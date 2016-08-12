from the nobody-thinks-of-the-dogs dept.
Trump targets Amazon in call for postal service to hike prices
U.S. President Donald Trump targeted Amazon on Friday in a call for the country's postal service to raise prices of shipments in order to recoup costs, picking another fight with the online retail giant he has criticized in the past. "Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
The U.S. Postal Service, which runs at a big loss, is an independent agency within the federal government and does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses, according to its website. The organization makes up a significant portion of the $1.4 trillion U.S. delivery industry. Other players include United Parcel Service Inc and Fedex Corp.
[...] Amazon has shown interest in the past in shifting into its own delivery service. In 2015, the company spent $11.5 billion on shipping, 46 percent of its total operating expenses that year. In October, Bloomberg reported that Amazon was testing its own delivery service to move products more quickly out of its overcrowded warehouses and make more of them available for free two-day delivery. However, Amazon said at the time that it was using the same carrier partners to offer the program as it has used for years, including the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @08:00AM (1 child)
Postal delivery is a service like any other.
Where's Lysander Spooner when you need him??? (Look him up)
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday December 30, @06:51PM
No, Postal Service is not "like any other". Postal Service is required to deliver mail anywhere even if it is economically not feasible. That's why numerous attempts to privatize the Post Office failed - nobody wants it.
What happens now is that if say Amazon wants to deliver a package to an unprofitable location (such as my house) it uses USPS while for profitable it uses say UPS. Everybody does it including UPS itself - I typically get my UPS packages by USPS.
This my friends is called riding infrastructure and can't be sustained long term. But fear no - bridges, railroads, power grid, nuclear poo storage and so on are all in the same boat. Just hope it all blows up sequentially, not simultaneously.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @08:15AM (4 children)
Dumber and poorer? I wasn't aware that losing money correlates with losing intelligence, but this would explain a lot. For example, a certain real estate mogul with several bankruptcies under his belt.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @08:23AM (3 children)
Only several out of how many businesses? Perhaps you should review the facts of successful entrepreneurs.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @08:51AM (1 child)
ALL of them? Perhaps you should examine the recent tax returns of this failed con-man.
(Score: 5, Informative) by tonyPick on Saturday December 30, @09:25AM
The nearest you can get...
http://www.newsweek.com/2016/08/12/donald-trumps-business-failures-election-2016-486091.html [newsweek.com]
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Saturday December 30, @03:47PM
Sure, that sounds like a great plan:
- Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield of Ben and Jerry's ice cream: No bankruptcies.
- Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak of Apple: No bankruptcies.
- Bill Gates of Microsoft: No bankruptcies.
- Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway: No bankruptcies.
- Jeff Bezos of Amazon: no bankruptcies.
I can keep going if you like, but plainly bankruptcy is not a requirement of successful entrepreneurship.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by lentilla on Saturday December 30, @09:54AM (4 children)
Raising the cost of delivering a package is exactly the wrong thing to do if your intention is to Make Your Country Great Again. You want to reduce the cost of package delivery, speed up delivery and increase the number of deliveries per week. This reduces friction in the marketplace - and the post office is an ideal; centralised; location to take advantage of economies of scale.
Make it cheap, quick and easy to deliver packages, and then get the hell out of the way - and let business do business.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @01:33PM (1 child)
Wait, you mean that there are knock-on effects to changing shipping prices? Holy shit, somebody should tell Trump.
He should be a contestant on "You're dumber than a first grader"
(Score: 4, Informative) by forkazoo on Saturday December 30, @05:05PM
It would honestly be really hard to explain the concept of "consequences" to him. It's not something he seems to have experienced to this point.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:24PM
Absolutely. It never ceases to amaze me how I can buy a small, cheap item from China, have it internationally shipped and delivered for less than the postage cost alone of that item in my own country. Western sellers simply cannot compete with this.
That said, if the postal service is losing money and one company is their largest customer then they are effectively subsidising that company. Trump aside, this is also a fair point to raise.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @06:36PM
You're making the assumption that all shippers pay the same rates for delivering a package via the USPS. However this is not the case. USPS has entered into contracts with Amazon that gives them sweetheart deals on delivery services. Giving better rates to only Amazon means other companies are at a decided disadvantage.
What is going on now is only Making Amazon Great, Still. The country is more than just Amazon. Well, not yet anyway.
(Score: 5, Informative) by axsdenied on Saturday December 30, @10:36AM (3 children)
Let me quote few facts that indicate that Trump is having another one of his rants and personal attacks:
1. Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post. The Post, as well as other major media, has been labelled as "fake news" by Mr Trump after reporting unfavourable developments during his campaign and presidency.
