from the numbers-don't-lie dept.
Fred Reed's mathematical analysis of Trump's Wall proves that Trump is insincere, proves that Trump is mathematically incompetent, and earns Fred Reed an honorary nerd card:
https://fredoneverything.org/the-wall-the-sound-and-the-fury-and-not-much-else/
More math!
~childo
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:14AM (21 children)
This guy's math essentially says we can't build a highway across the USA.
Hmmm. Let's check. Do we have highways? Oh, we do. Maybe an advanced space alien civilization put them there?
Ahem. We can do this. It's like a cheap highway with 4 lanes (2 each side) or a nice highway with 2 lanes (1 each side).
It pays for itself pretty quickly too. Half the illegal aliens crossed there, and illegal aliens cost us more than a wall costs us... EVERY SINGLE YEAR. We could build a fresh new wall every few months and still break even.
Considering the federal budget, the cost of a wall isn't even a rounding error. It's nothing.
(Score: 3, Informative) by maxwell demon on Sunday January 07, @07:32AM (13 children)
Really? What exactly is the cost of illegal immigrants? And did you factor in the economic benefit from the work they do?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by fishybell on Sunday January 07, @07:37AM (4 children)
Illegal immigrants do cost money, but they're not all created equal. Those with a higher education earn more and pay more taxes than they get out of it (social security, medicare, sales taxes, property taxes, etc.). Those with a lower education earn less and cost more taxes (mostly in public education).
Overall though, they end up costing less than people who have the same education and earnings over their lifetime because of the massive cost of social security and medicare that they don't receive.
They may not be free, but they're a good bargain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:45AM (2 children)
I've seen lots of studies that shows they are a net benefit, lacking fully legal status they actually are less able to get any social benefits.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 07, @08:08AM
Oh, there are lots of studies, on both sides. Left wingers dismiss costs like uninsured aliens making use of emergency rooms and other medical services. Right wingers count all of that kind of stuff - welfare benefits, identity theft, crime, and more. You can cherry pick ten, a hundred, a thousand illegal aliens, and demonstrate that they are a net gain to society. Your cherry picked crowd of illegals will only include those who have never committed a crime, never committed tax fraud, never been to court even for non-criminal offenses. Hell, you can cherry pick from any demographic, to demonstrate that that particular demographic is composed of people who are just FAHbulous!
The fact is, California is awash in illegals who cost the state money - mostly in medical expenses. The taxes paid by the illegals aren't nearly enough to pay for the medical expenses.
Study all you like - but if you're going to be serious, you need to account for all costs.
Now, once the studies are all done, we come around full circle. Illegals are illegal because they have nothing but contempt for the law. They violated immigration laws, they violate labor laws, they violate tax laws routinely, all across the demographic. SOME OF THEM violate much more serious laws. In fact, enough of them violate serious laws that - "In California and other border states, specialists warn that the number of illegal immigrants in jail could jeopardize the local prison system." http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-13201212 [bbc.com]
Go ahead, cite some studies. But, don't cite left wing studies that focus only on those model citizens whose only crimes have been crossing the border illegally. Use nation wide figures, or use a border state, and give us all of the information. No, don't go to someplace like Montana that is basically unaffected by immigration. National or border state figures, please. Or, at the least, use those states that have borders with the border states - Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada.
Fact is, illegals live in a shadow world, that few legal citizens know about. And, crime loves the shadows. Hey, the victims are often detrimental as well. How many crimes go unreported, just because the victim is an illegal? That includes extortion, kidnap, rape, murder, blackmail, child trafficking, sex slavery - the entire gamut of crime. It's all in the shadows, because NO ONE wants to report the crime.
Studies. Want serious studies? Get out there, into the illegal alien communities, and live with them. You'll meet some admirable people - and you'll meet the scum of the earth. And both kinds of people help to perpetuate the shadow culture.
Studies. Go do a real study. Ultimately, the shadow culture is detrimental to a civilized society. It is probably as damaging to society as the military industrial complex is. If not, it runs a pretty close second.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @08:03AM
We're looking at a net cost (gain minus loss) of about $10,000 per illegal alien per year.
The fact that there might be a few financially beneficial people among these lawbreakers does nothing to change the fact that the average illegal alien is a loss for our country.
