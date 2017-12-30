from the human-rights++ dept.
Iranian cities hit by anti-government protests
Anti-government demonstrations that began in Iran on Thursday have now spread to several major cities. Large numbers reportedly turned out in Rasht, in the north, and Kermanshah, in the west, with smaller protests in Isfahan, Hamadan and elsewhere. The protests began against rising prices but have spiralled into a general outcry against clerical rule and government policies.
A small number of people have been arrested in Tehran, the capital. They were among a group of 50 people who gathered in a city square, Tehran's deputy governor-general for security affairs told the Iranian Labour News Agency.
The US State Department condemned the arrests and urged "all nations to publicly support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption".
Also at Bloomberg and Reuters.
Update: Street protests hit Iran for third straight day as pro-government rallies held
Iran Confronts 3rd Day of Protests, With Calls for Khamenei to Quit
Update 2: Iran blocks Instagram, Telegram apps as government protesters will 'pay the price' for unrest (archive)
CEO says Iran blocking (Telegram) messaging app after issuing warning to protesters
Iran protests: 'Iron fist' threatened if unrest continues
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Thexalon on Sunday December 31, @03:21PM (3 children)
These protests have been consistently aimed not at the elected portions of the government (President Hassan Rouhani and the legislature) but at the theocrats (Ayatollah Khameini and the like). And the elected portions of the Iranian government have been pretty reasonable ever since Rouhani took over, working out deals with John Kerry, helping Iraq fight off ISIS, and by all appearances focused on improving the economy.
If the protesters and President Rouhani can convince the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to stop taking orders from Khameini, Khameini and his council will be forced out of power. But unlike many of the Arab Spring revolts, there's already a democratic institution ready to take over should he be removed. And the young people of Iran especially, who weren't around in 1979, seem like they'd be all for it.
A democratic Iran could actually be a pretty good ally of the US in the region. Certainly a better partner than the Saudis ever have been.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @03:47PM (1 child)
These protests are over food price inflation and seem organised as they sprung up in multiple cities simultaneously. As you know, the clerics are massively opposed to Rouhani's reforms but it seems unlikely liberal, anti-theocratic actors are behind these latest protests.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Sunday December 31, @04:56PM
Food price inflation = people are starving. Which means that if you have to choose between someone in an ivory tower who thinks nothing is wrong, and a guy who says "You all elected me to help reform this country, and I have a plan to make sure you can eat", guess which one you go with?
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by jmorris on Sunday December 31, @05:29PM
Wow, people always going on about Russian shills and here we have an Iranian spokesman.
Rouhani is good cop to Khameini's bad cop, nothing more. If he weren't he wouldn't have been permitted to run. Remember, you need the clerics' approval to appear on the ballot in Iran.
As for "working with Kerry" that was pretty fucking easy since both were on the same side trying to make Iran a regional power and fuck the US and its allies. Hard to turn down a plane illegally[1] loaded with untraceable currency to help them fund their terror^Wcommunity organizing. Remember, Iran funds most of the more organized terror in the region other than ISIS/AQ which were US[2] creations that went out of control. Why wouldn't they be helping Iraq fight ISIS? ISIS opposes their own attempt to seize Iraq (with the quiet support of Obama) and overthrow their puppet dictator in Syria. Duh. And they can bloviate about trying to improve the economy but until they stop trying to become a nuke power and get to reenter the rest of the world it probably ain't happening. And people there are smart enough to figure that out.
The people of Iran tried once to rid themselves of their insane clerics but apparently knew so little about the outside world that they were unaware we had a Muslim Pro Iran POTUS. He of course took the side of the Mad Mullahs and the attempt failed badly. Hopefully Trump can quietly lend a hand. But no nation building, no American troops with big targets on their backs. If we want to unwind Obama's "mistakes" we must defeat either Mad Mullahs or "Lil Rocket Man" so we should not let an opportunity pass.
