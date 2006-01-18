Stories
Politics

Trump's Wall Is Mathematically Unlikely

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday January 07, @07:04AM
from the numbers-don't-lie dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Fred Reed's mathematical analysis of Trump's Wall proves that Trump is insincere, proves that Trump is mathematically incompetent, and earns Fred Reed an honorary nerd card:

https://fredoneverything.org/the-wall-the-sound-and-the-fury-and-not-much-else/

  by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:14AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:14AM (#619040)

    This guy's math essentially says we can't build a highway across the USA.

    Hmmm. Let's check. Do we have highways? Oh, we do. Maybe an advanced space alien civilization put them there?

    Ahem. We can do this. It's like a cheap highway with 4 lanes (2 each side) or a nice highway with 2 lanes (1 each side).

    It pays for itself pretty quickly too. Half the illegal aliens crossed there, and illegal aliens cost us more than a wall costs us... EVERY SINGLE YEAR. We could build a fresh new wall every few months and still break even.

    Considering the federal budget, the cost of a wall isn't even a rounding error. It's nothing.

    by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @07:32AM

      by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @07:32AM (#619044) Journal

      and illegal aliens cost us more than a wall costs us

      Really? What exactly is the cost of illegal immigrants? And did you factor in the economic benefit from the work they do?

      by fishybell (3156) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @07:37AM

        by fishybell (3156) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @07:37AM (#619047)

        Illegal immigrants do cost money, but they're not all created equal. Those with a higher education earn more and pay more taxes than they get out of it (social security, medicare, sales taxes, property taxes, etc.). Those with a lower education earn less and cost more taxes (mostly in public education).

        Overall though, they end up costing less than people who have the same education and earnings over their lifetime because of the massive cost of social security and medicare that they don't receive.

        They may not be free, but they're a good bargain.

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:45AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:45AM (#619049)

          I've seen lots of studies that shows they are a net benefit, lacking fully legal status they actually are less able to get any social benefits.

          by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:49AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:49AM (#619051)

            Man says "Ughy..." after he finishes raping toddler. Most ethical rapist?

          by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @08:08AM

            by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @08:08AM (#619054) Journal

            Oh, there are lots of studies, on both sides. Left wingers dismiss costs like uninsured aliens making use of emergency rooms and other medical services. Right wingers count all of that kind of stuff - welfare benefits, identity theft, crime, and more. You can cherry pick ten, a hundred, a thousand illegal aliens, and demonstrate that they are a net gain to society. Your cherry picked crowd of illegals will only include those who have never committed a crime, never committed tax fraud, never been to court even for non-criminal offenses. Hell, you can cherry pick from any demographic, to demonstrate that that particular demographic is composed of people who are just FAHbulous!

            The fact is, California is awash in illegals who cost the state money - mostly in medical expenses. The taxes paid by the illegals aren't nearly enough to pay for the medical expenses.

            Study all you like - but if you're going to be serious, you need to account for all costs.

            Now, once the studies are all done, we come around full circle. Illegals are illegal because they have nothing but contempt for the law. They violated immigration laws, they violate labor laws, they violate tax laws routinely, all across the demographic. SOME OF THEM violate much more serious laws. In fact, enough of them violate serious laws that - "In California and other border states, specialists warn that the number of illegal immigrants in jail could jeopardize the local prison system." http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-13201212 [bbc.com]

            Go ahead, cite some studies. But, don't cite left wing studies that focus only on those model citizens whose only crimes have been crossing the border illegally. Use nation wide figures, or use a border state, and give us all of the information. No, don't go to someplace like Montana that is basically unaffected by immigration. National or border state figures, please. Or, at the least, use those states that have borders with the border states - Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada.

            Fact is, illegals live in a shadow world, that few legal citizens know about. And, crime loves the shadows. Hey, the victims are often detrimental as well. How many crimes go unreported, just because the victim is an illegal? That includes extortion, kidnap, rape, murder, blackmail, child trafficking, sex slavery - the entire gamut of crime. It's all in the shadows, because NO ONE wants to report the crime.

            Studies. Want serious studies? Get out there, into the illegal alien communities, and live with them. You'll meet some admirable people - and you'll meet the scum of the earth. And both kinds of people help to perpetuate the shadow culture.

            Studies. Go do a real study. Ultimately, the shadow culture is detrimental to a civilized society. It is probably as damaging to society as the military industrial complex is. If not, it runs a pretty close second.