They get quite a bit of welfare. Part of this comes via identity theft, which is the norm for illegal aliens. (maybe YOUR identity) Part of it comes via state agencies that don't ask about citizenship or don't require any proof. Part of it comes via children; have a baby and then your whole family gets benefits.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:49AM (7 children)
From https://amac.us/illegal-immigration-cost-1/ [amac.us] we have this:
"In 2010, the average unlawful immigrant household received around $24,721 in government benefits and services while paying some $10,334 in taxes."
From https://fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-immigration-united-states-taxpayers [fairus.org] we have this:
Cost is $135 billion, taxes paid are $19 billion, net loss is $116 billion.
To me that looks like roughly $1000 per legit household. Imagine knocking $1000 off your taxes.
Let's consider something else though, which a liberal ought to care about: the effect on poor Americans. Wouldn't you like a living wage? Illegal aliens drive wages down, putting many Americans out of work. Wages rise when immigration laws get enforced. The effect is particularly strong for black people ("people of color" today?) because they are often the first to be laid off and the last to be hired. Illegal aliens hurt black people.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @08:24AM (2 children)
So, uh... punish employers who hire illegal immigrants. That solves pretty much all of the problems, and has no unethical downsides.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:05AM (1 child)
Yeah but they are too-big-to-fail. You know, it's always the little guys fault.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday January 07, @10:47AM
The goal of the punishment should not be to make them fail. The goal should be to make illegal employment more expensive than legal employment.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by tonyPick on Sunday January 07, @10:39AM (2 children)
Except that there are many problems with the way FAIR constructs it's estimates amongst other things:
and
and
and
But to return to your point....
You think spending tens of billions of dollars on something which will mainly increase the purchase of 31 foot sections of Rope in Mexico will somehow help poor Americans?
(Score: 2) by tonyPick on Sunday January 07, @10:46AM (1 child)
Bah :missing link for source reporting in the above [politifact.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:56AM
Politifact is about as biased as can be. It's one of those dishonest "fact checker" sites that the democrats cooked up as a tactic for spreading disinformation.
The moment you take politifact seriously, you are discredited.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday January 07, @11:23AM
Hate the numbers? No. Accurate and honest numbers are to be respected no matter what good or bad news they bring. That's a stance the Right has entirely too much trouble understanding and accepting.
Clearly AMAC is highly partisan. They are anti-abortion (spinning that position as "pro-life" of course) but pro-gun and against Obamacare. A typical contradiction. I wouldn't trust their numbers. A common trick I've seen conservatives pull is to claim the poor don't pay much in taxes, using only the _income_ tax and not counting all the sales taxes and other taxes everyone pays. In recent decades, the political Right has demonstrated over and over that they are insincere, lying, cheating idiots who really seem to think facts do not matter. They have no credibility.
I couldn't tell with a quick look whether FAIR is another propaganda organ.
(Score: 5, Informative) by tonyPick on Sunday January 07, @08:42AM (4 children)
4 lane highway from ARBTA [medium.com]: Construct a new 4-lane highway — $4 million to $6 million per mile in rural and suburban areas, $8 million to $10 million per mile in urban areas.
Wall cost is about $21.6 billion (low end estimate, but the best we have): https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-immigration-wall-exclusive-idUSKBN15O2ZN [reuters.com]
That's about 3600 miles of road. The US is about 3000 miles across. So it's a new 4 lane highway road coast to coast. For now that passes the smell test.
However you don't get any choice in where the wall goes - so the legal costs will be significantly higher. And it doesn't generate revenue. And it now has to be transparent, resist up to "at least an hour" of handheld construction tool working, and be "made of concrete". And "go six feet underground".
From the Congressional Budget Office: https://www.cbo.gov/sites/default/files/110th-congress-2007-2008/reports/12-6-immigration.pdf [cbo.gov]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:24AM (3 children)
The first thing I spotted was the wrong assumption that TANF benefits are not received. (because illegal aliens are not eligible) Well they do in fact get TANF. Part of this is simple fraud, and part of it is inherent in the "F" which stands for "Family".
Perhaps a more serious error is conflating "immigrants" with "illegal aliens". This particularly affects the section on crime. Illegal aliens are known to commit crime at rates which are higher than normal, not lower than normal. Border jumpers are being mixed up with H1B nerds, probably on purpose.
Health care costs have changed for the worse since that report was written over a decade ago. This increases the cost of illegal aliens.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:02AM (1 child)
Do you have any actual data, or are you operating on the same assumption as Trump & co, that feels = facts? Of course, assuming we're not including the crimes of illegal immigration and working undocumented, which would give us a ~100% crime rate.
