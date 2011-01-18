Stories
NASA's Missions Suffer From Their High Political Profile, Long Timelines

posted by martyb on Thursday January 11, @09:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the My-button-is-bigger-than-your-button dept.
Techonomics

JoeMerchant writes:

International Business Times reports:

...one of the biggest challenges Nasa has faced in recent years is not in terms of technological development, but rather dealing with the orders of politicians and flat budgets. This major shift in focus of the human spaceflight programme is happening for the third time in as many government changes.

"We're always asked to change directions every time we get a new president, and that just causes you to do negative work, work that doesn't matter," Scott Kelly, the astronaut who spent nearly a year in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS), told the Post. "I just hope someday we'll have a president that will say, 'You know what, we'll just leave Nasa on the course they are on, and see what Nasa can achieve if we untie their hands,'" he added.

The space agency's change in direction has upset many in the space community, said Scott Hubbard, former director of the Nasa Ames Research Center. "Please don't push the reset button again, because you're just going to waste billions of dollars of previous investment," he said he heard people say.

Maybe NASA should plan an array of projects with less than 4 year "point of no return" dates? Then, when directed to change course, change to the closest plan matching the new course and actually get it done. If politicians want longer projects, they need to start guaranteeing the funding to complete them, and accepting realistic estimates about actual time and cost to deliver instead of demanding short schedule bargain budget promises before signing off.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @11:40AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @11:40AM (#620894)

    Just because they are to stupid to disinguise between witchcraft and science and the propaganda narrative that brings them together

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @12:34PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @12:34PM (#620909)

    1) "Nasa"? Either they f'ed up the capitalization of NASA, big time, or they dropped an "L" and it's an article about "". [wikipedia.org]

    2) Unfortunate acronyms: "Nasa Ames Research Center"?

  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday January 11, @01:06PM

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 11, @01:06PM (#620916) Journal

    "I just hope someday we'll have a president that will say, 'You know what, we'll just leave Nasa on the course they are on, and see what Nasa can achieve if we untie their hands,'" he added.

    The thing is, it's NASA's job to make that case, not the politicians' jobs. And you wouldn't need one president to do that, you'd need several in a row willing to do that.

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 11, @01:12PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday January 11, @01:12PM (#620919)

    I don't recall a major course change when Clinton or Obama took over, or did I just forget?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @01:58PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @01:58PM (#620931)

    that some now see as a feature.

    Historically the funding for NASA has been fickle.

    Start something, get a ways into the development, change direction.
    Really frustrating for good engineers used to making things that work.
    Also a breeding ground for a culture accustomed to sucking cash, not making things, and then retiring.

    Perhaps after a few cycles of this, what is left of NASA is happy to have the direction changed before being asked to show working results?

    We get what we pay for.
    NASA has some pockets of really amazing folks, but the big space, manned stuff seems less so.
    Perhaps they need to focus on how to make small things that are likely to see space but also useful to combine to do big dream stuff.