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @08:03AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @08:03AM (#619053)

          We're looking at a net cost (gain minus loss) of about $10,000 per illegal alien per year.

          The fact that there might be a few financially beneficial people among these lawbreakers does nothing to change the fact that the average illegal alien is a loss for our country.

          They get quite a bit of welfare. Part of this comes via identity theft, which is the norm for illegal aliens. (maybe YOUR identity) Part of it comes via state agencies that don't ask about citizenship or don't require any proof. Part of it comes via children; have a baby and then your whole family gets benefits.

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:49AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:49AM (#619050)

        From https://amac.us/illegal-immigration-cost-1/ [amac.us] we have this:

        "In 2010, the average unlawful immigrant household received around $24,721 in government benefits and services while paying some $10,334 in taxes."

        From https://fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-immigration-united-states-taxpayers [fairus.org] we have this:

        Cost is $135 billion, taxes paid are $19 billion, net loss is $116 billion.

        To me that looks like roughly $1000 per legit household. Imagine knocking $1000 off your taxes.

        Let's consider something else though, which a liberal ought to care about: the effect on poor Americans. Wouldn't you like a living wage? Illegal aliens drive wages down, putting many Americans out of work. Wages rise when immigration laws get enforced. The effect is particularly strong for black people ("people of color" today?) because they are often the first to be laid off and the last to be hired. Illegal aliens hurt black people.

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @08:24AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @08:24AM (#619057)

          So, uh... punish employers who hire illegal immigrants. That solves pretty much all of the problems, and has no unethical downsides.

          by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:05AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:05AM (#619075)

            Yeah but they are too-big-to-fail. You know, it's always the little guys fault.

            by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @10:47AM

              by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @10:47AM (#619086) Journal

              The goal of the punishment should not be to make them fail. The goal should be to make illegal employment more expensive than legal employment.

        by tonyPick (1237) on Sunday January 07, @10:39AM

          by tonyPick (1237) on Sunday January 07, @10:39AM (#619081) Homepage Journal

          From https://fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-immigration-united-states-taxpayers [fairus.org] [fairus.org] we have this:

          Cost is $135 billion, taxes paid are $19 billion, net loss is $116 billion.

          Except that there are many problems with the way FAIR constructs it's estimates amongst other things:

          FAIR based its estimates on a pool of 13 million people in the country illegally. It includes at least 3.4 million children who are U.S. citizens born to undocumented parents.

          and

          FAIR bases its health care costs on a 2002 Florida Hospital Association survey that found unreimbursed emergency medical care for illegal immigrants toppled $40 million. But the survey includes responses from private hospitals that are not funded by the state.

          and

          FAIR produces the state's incarceration costs for illegal immigrants based on the state Department of Corrections' "illegal alien" count of inmates. However, no such count exists. Instead, the state keeps tabs on all inmates who are not U.S. citizens, whether they're in the country legally or illegally.

          and

          The 2013 FAIR study also includes about $2.47 billion in fraudulent use of Medicaid, though it said only anecdotal information is available.

          But to return to your point....

          Let's consider something else though, which a liberal ought to care about: the effect on poor Americans.

          You think spending tens of billions of dollars on something which will mainly increase the purchase of 31 foot sections of Rope in Mexico will somehow help poor Americans?

          by tonyPick (1237) on Sunday January 07, @10:46AM

            by tonyPick (1237) on Sunday January 07, @10:46AM (#619085) Homepage Journal

            Bah :missing link for source reporting in the above [politifact.com]

            by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:56AM

              by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:56AM (#619089)

              Politifact is about as biased as can be. It's one of those dishonest "fact checker" sites that the democrats cooked up as a tactic for spreading disinformation.

              The moment you take politifact seriously, you are discredited.

        by bzipitidoo (4388) on Sunday January 07, @11:23AM

          by bzipitidoo (4388) on Sunday January 07, @11:23AM (#619093) Journal

          Hate the numbers? No. Accurate and honest numbers are to be respected no matter what good or bad news they bring. That's a stance the Right has entirely too much trouble understanding and accepting.

          Clearly AMAC is highly partisan. They are anti-abortion (spinning that position as "pro-life" of course) but pro-gun and against Obamacare. A typical contradiction. I wouldn't trust their numbers. A common trick I've seen conservatives pull is to claim the poor don't pay much in taxes, using only the _income_ tax and not counting all the sales taxes and other taxes everyone pays. In recent decades, the political Right has demonstrated over and over that they are insincere, lying, cheating idiots who really seem to think facts do not matter. They have no credibility.