Here's an NYT article [nytimes.com] from the top of the search results about immigrant crime rate. Quoting the last paragraph:
If you're one of those people who wouldn't trust NYT if they said the sky was blue, there are links to research papers and stuff that you can check yourself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:50AM
Since NYT is fake news, let's go with something trustworthy:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2015/08/08/illegal-alien-crime-accounts-for-over-30-of-murders-in-some-states/ [breitbart.com]
If you are one of those people who wouldn't trust Brietbart if they said blood is red, there are pointers to government data sources and stuff that you can check yourself.
More:
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2015/07/illegal_aliens_murder_at_a_much_higher_rate_than_us_citizens_do.html [americanthinker.com]
https://www.constitutionparty.com/illegal-alien-crime-and-violence-by-the-numbers-were-all-victims/ [constitutionparty.com]
Hint: search on an unbiased search engine like duckduckgo, and include the term "illegal alien" (as used in our laws) in your search terms
(Score: 2) by tonyPick on Sunday January 07, @10:44AM
Well, it's clear about the sources of data being built on extrapolations between legal and illegal immigrants behaviours, data sets which combine the two populations and indirect surveys, which means any oputputs will be estimates based on the combined behaviour of the two populations. It's more specific where it can be.
And to take your example, on crime, the FAIR statistic downthread: [politifact.com]
Which somehow is suddenly not a problem for anyone quoting those numbers?
(Score: 3, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 07, @09:37AM (1 child)
Reads like a comedian script, actually.
So, he's probably never built a dog house, but he wants us to take his word that his math is applicable.
Why assume six inches? Why not assume two feet thick? Or three feet? Or, even ten feet? Why six inches? The images supplied at the top of his humor page are all far more substantial than a mere six inches. Obviously, he isn't interested in facts, but merely wants to poke fun at a concept that he is incapable of understanding.
Why make such an assumption? In the construction industry, there are these magical portable concrete mixers. No, I don't mean concrete trucks, I mean portable mixers, that take a few hours to set up, or to break down. They can be moved ten miles, a hundred miles, or however far they are needed. http://www.cemcoinc.com/ [cemcoinc.com] Prefab would be stupid, considering that prefab sections are typically welded together, inviting rust and corrosion at crucial assembly points.
All a total waste, as I've already demonstrated that the concrete can be mixed on site, or very close to on site, then trucked a mile, five miles, or ten miles to the active pour site. Actually, the concrete plant would probably be moved about 40 miles at a time. Set it up twenty miles ahead of the active pour site, and mix concrete until the pour site is twenty miles ahead. Where there are good roads, it only takes 20 minutes for a concrete truck to arrive at the pour, another ten minutes to empty, and twenty minutes back to the plant. In rougher terrain - it could be a two hour round trip.
And, the author hopes that we believe that he is intimate with shovels? Why, exactly? He cites no work experience in which he may have been intimate with hand tools of any kind.
Cost per mile is nearly meaningless - some miles are going to be hell, and other miles will just flow. Cost per section is even more meaningless, as his sections are meaningless.
See what I mean about comedy?
Duhhh - ideally, the foundation and wall are a monolithic pour. Probably not, but that would be ideal. Most likely, the ditch is dug, an elevation shot, that elevation marked with nails or pins driven into the sides of the ditch, rebar put into place, foundation poured, then the form for the wall is set on top of the foundation, with rebar inside of it. Pretty common practice, really. And, the concrete in the wall is poured within a day or two after the foundation being poured, to get some bonding between the concrete in the two pours. In addition, the industry commonly uses keyways and/or a bonding agent poured onto the foundation, to get a better bond.
Here, he either does his best comedy, or he exposes himself for a halfwit. California can contract from one to ten or even fifty independent companies to do sections of the wall within it's own borders, and Arizona can do the same, New Mexico likewise, and Texas again. We might have ten, or a hundred "primary" contractors, responsible for some number of miles of wall. Even IF each company were only capable of erecting a mile of wall per month, we've certainly eliminated that 2000 months bullshit. Want the wall finished in a year? Throw the resources at it, and it will happen.
What a naif. Or, an ultimate comedian. Trump is not a politician. He is many things, including a con artist, an opportunist, a real estate magnate, a bullshitter, and much much more. But, he's not a politician. Every time he opens his mouth, or twits a tweet, he proves that he's an idiot as a politician. The dumb bastard stirs the pot, whereas politicians like to keep a low profile, and avoid controversy.