2. Between July and September, Amazon paid $US5.4 billion in worldwide shipping costs, a 39 per cent increase from the same period in the previous year. That amounts to nearly 11 per cent of the $US43.7 billion in total revenue it reported in that same period.
3. The Postal Service has lost money for 11 straight years, mostly because of pension and healthcare costs. One part of the operation that is not suffering, however, is shipping and packages, which handles Amazon and other online orders from retailers.
4. In the year that ended September 30, the postal service reported higher-than-expected revenue of $19.5 billion, "due to e-commerce growth".
Source: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-12-30/trump-says-usps-should-charge-amazon-more-for-parcel-delivery/9294166 [abc.net.au]
(Score: 5, Funny) by Pslytely Psycho on Saturday December 30, @11:03AM
"Let me quote few facts that indicate that Trump is having another one of his rants and personal attacks:"
You could of shortened that list to:
1: He's breathing
2: His phone is charged
The Trump Presidency, an attempt to make Nixon look respectable......
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @02:26PM
You forgot at least one point:
Bezos is now listed as "world's richest person" -- how can that be when Trump is the best businessman ever?
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday December 30, @06:39PM
Amazon is in violation of antitrust laws. It's surprising it is still in business. (yes, given Washington Post behavior, it is amassing Amazon is still in business)
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @11:16AM (5 children)
Me and Trump on the same side for once.
It goes to show that even a crazy paranoid racist clock can be right twice a decade.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @12:30PM (3 children)
Except post service would be broke if it wasn't for Amazon. Here, let me give you a car analogy.
1. You sell cars, but you can't sell a car in years.
2. Fortunately the smaller business of towing cars is good, it keeps you busy and putting food on the table.
3. You are still losing money on your car business
4. Trump suggests "WTF!! CHARGE MORE FOR TOWING!!"
5. You agree.
See a problem?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @02:31PM (2 children)
If you can charge more without having your customers going elsewhere, then no, I don't see the problem. More food on the table. Don't know if that would be the case here though. You are not towing out of the goodness of your heart. If you made a bad deal with a large customer to tow for almost nothing, you might want to get out of that deal. That is how capitalism works.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday December 30, @02:53PM
"IF". A conditional which isn't necessarily true, means a predicate which isn't necessarily true.
Another "IF". What makes you think the USPS's deal with Amazon is bad?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:37PM
"If you can charge more without having your customers going elsewhere, then no, I don't see the problem."
And guess what? There's enough privately owned international transport and courier services these days that can let the business go elsewhere. You don't think the post office is giving these low rates out of the kindness of their hearts do you?
In the towing example, if you charge more then someone else is going to see they can do it cheaper while still putting food on the table, buy a pickup themselves, and bam! you got competition stealing the food off your table.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by TheRaven on Saturday December 30, @02:25PM
sudo mod me up
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @12:27PM
No other conclusion can be drawn from this.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by requerdanos on Saturday December 30, @12:56PM (2 children)
It seems ironic that while President T. seems to support the removal of burdensome fees, taxes, and regulations on the largest business so that all the manufacturing jobs can come home from their China vacation, he is here encouraging burdensome fees to discourage the country's largest online retailer along with every man, woman, child, and pet in the country.
Odd.
(Score: 2, Funny) by khallow on Saturday December 30, @02:56PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday December 30, @03:58PM
As far as I can tell, his only axiom: "I'm the greatest!" Everything else is negotiable.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Bobs on Saturday December 30, @04:14PM (2 children)
The only reason the Post Office is reporting an annual Loss is because the US, Republican Congress passed a law requiring them to pre-pay the retirement benefits for 75-years, in 10-years. This created a massive, unique financial debt.
The Republicans did not like that the Post Office was being held up as an example of s successful government program, so they imposed unreasonable and unique financial burdens on it.
If you imposed the same operational, financial / retirement requirements on Us Post Office as are on large private enterprises with pensions, it would generally be making an annual net-profit.
"USPS has long asked Congress for greater flexibility to downsize and rationalize its facilities (including post offices) and service levels." But Congress does not want local Post Offices to close.
FYI:
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Saturday December 30, @04:49PM
Yup, it's classic Republican politics:
1. Break things.
2. OMG, these things are broken, we should get rid of them!
The requirement to fund retirement 75 years in advance means the USPS is currently required to pay for pensions for employees whose are at least 5 years from being born. No other organization in the US does this.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @06:46PM
You are correct, except that it wasn't just that the GOP elites didn't like a successful government agency. They did it to break the USPS so that it could be 'privatized' -- that is, sold off in pieces to FedEx and UPS. Who were significant contributors to the GOPe congressscum who made the law. Funny, that.