[1] Yes illegal, nobody even contests the fact U.S. law clearly forbid what Obama did. Stuffing the plane with Euros instead of FRNs doesn't really relieve him of the obligations to obey the law. On the few occasions when His sycophants in the legacy media are pressed on the subject they simply admit it and then blow squid ink and change the subject. It is ok, because He is sorta a god and all that.
[2] We admit creating to the precursor of AQ way back when Reagan was helping them drive the Soviets out of Afghanistan. A lot of Saudi money also went to them more recently... but we aren't supposed to notice that. And we really aren't supposed to notice Trump not having it, laying the law down in the very House of Saud and the mass arrests a few months later. Nope, nothing to see here, move along. And anyone with two functioning brain cells has long since figured out we were arming ISIS out of the ruins of Libya, resulting in a fiasco right before the 2012 election that had to be sorta covered up at all cost. More damning, less than a year after the not so secret Muslim / Communist was out of the White House the "Eternal Caliphate" was a smoking ruin.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by Geezer on Sunday December 31, @04:06PM (10 children)
Revolutionary Guard.
If the RG feels threatened or is ordered to do so, these demonstrations will be crushed with a ruthlessness not seen since Mao's Great Leap Forward.
Also, any reference to "Arab Spring" is mortally insulting to Persians.
Scruting the inscrutable for over 60 years.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 31, @04:14PM (7 children)
Not really. It's been applied to countries that are neither Arab nor Persian.
http://en.thegreatmiddleeast.com/2017/04/putin-fears-an-arab-spring-in-russia/ [thegreatmiddleeast.com]
https://jia.sipa.columbia.edu/online-articles/arab-spring-coming-china-missing-piece-puzzle [columbia.edu]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Geezer on Sunday December 31, @04:28PM (6 children)
And that makes it less inappropriate...how?
Persians have always held Arabs in a sort of benign contempt, like uncivilized barbarians.
Scruting the inscrutable for over 60 years.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 31, @04:32PM (5 children)
The Chinese have held the whole world in a sort of benign contempt, like uncivilized barbarians.
The Persians can complain about what they want to call it after they finish overthrowing their government. Until then, they're just losers.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Sunday December 31, @04:58PM (4 children)
Conveniently, the Americans have held the whole world in a sort of benign contempt, like uncivilized barbarians.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @05:15PM (1 child)
Also, uncivilized barbarians have held Americans in a sort of benign contempt, like uncivilized barbarians.
What have we learned here?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @06:13PM
To be fair, Americans do plenty to deserve their benign contempt. :)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @07:00PM (1 child)
Like a bunch of goddamn Mongols :)
The Mongols meanwhile have been mostly minding their own business stuck between Russia and China and slowly being corrupted to the capitalist ways, their former method of land (dis)ownership giving way to a more traditional form of land ownership, the kind that is a sickness and plague upon all living individuals.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 31, @08:14PM
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/30/world/asia/kazakhstan-cowboys.html [nytimes.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday December 31, @05:27PM
So what? That still leaves 40% of the Iranian population who aren't Persian, including a modest number of Arabs. And maybe they ought to get less sensitive about such things?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Sunday December 31, @06:24PM
Agree. Arabs are the toothless Kentucky hilljacks of the middle east.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @04:57PM (1 child)
They can have their own country with laws, customs, whatever they need. Pick a country, fence or nuke out a border, move them ALL in and let them sort it out amongst themselves.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday December 31, @08:17PM
Throw the Jews in with 'em.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @05:45PM
Too bad Iran is next on the list of countries for regime change. PNAC was held back after it became clear Syria will remain free. Now they are moving forward on the list. North Korea is now basically sanctioned to the near maximum and they can expect to be murdered once more if they disarm themselves.
A murderous empire controlled by filthy jews has been on a campaign of conquest. It needs to be put out of its misery.
The protests in Iran are nothing but 'Murricans pumping money into the bad elements of society and organizing them in order to achieve their unholy demonic goals.
Reply to This