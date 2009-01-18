from the give-it-a-try dept.
Groups funded by Charles and David Koch have launched ad campaigns aimed at urging Congress to pass legislation that would make it easier for terminally ill patients to try experimental treatments. The bill passed the Senate unanimously, but FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told the House in October (archive) that the FDA already approves 99% of requests for expanded access/compassionate use, and that the primary roadblock is not the FDA, but drug supply constraints. He said that pharmaceutical companies do not continuously manufacture a drug undergoing clinical trials, but instead produce "discontinuous batches":
Several deep-pocketed political advocacy groups founded by Charles and David Koch are ramping up their advocacy before Congress on a niche issue: access to experimental drugs.
On Monday, several Koch-backed groups, including Freedom Partners and Americans for Prosperity, launched an ad campaign urging Congress to pass so-called "right-to-try" legislation, which aims to help terminally ill patients access experimental treatments that haven't yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The Senate unanimously passed a right-to-try bill from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) last August, but it has since stalled in the House. Supporters, including lawmakers on Capitol Hill and other off-the-Hill advocates, are focusing their efforts this month on the Energy and Commerce Committee, which would likely have to clear the legislation before the full House could vote on it.
The new ad campaign — also sponsored by Generation Opportunity and The LIBRE Initiative — directly addresses Congress, saying at the end of one commercial, "Congress, give patients a chance. Pass right to try." In addition to a series of digital ads focused on D.C. and key congressional districts, the campaign will include lobbying efforts by the groups, according to a press release. In a letter sent Monday to Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.), executives wrote, "We strongly urge your committee to act expeditiously to approve Right to Try legislation and send the bill to the House Floor for a full vote."
Johnson told STAT he's doing everything he can this month to get the legislation passed, and suggested the vice president might become even more engaged. Vice President Mike Pence has supported right-to-try efforts since he signed a similar law as governor of Indiana.
S.204 - Trickett Wendler, Frank Mongiello, Jordan McLinn, and Matthew Bellina Right to Try Act of 2017
President Trump will likely nominate Dr. Scott Gottlieb as head of the FDA. Though he is presently a resident fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute and a partner at a large venture capital fund, he used to be an FDA deputy commissioner known for advocating dramatic reforms in the process to approve new medical products.
According to his statements as well as comments to people familiar with his thinking on the FDA, Gottlieb intends to shoot for the rapid approval of complex generics, ushering in a wave of less expensive rivals to some of the biggest blockbusters on the market. He's also likely to spur the FDA to follow the course laid out by agency cancer czar Richard Pazdur in speeding new approvals, possibly setting up a special unit aimed at orphan drugs to hasten OKs with smaller, better designed clinical trials. Other potential reforms include the possible quick adoption of new devices that could be used to improve the kind of medtech Apple, Verily and others have been working on.
Gottlieb is viewed very favorably within the pharmaceutical industry as a regulatory reformer but not destroyer. If nominated, he will have been chosen over another high-profile name on the short list: Jim O'Neill.
The close associate of Peter Thiel, O'Neill famously suggested that drugs should be approved based on safety alone, letting consumers sort out what works. That left many fearing that Trump intended to toss out the regulatory framework for new drug approvals, raising fears that his idea of competition would allow de facto placebos to compete for market share.
Scott Gottlieb, President Trump's nominee to run the FDA, is a proponent of adaptive clinical trials, which would allow adjustments of trials as they are ongoing:
In 2006, Scott Gottlieb, then a deputy commissioner at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), stood before an audience of clinicians and researchers to sing the praises of a new approach to drug trials. Instead of locking in a study's design from the start, researchers could build in options that would allow them to adjust along the way, based on the data they had collected. They could make the trial larger or smaller, for instance, add or remove arms, or change how incoming patients get assigned to them. Gottlieb predicted such adaptive trial designs, the topic of the conference he attended that distant summer in Washington, D.C., would "tell us more about safety and benefits of drugs, in potentially shorter time frames."
This week, as President Donald Trump's nominee to head FDA, Gottlieb sat before Republican lawmakers hungry for promises of "shorter time frames" for drug and device approvals, and again expressed his zeal—repeatedly—for adaptive trial designs. If confirmed to be FDA's head, as expected, Gottlieb suggested he'd promote wider use of the approach.
But for all their promise, many adaptive trial features still aren't commonplace. And Gottlieb will face a number of obstacles to encouraging their wider use, experts tell ScienceInsider.
