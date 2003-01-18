18/01/03/1326254 story
from the a-rolling-stone-gathers-no-ellsberg dept.
The Rolling Stone has run a web version of its 1973 interview with Daniel Ellsberg. Ellsberg is the former US military analyst who blew the whistle on the Nixon administration's misdeeds regarding the Vietnam War. Specfically he photocopied an extensive, secret study and gave it to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and later to The New York Times, The Washington Post, and nearly a score of other newspapers. These documents he released became known as the Pentagon Papers eventually published as excerpts and commentaries by The New York Times. Both The New York Times and The Rolling Stone have since drifted from that kind of coverage and the article provides an interesting contrast to how those publications are now.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @06:37PM (14 children)
The misdeeds were those of Nixon's predecessors, of the opposite party, whom he dutifully attempted to protect against his personal interests in order to preserve the country's standing.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @06:47PM (8 children)
millennials were a mistake
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @07:19PM
wat
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 03, @07:38PM (6 children)
Not just a "reprint", sir, but a "WWW reprint".
Gaston! Put Wagner on the turntable, hand me some Hennessy, the loupe and the hiPahde, I have a WWW Reprint to peruse!
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday January 03, @08:57PM (4 children)
"Gaston!"
Gaston? [wikia.com] What's he to do with it?
(I suspect you meant 'garçon'' [wikipedia.org].)
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 03, @09:23PM (3 children)
You suspect incorrectly.
Maybe I should have used "James", "Igor", "Willikins", "Alfred" or "Godrick" for the butler, but Gaston sounded more posh that particular minute.
(Score: 1) by Arik on Wednesday January 03, @09:30PM (2 children)
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 03, @09:54PM (1 child)
I ain't ever getting a butler anyone could mistake for a boy, or a man, even on those cursed occasions when clothing is required.
(Score: 1) by Arik on Wednesday January 03, @10:09PM
This just gets stranger and stranger.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:26PM
It's the classical "on a computer" addage. We could patent this WWW Reprinting.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 03, @06:52PM (2 children)
Substitute any president since Washington for X, and the statement applies to multiple important issues.
Affairs of state include secrets and lies... if your state isn't keeping secrets and telling lies, it's not pursuing your interests to the best of its ability on the world stage.
I would like to see the world move toward transparency and honesty, but the incentives for obfuscation and deceit are too great at this time to expect that.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday January 03, @07:44PM (1 child)
I know cynicism is not entirely uncalled for, but I still don't think that's entirely accurate. Washington was a man, not a saint, and I would not rate him as the best US President.
"Affairs of state include secrets and lies... if your state isn't keeping secrets and telling lies, it's not pursuing your interests to the best of its ability on the world stage"
If your state is an aggressive would-be Empire, that aspires to spread misery around the world, to both friend and foe, then yeah.
If your state is a Republic which goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy, then that's not true at all. In fact it's the opposite of true. A free and open society is fundamentally incompatible with a culture of secrecy and lies.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 03, @08:13PM
The only reason I let Washington off the hook is because he was the first President, but if you want to throw in the lies of the Continental Congress as Washington's predecessors, then the same applies to him.
Sounds good, but the reality is: Republics which go abroad in search of monsters to destroy get caught and called out on their secrets and lies more easily and more often than "free and open" societies. I can imagine (Lennon style) a free and open society, I just can't find one on this planet... some are indeed better than others at aspiring to those goals, but even the tiny island nations have their skeletons that best remain in the closet or preferably buried deeply - for the better interests of their people.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @07:18PM (1 child)
> The misdeeds were those of Nixon's predecessors,
OK, but Nixon (and his administration) added a bunch more to the list.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Wednesday January 03, @07:41PM
Hippy!
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:26PM
I just recently saw the 1971 episode of The Dick Cavett Show where he had Ellsberg for the full hour. Very good show. It aired a week or so ago on the Decades network in the US. You can probably find it on YouTube.