That's about his last attempt at funny.
His last funny. What does his vision have to do with blathering on about subjects of which he knows nothing? Basically, he admits that he is no mathematician, and blames it on his bad eyes? Yeah, I guess that's funny too.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday January 07, @10:54AM
Probably the main work of building the wall will be done by illegal immigrants, just because they are cheaper. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:33AM (1 child)
That's like an honorary degree. He didn't earn it.
We could do a whole new interstate for $6.5 to $9.4 million per mile, depending on if you include engineering costs and if you get a good deal or not. For the Mexican border that would come to $12.9 to $18.7 billion.
FYI, building an interstate is harder. It has to be smooth to prevent horrible THUMP THUMP THUMP as you travel. It has to stay smooth, year after year, despite traffic. It also has to be smooth on a larger scale; you can't just go right over steep hills and down into steep valleys.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jmorris on Sunday January 07, @08:23AM (3 children)
As already noted, this guy is incompetent. Which is par for the course when discussing immigration. The fear isn't that the wall will be a money pit / boondoggle that never gets built, the terror is inspired by the idea that it might actually be built and that it would slow the invasion of illegals..
Nobody on the Pro side even attempts to debate the issue in good faith because they KNOW they are all lying. None of their stated arguments withstand more than a moments scrutiny and they dare not state their actual reasons so any attempt to debate the subject quickly collapses into "RAACCIIIIST! HATER!"
Prove me wrong. Give me a solid REASON for importing the third world that makes sense for existing Americans. I can give an almost unlimited list of reasons NOT to do it.
Lets start with the simpler questions. For most of the open borders crowd, even illegal immigration is objected to, the very description offends. Why? Why must the United States and the other Western nations be the only ones who must not decide who can and can't enter, who can and can't join as citizens and receive the benefits implied with that. Why is it perfectly OK for Mexico to have strict immigration laws and enforce them at the same time their President is lecturing US about how racist and unjust it is for us to consider enforcing our similar laws? Why is it universally accepted that Asian countries can remain Asian, African nations can not only control entry it is considered polite to avert one's gaze from the ongoing genocide in many areas against former "colonial" whites. Why? Can anyone answer WHY for any of these questions?
Of course not. Pointing and shrieking, anonymous cowards hurling tired insults, nothing more.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:49AM
Mexico's constitution requires that the racial makeup of the nation not be changed.
Until very recently, the existence of black people in Mexico was not acknowledged. They couldn't specify their race on government forms, and then they'd get in legal trouble because they were incorrectly specified. Mexico was basically trying to deport their own citizens for being black.
Bonus:
Non-citizens can't own Mexican property. Americans who illegally cross the border into Mexico can get a decade in prison.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Sunday January 07, @12:17PM
It does really make you wonder what the strategy behind unchecked illegal immigration is. Why is it being pushed so hard? What could the reasons for promoting it possibly be? I don't believe all the useful idiots for a single second who claim it's for diversity, equality, brotherhood, and helping your fellow "global citizen". Their claims are so blatantly preposterous to anyone who has had close contact with reality. So, why? It's such a simple question. I suppose if I were to look past the superficial facades of the organizations and people pushing the hardest for the global agenda, I might find some answers.
Ah well. A good exercise for some other lazy day.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:06AM (2 children)
This apparently sarcastic sentence is great:
Say, does anybody remember how it was that Trump managed to increase his wealth by a factor of 1000?
He was in the construction business. He built lots of big expensive things. He bought lots and lots of concrete. He mostly paid for union labor.
There are lots of photos of Trump at construction sites. You can find them for pretty much every decade of his life. Yes, even as a kid. Trump grew up at construction sites.
If we had to find an expert for this sort of thing, Trump would be pretty much the person to go to. Particularly regarding the financial aspects of large-scale construction, he is an expert.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by jmorris on Sunday January 07, @09:15AM
Yea, that was a pretty choice bit of stupid in an article that didn't lack for candidates. And notice how it still got submitted (by an AC, at least nobody was willing to own this turkey) and approved. Trump is a gift that just doesn't stop giving, exposing the enemies of sanity and reason has to be one of the more important ones long term.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:55AM
Personally I'm guessing that, like all major New York, Vegas and LA municipal construction contractors since WW2, he hired local sub-contractors to do the actual job for a profit on-paper while having mobsters launder money by fronting the real costs off-books.