Texas has approved a "right-to-try" law that will allow patients access to experimental treatments as a last resort, but without FDA oversight:
Texas Governor Greg Abbott yesterday signed a bill allowing clinics and companies in the state to offer people unproven stem cell interventions without the testing and approval required under federal law. Like the "right to try" laws that have sprung up in more than 30 states, the measure is meant to give desperately ill patients access to experimental treatments without oversight from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
In a state where unproven stem cell therapies are already offered widely with little legal backlash, bioethicists and patient advocates wonder whether the state's official blessing will maintain the status quo, tighten certain protections for patients, or simply embolden clinics already profiting from potentially risky therapies.
"You could make the argument that—if [the new law] was vigorously enforced—it's going to put some constraints in place," says Leigh Turner, a bioethicist at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, who last year co-authored a study documenting U.S. stem cell clinics [DOI: 10.1016/j.stem.2016.06.007] [DX] marketing directly to consumers online, 71 of which were based in Texas. But "it would really be surprising if anybody in Texas is going to wander around the state making sure that businesses are complying with these standards," he adds. Either way, Turner says there's "powerful symbolic value" in "setting up this conflict between state law and federal law."
But are the rights of stem cells being protected?
Questionable herpes vaccine research backed by tech heavyweight Peter Thiel may have jeopardized $15 million in federal research funding to Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. That's according to documents obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request by The State Journal Register.
In August, Kaiser Health News reported that Thiel and other conservative investors had contributed $7 million for the live-but-weakened herpes virus vaccine, developed by the late SIU researcher William Halford. The investments came after Halford and his private company, Rational Vaccines, had begun conducting small clinical trials in the Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. With the off-shore location, Rational Vaccines' trial skirted federal regulations and standard safety protocols for human trials, including having approval and oversight from an institutional review board (IRB).
Experts were quick to call the unapproved trial "patently unethical," and researchers rejected the data from publication, calling the handling of safety issues "reckless." The government of St. Kitts opened an investigation into the trial and reported that health authorities there had been kept in the dark.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/11/university-could-lose-millions-from-unethical-research-backed-by-peter-thiel/
Unregulated herpes experiments expose 'black hole' of accountability
Recent revelations that a U.S. researcher injected Americans with his experimental herpes vaccine without routine safety oversight raised an uproar among scientists and ethicists. Not only did Southern Illinois University researcher William Halford vaccinate Americans offshore, he injected other participants in U.S. hotel rooms without Food and Drug Administration oversight or even a medical license. Since then, several participants have complained of side effects.
But don't expect the disclosures after Halford's death in June to trigger significant institutional changes or government response, research experts say. "A company, university or agency generally does not take responsibility or take action on their own to help participants, even if they're hurt in the trial," said Carl Elliott, a professor in the Center for Bioethics at the University of Minnesota. "These types of cases are really a black hole in terms of accountability." The federal government once scrutinized or even froze research at universities after learning of such controversies. Now, experts said, the oversight agencies tend to avoid action even in the face of the most outrageous abuses.
Experts said the U.S. regulatory agencies are especially unprepared to deal with off-the-grid experiments like Halford's. He recruited subjects through Facebook and in some cases didn't require signed consent forms, or informed participants outright that the experiments flouted FDA oversight. These patients, many who struggle with chronic, painful herpes, proceeded anyway in their quest for a cure. After Halford's offshore trial, Peter Thiel, a libertarian and adviser to President Donald Trump, pitched in millions of dollars for future research.
Previously: Hopes of Extended Lifespans Using Transfusions of Young People's Blood
University Could Lose Millions From "Unethical" Research Backed by Peter Thiel
New drug approvals hit 21-year high in 2017
U.S. drug approvals hit a 21-year high in 2017, with 46 novel medicines winning a green light -- more than double the previous year -- while the figure also rose in the European Union.
The EU recommended 92 new drugs including generics, up from 81, and China laid out plans to speed up approvals in what is now the world's second biggest market behind the United States.
Yet the world's biggest drugmakers saw average returns on their research and development spending fall, reflecting more competitive pressures and the growing share of new products now coming from younger biotech companies. Consultancy Deloitte said last month that projected returns at 12 of the world's top drugmakers were at an eight-year low of only 3.2 percent.
Many of the drugs receiving a green light in 2017 were for rare diseases and sub-types of cancer, which often target very small populations, although they can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Significantly, the U.S. drug tally of 46 does not include the first of a new wave of cell and gene therapies from Novartis, Gilead Sciences and Spark Therapeutics that were approved in 2017 under a separate category.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has indicated that it might be time to revise the Orphan Drug Act of 1983.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @11:36PM (5 children)
So which one of these bastards is dying? Have they tried the Rockefeller first breast milk regime? Or the Peter Thiel Vampirism? Have they given "Goat Gland Science" a try? Would be nice to have a right to dry!