          I couldn't tell with a quick look whether FAIR is another propaganda organ.

    by tonyPick (1237) on Sunday January 07, @08:42AM

      by tonyPick (1237) on Sunday January 07, @08:42AM (#619059) Homepage Journal

      a cheap highway with 4 lanes

      4 lane highway from ARBTA [medium.com]: Construct a new 4-lane highway — $4 million to $6 million per mile in rural and suburban areas, $8 million to $10 million per mile in urban areas.

      Wall cost is about $21.6 billion (low end estimate, but the best we have): https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-immigration-wall-exclusive-idUSKBN15O2ZN [reuters.com]

      That's about 3600 miles of road. The US is about 3000 miles across. So it's a new 4 lane highway road coast to coast. For now that passes the smell test.

      However you don't get any choice in where the wall goes - so the legal costs will be significantly higher. And it doesn't generate revenue. And it now has to be transparent, resist up to "at least an hour" of handheld construction tool working, and be "made of concrete". And "go six feet underground".

      illegal aliens cost us more than a wall costs us... EVERY SINGLE YEAR.

      From the Congressional Budget Office: https://www.cbo.gov/sites/default/files/110th-congress-2007-2008/reports/12-6-immigration.pdf [cbo.gov]

      Over the past two decades, most efforts to estimate the fiscal impact of immigration in the United States have concluded that, in aggregate and over the long term, tax revenues of all types generated by immigrants—both legal and unauthorized—exceed the cost of the services they use

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:24AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:24AM (#619064)

        The first thing I spotted was the wrong assumption that TANF benefits are not received. (because illegal aliens are not eligible) Well they do in fact get TANF. Part of this is simple fraud, and part of it is inherent in the "F" which stands for "Family".

        Perhaps a more serious error is conflating "immigrants" with "illegal aliens". This particularly affects the section on crime. Illegal aliens are known to commit crime at rates which are higher than normal, not lower than normal. Border jumpers are being mixed up with H1B nerds, probably on purpose.

        Health care costs have changed for the worse since that report was written over a decade ago. This increases the cost of illegal aliens.

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:02AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:02AM (#619074)

          Illegal aliens are known to commit crime at rates which are higher than normal, not lower than normal.

          Do you have any actual data, or are you operating on the same assumption as Trump & co, that feels = facts? Of course, assuming we're not including the crimes of illegal immigration and working undocumented, which would give us a ~100% crime rate.

          Here's an NYT article [nytimes.com] from the top of the search results about immigrant crime rate. Quoting the last paragraph:

          “The tone and tenor of the president’s executive order blurs the line between who’s a serious criminal and who isn’t,” and between documented and undocumented immigrants, said Randy Capps, the institute’s director of research for United States programs. There is no national accounting of criminality specifically by people who are in the country illegally. But Mr. Nowrasteh said he had analyzed the available figures and concluded that undocumented immigrants had crime rates somewhat higher than those here legally, but much lower than those of citizens.

          If you're one of those people who wouldn't trust NYT if they said the sky was blue, there are links to research papers and stuff that you can check yourself.

        by tonyPick (1237) on Sunday January 07, @10:44AM

          by tonyPick (1237) on Sunday January 07, @10:44AM (#619083) Homepage Journal

          Perhaps a more serious error is conflating "immigrants" with "illegal aliens". This particularly affects the section on crime.

          Well, it's clear about the sources of data being built on extrapolations between legal and illegal immigrants behaviours, data sets which combine the two populations and indirect surveys, which means any oputputs will be estimates based on the combined behaviour of the two populations. It's more specific where it can be.

          And to take your example, on crime, the FAIR statistic downthread: [politifact.com]

          produces the state's incarceration costs for illegal immigrants based on the state Department of Corrections' "illegal alien" count of inmates. However, no such count exists. Instead, the state keeps tabs on all inmates who are not U.S. citizens, whether they're in the country legally or illegally.

          Which somehow is suddenly not a problem for anyone quoting those numbers?

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @09:37AM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @09:37AM (#619068) Journal

      Reads like a comedian script, actually.

      I am not a construction engineer . . . In fact, I have never built a Border Wall. This may surprise readers. Yet it is true. So all that follows is in the nature of speculation.

      So, he's probably never built a dog house, but he wants us to take his word that his math is applicable.

