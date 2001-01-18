from the weiner-jokes-never-get-old dept.
State Dept. posts Clinton aide's documents found on Weiner's laptop
The State Department on Friday released portions of 2,800 emails and other documents belonging to former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin that were recovered by the FBI last year on Abedin's estranged husband Anthony Weiner's computer last year.
While the newly released emails have been seized on by conservative activists who have long been critical of Clinton's treatment of classified emails as secretary of State, the FBI already said in 2016 that a review of the emails didn't change the bureau's opinion that Clinton shouldn't face charges over email handling.
The Friday release came after a 2015 Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by the conservative group Judicial Watch against the State Department seeking the release of emails containing "official State Department business" sent or received from Abedin from January 2009 to February 2013 using a non-State Department email address.
Also at Judicial Watch and CNN.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @05:39PM (4 children)
Before even looking at evidence, there was an opinion.
Most interesting is the rough drafts of Comey's speech. They contain wording that clearly matches the wording in criminal statutes. This got passed around for review, and Clinton friends got the wording changed.
The fact that the opinion didn't change is damning. Instead of showing that these emails mean little, as this article would have us believe, it shows that the FBI was internally corrupted.
I'll give them this though: my sympathy for a law enforcement person faced with the awkward issue of crimes committed by their superiors or friends of their superiors. That has got to be some serious stress. Only the most stubbornly and insanely uncorruptable people will even attempt to enforce the law in that case.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @06:11PM (1 child)
> they can't change a predetermined opinion
There's a few more of these floating 'round. Seen any mirrors recently?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @06:31PM
Lock her up! Lock her up! Lock her up!
Trump! Trump! Trump!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jmorris on Monday January 01, @07:20PM (1 child)
Yup. The investigation into Clinton's crimes was an all out effort to find some way to excuse crimes that had been exposed and were obviously not only merely criminal but treasonous. At the very same time they were working with the Russians to fabricate evidence (the Steele "Dossier") to lever up to a FISA warrant to create a case against Trump from nothing. And no matter how many times they find nothing their media harpies shriek ever louder that the lack of evidence is only proof of how deep the conspiracy goes and that we must investigate bigger, longer and get on with the impeaching already.
It is the contrast people are seeing that is destroying all remaining faith in the institutions of our government. Throw the FBI and CIA onto the dumpster fire Obama made of the IRS, EPA, etc.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @07:29PM
Loony Monday, good start to 2018.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @08:16PM
>the FBI already said in 2016 that a review of the emails didn't change the bureau's opinion
Which member of the FBI said that? The one that decided Hillary was innocent before the investigation even started, the one who was demoted and reassigned because of pro-Hillary bias, or the one whose wife actually worked and campaigned for Hillary?
Reply to This