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Wednesday January 10, @12:20AM (3 children)
They're billionaires, they can get any drug they want, FDA or not...
I'm struggling to find the selfish-evil angle ... It's the Koch, so there has to be one. Can someone help?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mmcmonster on Wednesday January 10, @12:32AM (1 child)
They own the drug companies.
The companies will charge $10k/dose or (much) higher, as there is a small lot size.
Billionaire drug company owners get richer.
Health care premiums go up for everyone to cover $1M extra in drugs to keep a single patient alive an extra week (or statistically not any longer than without the medication).
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Wednesday January 10, @12:46AM
The FDA man says they already approve 99% of the expanded access requests.
I'm not sure the patients are always paying for the experimental drugs. They might be getting them free of charge so that the companies can gather data. But even if they are paying, how does the bill change anything?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @12:34AM
I wonder how much money the drug cartels will charge for these experimental medicines/treatments. I'm guessing 10000% markup.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:30AM
Don't they mean "Right to Try on Peasants"?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by Justin Case on Wednesday January 10, @12:36AM (4 children)
1. Money is bad.
2. Kochs have money.
Therefore: Kochs are bad.
3. "Right-to-try" is backed by Kochs.
Therefore: "right-to-try" is bad.
No point discussing the actual pros and cons of the actual issues when the logic is this straightforward and simple.
The terrorists hated our freedoms, so we had to go to war against them. (The freedoms, not the terrorists.)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday January 10, @12:44AM
Ok, so "Evil-Backed Groups Urge Congress to Pass 'Right to Try' Legislation". But does that mean the legislation is evil? Not necessarily.
It does look like it's unnecessary. This is an area where you would expect Gottlieb (evil?) to be supportive since he wants drug development to move faster. But he's just "meh".
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:04AM
How in the world does the Federal Government have the authority to forbid individuals from trying such treatments, anyway?
It makes no sense.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Wednesday January 10, @01:06AM
Be realistic: for the most part, the people offering these treatments are going to be snake-oil salesmen.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday January 10, @01:47AM
Wrong way to read it. The Kochs consistently do "bad" things with their money.
The problem isn't the money itself being bad, it's specifically how they optimize getting more of it at people's expense, and how they use it for Fuck-You causes.
I can't say I understand how these kinds of people just go to their very comfy bed every night knowing that so many people just plain associate their family name with being evil. I know money numbs you, and "they're just jealous" probably helps... But many people are not jealous, just plain appalled.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 10, @12:42AM
I agree with the Koch brothers
In Canada and I expect other countries the drug companies have compassionate drug programs that offer greatly reduced prices for low income people
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:35AM
I have not wanted to live for at least 7 years, but people are determined to make my exit as painful and as horrible as possible because I am being selfish for wanting to die, despite the horror that is the violence of their behavior, the Cock brothers are the reason we cannot have nice things, they are sadistic, psychopaths and should never be listened to ever under any circumstances
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday January 10, @01:47AM (1 child)
It often turns out that the bill means the exact opposite of the title, but I think people should be allowed to try pretty much anything they want to cure themselves, as long as it doesn't impact others. This doesn't mean I think insurance should pay for "experimental" treatments. But if someone who is adult and mentally competent wants to try injected sugar of lead as a treatment for a broken leg, that's fine with me as long as I don't pay for it.
OTOH, would anyone who was mentally competent want to try such a treatment....ok, that was exaggeration to make the point, but if they want to try crushed apricot kernels as a cancer treatment, that's fine with me. If one of those treatments starts shows significant positive effects, they can design a double blind replication.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:03AM
Adult and competent... You should not include contradictory terms in your test
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday January 10, @02:02AM (1 child)
The opioid crisis is the worst drug crisis in American history. I proclaimed it a Public Health Emergency. Addressing it will require all of our effort, and it will require us to confront the crisis in all of its very real complexity. It is time to liberate our communities from the scourge of drug addiction. We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic. We can do it.
One of the things our administration will be doing is a massive advertising campaign to get people, especially children, not to want to take drugs in the first place because they will see the devastation and the RUINATION it causes to people and people’s lives. There is nothing desirable about drugs. They are bad. We want the next generation of young Americans to know the blessings of a drug-free life.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:07AM
Are you certain that it is happening? how can you know, you need to have first hand experience to truly understand like going to the boarder, you cannot know a thing until you have been to it.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday January 10, @02:07AM
Drug companies will gain valuable information about the effects and efficacy of their experimental drugs. They can pass this law, but with the caveat that the drugs must be made available for experimental use for free.