      Let us assume a thickness of six inches.

      Why assume six inches? Why not assume two feet thick? Or three feet? Or, even ten feet? Why six inches? The images supplied at the top of his humor page are all far more substantial than a mere six inches. Obviously, he isn't interested in facts, but merely wants to poke fun at a concept that he is incapable of understanding.

      presumably will have to be built in prefab sections

      Why make such an assumption? In the construction industry, there are these magical portable concrete mixers. No, I don't mean concrete trucks, I mean portable mixers, that take a few hours to set up, or to break down. They can be moved ten miles, a hundred miles, or however far they are needed. http://www.cemcoinc.com/ [cemcoinc.com] Prefab would be stupid, considering that prefab sections are typically welded together, inviting rust and corrosion at crucial assembly points.

      blather blather blather about weights and dimensions and trucking

      All a total waste, as I've already demonstrated that the concrete can be mixed on site, or very close to on site, then trucked a mile, five miles, or ten miles to the active pour site. Actually, the concrete plant would probably be moved about 40 miles at a time. Set it up twenty miles ahead of the active pour site, and mix concrete until the pour site is twenty miles ahead. Where there are good roads, it only takes 20 minutes for a concrete truck to arrive at the pour, another ten minutes to empty, and twenty minutes back to the plant. In rougher terrain - it could be a two hour round trip.

      I can think of no greater authorities on heavy construction than a pack of ideological yoyos in the White House who have probably never seen a shovel.

      And, the author hopes that we believe that he is intimate with shovels? Why, exactly? He cites no work experience in which he may have been intimate with hand tools of any kind.

      Over 2,000 miles, the $71 billion figure comes to $35,500,000 per mile, or $57,165 per section.

      Cost per mile is nearly meaningless - some miles are going to be hell, and other miles will just flow. Cost per section is even more meaningless, as his sections are meaningless.

      How long will it take to complete this cement F-35?

      See what I mean about comedy?

      and, presumably, a foundation poured.

      Duhhh - ideally, the foundation and wall are a monolithic pour. Probably not, but that would be ideal. Most likely, the ditch is dug, an elevation shot, that elevation marked with nails or pins driven into the sides of the ditch, rebar put into place, foundation poured, then the form for the wall is set on top of the foundation, with rebar inside of it. Pretty common practice, really. And, the concrete in the wall is poured within a day or two after the foundation being poured, to get some bonding between the concrete in the two pours. In addition, the industry commonly uses keyways and/or a bonding agent poured onto the foundation, to get a better bond.

      Let us be charitable and assume a mile a month for 2000 months

      Here, he either does his best comedy, or he exposes himself for a halfwit. California can contract from one to ten or even fifty independent companies to do sections of the wall within it's own borders, and Arizona can do the same, New Mexico likewise, and Texas again. We might have ten, or a hundred "primary" contractors, responsible for some number of miles of wall. Even IF each company were only capable of erecting a mile of wall per month, we've certainly eliminated that 2000 months bullshit. Want the wall finished in a year? Throw the resources at it, and it will happen.

      Trump may be a trifle scattered, but he is one hell of a politician.

      What a naif. Or, an ultimate comedian. Trump is not a politician. He is many things, including a con artist, an opportunist, a real estate magnate, a bullshitter, and much much more. But, he's not a politician. Every time he opens his mouth, or twits a tweet, he proves that he's an idiot as a politician. The dumb bastard stirs the pot, whereas politicians like to keep a low profile, and avoid controversy.

      Do we really expect him to send federal marshals to chase away illegals from businesses that depend on them–to shut down agribusiness in California, leave citrus crops to rot, shutter slaughter houses, and put CEOs in slam?

      That's about his last attempt at funny.

      Note: I see about as well as a cave fish, so will probably have made arithmetic shiitakes

      His last funny. What does his vision have to do with blathering on about subjects of which he knows nothing? Basically, he admits that he is no mathematician, and blames it on his bad eyes? Yeah, I guess that's funny too.

      by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @10:54AM

        by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @10:54AM (#619088) Journal

        Probably the main work of building the wall will be done by illegal immigrants, just because they are cheaper. ;-)

  by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:33AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:33AM (#619045)

    That's like an honorary degree. He didn't earn it.

    We could do a whole new interstate for $6.5 to $9.4 million per mile, depending on if you include engineering costs and if you get a good deal or not. For the Mexican border that would come to $12.9 to $18.7 billion.

