump is Putin's puppet. Some people really want to believe this.
So far, 100% of the recent proven misdeeds involving Russia and US politicians have been about Trump opponents. We had a sitting president assist in the creation of nonsense in order to get a warrant to wiretap Trump -- that makes Watergate look insignificant. We had uranium actually leaving the country, not just an ownership change, well-greased by payments from Russians.
We call this "projecting". It's when you have done some misdeed and then accuse others of it without justification.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday December 28, @12:42PM
That's not what Robert Mueller's indictments say. The evidence he's gathered and presented to justify said indictments a pretty strong indication there's something to this, although it probably isn't as egregious as Rachel Maddow likes to pretend it is.
I consider it entirely possible that both Trump and Clinton engaged in misdeeds with Russians looking either for a political advantage or cash. It's in both of their characters to do so - Trump is loyal only to his dad (who's been dead for some time), Clinton is loyal only to her husband (who totally would sell out too).
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Thursday December 28, @12:53PM
Of what? The US supposedly has a standard of probable cause [wikipedia.org] for obtaining warrants. So what evidence is there to support the warrants that were obtained in 2016?
(Score: 4, Informative) by Thexalon on Thursday December 28, @01:01PM
That people working for the Trump campaign had illegal dealings with Russians. That's exactly what the indictments say, and they did not rely solely or primarily on the wiretap evidence to make those charges.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 1, Disagree) by khallow on Thursday December 28, @01:08PM
What makes dealings illegal? It's not that the dealing exists. You have to go beyond that to some violation of law, like constitutional violation of one of the emoluments clauses or respective legislative law. Merely having contacts with Russians doesn't count even if to obtain information about political opponents. My view is that if, for example, Trump paid for legit dirt on Clinton from the Russian government, that should be legal just as if the converse happened.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @02:06PM
The old board was full of crazy nuts, the new board is full of crazy nuts.
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday December 28, @05:04PM
Well, the biggest donor to Clinton foundation was Ukraine http://theduran.com/ukraine-oligarch-who-donated-29-million-to-clinton-foundation-demanded-meeting-with-bill-clinton-to-discuss-maidan-failure/ [theduran.com]
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday December 28, @01:23PM
> Trump is Putin's puppet
My AI is not convinced, positing that Putin should have outbid a lot of people to become the puppet master. It's more likely some kind of shared property like the ones before him.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday December 28, @01:47PM
Very few believe he's a "puppet", despite your paranoia. Most believe he's a "useful idiot".
Here, kid, go larn yerself something about the real world of international relations: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bX3EZCVj2XA
Notice how far we've "progressed" in recent decades?
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Thursday December 28, @12:27PM
Secret KGB Manual ... sure. Problem is that unless you actually read russian you are sort of out of luck. There is no proper english translation. Which isn't all that odd, they are not part of the whole block of the world that care about translations -- certainly not documents of that kind. But it is a problem, there is probably a lot of interesting books, science and research that are locked behind the language barrier. We like to think that english will be enough, but you really are missing out. There is a lot of texts that just never make it past the original language, or they just really lose a lot in the eventual translation.
I only had a quick read of the article and as far as I can see there is no mention of where this "secret manual" comes from, or how it reached the west I should say, or how it got into the hands of the dailybeast.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @02:00PM
of modern science, you need Russia, Chinese, Japanese, English (possibly both English and American dialects due to inconsistencies), German, Latin, and possibly one or more of the Romance languages on top of all this. And that is ignoring that other bodies of work may be in Polish, Hungarian, Korean, or even less popular languages.
And even among these, deciding which are important to your studies requires knowing what bodies of research you are interested in, and what authors published in what languages.
Non trivial to say the least.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @02:08PM
Let me paraphrase:
Step 1) Give moneys
Step 2) Give sex
Step 3) ????
Step 4) прибыль
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Kromagv0 on Thursday December 28, @02:47PM
Actually the US had at one point a fairly extensive program to translate scientific papers professionally out of eastern block countries. I don't know if it is still going on but I would imagine that it likely is. I know this because my father-in-law use to do this work on the side in the late 70s and 80s. None of it was classified work but it wouldn't surprise me if some of what he did was fed into classified work by the government so that they could better translate classified technical material better. He was a PhD holding physicist who worked in semiconductor design (analogue signal pre-amp design in private sector) and is fluent in Russian as that was the language he chose to learn in college.
T-Shirts and bumper stickers to offend someone
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 28, @04:00PM
My first opportunity to actually meet any Russian people came in Venice. We anchored in the harbor, and boats took us in to the city for liberty, or business, or to catch travel connections. The first thing to catch a person's eye as he approached Venice, was a huge tour ship. As is normal, the tour ship had a number of healthy, attractive females aboard. But, we were warned NOT to approach any of the people from that ship. We were to report ANY contact with any of those tourists. Names, descriptions, addresses, anything we might learn from them was to be reported - along with photographs, if possible.
Basically, no Russian was permitted to travel abroad, unless he had been briefed on how to approach an American. I don't remember all the details of our own briefing, but we were not to associate with anyone from that ship, because chances were, the nympho wasn't a nympho at all. Instead, she was an agent, entrapping innocent American sailors in a sex scandal.
I never did quite figure that out, really. I mean, really, for real - when we hit the beach, we were on a mission to find pussy. We were pretty much equal opportunity - if it had a reasonable body temperature (between 90 and 110) it was eligible. We knew that, the host city knew that, everyone knew that. So - I pick up a Russian chick, we bang our brains out, and she takes some photos, right? Then, she wants to blackmail me? ROFLMAO - someone interviews me, I flat out tell them, "Yeah, she and I fucked the night away. Why do you want to know? Oh - no - I'm not getting any intel for you. You're going to tell my captain that I impregnated one of your nationals? Hell, Buddy, let's you and I go together, right now, and we can both tell the Captain how good Russian pussy is!"
In real life, I obeyed orders, and avoided that cruise ship, and anyone who appeared to be, or sounded like they might be Rusian.
Which sucked. I happen to think that Russian women are often better looking than Italian women. Some of those Italian women had more mustache than I had at that time!
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 1) by ataradov on Thursday December 28, @05:30PM
Is there a link to a PDF or any other format, I can read without tilting my head sideways? What's the point of including the whole test of a document in a way that is impossible to read?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday December 28, @06:15PM
when he retired because retired KGB agents didn't receive pensions.
The soviets were far more afraid of us than we were of them. This lead them to use every ruble in self-defense
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
