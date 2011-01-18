from the no-comment dept.
The Trump administration has waived part of the punishment for five megabanks whose affiliates were convicted and fined for manipulating global interest rates. One of the Trump administration waivers was granted to Deutsche Bank — which is owed at least $130 million by President Donald Trump and his business empire, and has also been fined for its role in a Russian money laundering scheme.
The waivers were issued in a little-noticed announcement published in the Federal Register during the Christmas holiday week. They come less than two years after then-candidate Trump promised “I'm not going to let Wall Street get away with murder.”
http://www.ibtimes.com/g00/political-capital/trump-administration-waives-punishment-convicted-banks-including-deutsche-which
Mykl on Thursday January 11, @02:28AM
I'm ready to go all frothing-at-the-mouth, but thought I'd just check first: Is there a history of former presidents issuing these sorts of waivers?
Just want to check whether my frothing-at-the-mouth should be directed at Presidents in general, or Trump in particular.
arslan on Thursday January 11, @02:34AM
This is an extension of Obama given those banks a 1 year waiver. A few of those have now been extended to 5 year, a few to 3 year.
Besides that, this is a waiver on the savings/asset management part of those banks, not the securitize the hell out of everything under the sun and sell it as kool-aid part that caused the whole GFC bit and what we typically mean when we say "wall street".
If my retire fund is at stake, i'd want it managed by the best, even if they're crooked and aggressive, as long as the returns are there, until the playing field is leveled, then we can talk ethics. So yea I'm be pretty happy for it to remain with those vampires and this waiver is actually a good thing.
Of course all of those are barely mentioned and more than half of the article segues into Trump is evil, conflict of interest, blah blah blah.
bob_super on Thursday January 11, @02:45AM
"Who cares how fucked up this all is, as long as I get my cut."
shrewdsheep on Thursday January 11, @08:57AM
Also, this attitude is stupid. The "crooked" and "aggressive" managers perform bad to worst and totally impassive index fonds beat them all.
bobthecimmerian on Thursday January 11, @11:55AM
Thanks for adding more context to the discussion.
However, I think it's fair to ask whether Obama had financial ties to any of the banks that got waivers. If he did, then Trump's conflict of interest looks no less or more unethical than that of Obama. But if Obama didn't have any ties to those banks, then I think the conflict of interest point is still significant. At the very least, Trump should have shifted his financial assets or liabilities elsewhere before extending the waiver.
I'm very politically liberal (in the American sense of the word), but the problem with shouting every time the president does anything is that people - even people on your own side - stop paying attention. If they hadn't said a damn thing about the Russia probe until the conclusions were announced, maybe they could have gotten enough voter support to start an impeachment. If they hadn't said a damn thing about his mental stability until he started playing with nuclear fire by trading teenage insults with Kim Jong-un, maybe they could have gotten enough voter support to start some kind of action over his sanity. Instead it's been Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia non-stop since before he took office to today and crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy since three weeks into his election campaign, and the voters are numb to it all.
NewNic on Thursday January 11, @02:37AM
Whether or not there is history, there is a clear conflict of interest here.
Deutsche Bank is the bank that was laundering money for the Russian oligarchs at the same time it was lending money to Trump when no other banks would. Nothing suspicious there.
#DrainingTheSwamp!
KiloByte on Thursday January 11, @03:32AM
So you say Obama spared those poor bankers because of his good heart? The link was just a bit less direct.
Here's a law we need so badly:
Poland, Dz.U. 1921 nr.30 poz.177 (also Dz.U. 1920 nr.11 poz.61): Art.2: An official, guilty of accepting a gift or another material benefit, or a promise thereof, [in matters relevant to duties], shall be punished by death by shooting.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
hemocyanin on Thursday January 11, @08:52AM
Would that include bribe laundering (aka, being paid millions for short speeches)?
KiloByte on Thursday January 11, @11:11AM
Yeah, that's too obvious a trick. Likewise campaign donations (an outright monetary gain) or no-show-massive-salary employment after the term ends (promise).
Not surprisingly, politicians won't enact this particular law, and if forced to, would leave every conceivable loophole open. But it can happen, like it did in Poland less than a hundred years ago with the law I quoted — with a literal death penalty. A murder affects a single person or at most their relatives/friends, a crooked official affects millions.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
arslan on Thursday January 11, @03:37AM
So no other American politician had had to make policies that affect companies that has dealings with their private ventures? This kind of stuff is not uncommon.
He's not cherry picking DB for the waiver. Its an extension of an existing waiver from a former president. You can of course draw all sorts of conclusions and conspiracy theories from it - but in the ends it is just speculation and poo flinging.
Whoever on Thursday January 11, @03:44AM
Most recent presidents have chosen to put their holdings into a blind trust, in order to avoid this exact problem.
Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @05:52AM
Possibly. It is also illegal, immoral, and possibly fattening. And for a sitting Precedent, unconstitutional. See: Emoluments Clause.
Runaway1956 on Thursday January 11, @02:40AM
It's the rich taking care of the rich, no matter how you slice and dice it. These same SOB's will pounce on an old woman's delinquent mortgage, but cut deals with each other.
#Hillarygropedme
arslan on Thursday January 11, @03:41AM
Don't we all know it. In the good old days we'd be sharpening our pitchforks, now we just whinge on the internet or stare at pictures of celebrity pets...
Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @06:11AM
Trump has a pet? Oh, you mean Steve Miller!
fustakrakich on Thursday January 11, @04:36AM
Damn! Could have voted for Clinton if I wanted that...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @07:01AM
Fund and support terrorists you get a fox news place(olie north, GB serior) , scam the citizenry ? there is never any punishment, the right wing is correct it's not a democracy it's a republic like rome, so get to groveling plebs, know you senetor and get sucking. Trump is a crazy man and may be the only hope for humanity since he might actually press the button we all hoped Regan would have done in the mid 80's
Reply to This
Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @11:19AM
After all the Orange Clown knows fat cats deserve second (well 100th) chances.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trump_(president)#Legal_affairs_and_bankruptcies [wikipedia.org]
Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @12:28PM
The trumptastic orange clown is nothing when compare to people like reagan or bush, he is making progresses because you all are fucking liberals, 10 degrees to the right of fascist if it affects you personally, All we have now is you choice of the flavour of fascism that is the only choice left, thanks a lot boomer liberal assholes, you fled and gave us hitler, you fled and gave use mao, you fled and gave use pol pot failure is rewarded in this society so you got away with all of it
Again I m clearly alt right so I need to be suppressed, wait I am worse I am an an Anarchist, morissy must die,, you get it if your a socialist