    FYI, building an interstate is harder. It has to be smooth to prevent horrible THUMP THUMP THUMP as you travel. It has to stay smooth, year after year, despite traffic. It also has to be smooth on a larger scale; you can't just go right over steep hills and down into steep valleys.

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:53AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:53AM (#619052)

  by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @08:23AM

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <{jmorris} {at} {beau.org}> on Sunday January 07, @08:23AM (#619056)

    As already noted, this guy is incompetent. Which is par for the course when discussing immigration. The fear isn't that the wall will be a money pit / boondoggle that never gets built, the terror is inspired by the idea that it might actually be built and that it would slow the invasion of illegals..

    Nobody on the Pro side even attempts to debate the issue in good faith because they KNOW they are all lying. None of their stated arguments withstand more than a moments scrutiny and they dare not state their actual reasons so any attempt to debate the subject quickly collapses into "RAACCIIIIST! HATER!"

    Prove me wrong. Give me a solid REASON for importing the third world that makes sense for existing Americans. I can give an almost unlimited list of reasons NOT to do it.

    Lets start with the simpler questions. For most of the open borders crowd, even illegal immigration is objected to, the very description offends. Why? Why must the United States and the other Western nations be the only ones who must not decide who can and can't enter, who can and can't join as citizens and receive the benefits implied with that. Why is it perfectly OK for Mexico to have strict immigration laws and enforce them at the same time their President is lecturing US about how racist and unjust it is for us to consider enforcing our similar laws? Why is it universally accepted that Asian countries can remain Asian, African nations can not only control entry it is considered polite to avert one's gaze from the ongoing genocide in many areas against former "colonial" whites. Why? Can anyone answer WHY for any of these questions?

    Of course not. Pointing and shrieking, anonymous cowards hurling tired insults, nothing more.

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:10AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:10AM (#619062)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:49AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:49AM (#619072)

      Mexico's constitution requires that the racial makeup of the nation not be changed.

      Until very recently, the existence of black people in Mexico was not acknowledged. They couldn't specify their race on government forms, and then they'd get in legal trouble because they were incorrectly specified. Mexico was basically trying to deport their own citizens for being black.

      Bonus:

      Non-citizens can't own Mexican property. Americans who illegally cross the border into Mexico can get a decade in prison.

    by crafoo (6639) on Sunday January 07, @12:17PM

      by crafoo (6639) on Sunday January 07, @12:17PM (#619106)

      It does really make you wonder what the strategy behind unchecked illegal immigration is. Why is it being pushed so hard? What could the reasons for promoting it possibly be? I don't believe all the useful idiots for a single second who claim it's for diversity, equality, brotherhood, and helping your fellow "global citizen". Their claims are so blatantly preposterous to anyone who has had close contact with reality. So, why? It's such a simple question. I suppose if I were to look past the superficial facades of the organizations and people pushing the hardest for the global agenda, I might find some answers.
      Ah well. A good exercise for some other lazy day.

  by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:06AM (#619061)

    This apparently sarcastic sentence is great:

    I can think of no greater authorities on heavy construction than a pack of ideological yoyos in the White House who have probably never seen a shovel.

    Say, does anybody remember how it was that Trump managed to increase his wealth by a factor of 1000?

    He was in the construction business. He built lots of big expensive things. He bought lots and lots of concrete. He mostly paid for union labor.

    There are lots of photos of Trump at construction sites. You can find them for pretty much every decade of his life. Yes, even as a kid. Trump grew up at construction sites.

    If we had to find an expert for this sort of thing, Trump would be pretty much the person to go to. Particularly regarding the financial aspects of large-scale construction, he is an expert.

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @09:15AM

      by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <{jmorris} {at} {beau.org}> on Sunday January 07, @09:15AM (#619063)

      Yea, that was a pretty choice bit of stupid in an article that didn't lack for candidates. And notice how it still got submitted (by an AC, at least nobody was willing to own this turkey) and approved. Trump is a gift that just doesn't stop giving, exposing the enemies of sanity and reason has to be one of the more important ones long term.

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:55AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:55AM (#619073)

      Say, does anybody remember how it was that Trump managed to increase his wealth by a factor of 1000?

      Personally I'm guessing that, like all major New York, Vegas and LA municipal construction contractors since WW2, he hired local sub-contractors to do the actual job for a profit on-paper while having mobsters launder money by fronting the real costs off-books.

