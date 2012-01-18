from the welcome-to-Ecuador dept.
Ecuador has granted citizenship to Julian Assange as its government attempts to find creative ways of getting Assange out of the Ecuadorean embassy in London:
Ecuador says it has granted citizenship to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, as officials try to find a way for him to leave the Ecuadorean embassy in London without risking legal action.
Assange, who is Australian, first sought refuge at the embassy more than five years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced an investigation over rape allegations. He was granted asylum, and has been holed up in the embassy ever since.
The original case against him has been dropped, but Assange remains inside the embassy. "He is still subject to arrest in Britain for jumping bail," The Associated Press notes. "He also fears a possible U.S. extradition request based on his leaking of classified State Department documents."
"Earlier this week, Ecuador said the situation was unsustainable and requested diplomatic status for Assange in hopes of springing him," NPR's Frank Langfitt reports from London. "A British government spokesman responded: 'Ecuador knows that the way to resolve this issue is for Julian Assange to leave the embassy to face justice.'"
Also at The Guardian.
(Score: 5, Funny) by fyngyrz on Saturday January 13, @09:22PM (4 children)
Clearly Ecuador needs a larger diplomatic bag.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Interesting) by frojack on Saturday January 13, @09:29PM (1 child)
Or maybe just trump up a charge against a few British tourists in Ecuador.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday January 13, @11:59PM
I see what you did there.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday January 14, @12:27AM
He and his son were smuggled out of Sweden in a plane that carried a diplomatic pouch
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by tftp on Sunday January 14, @12:53AM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @09:34PM
We all know justice will have nothing to do with it.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Saturday January 13, @09:40PM (14 children)
"We want to ensure Julian Assange is given the full Chelsea Manning treatment, complete with at least 2 years of imprisonment and torture before trial. And on the off chance that he might be found Not Guilty at trial, we want him in physical custody so that he can tragically commit suicide in prison. This will show the world once and for all what happens when you anger the military and spy agencies of the US and its allies. Since we go into the Ecuador embassy to get him without a major diplomatic incident, we're instead putting him under unlawful house arrest."
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by Thexalon on Saturday January 13, @09:41PM
"Since we can't go into the Ecuador embassy to get him without a major diplomatic incident, we're instead putting him under unlawful house arrest."
(Darn lack of editing capabilities.)
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @10:16PM (1 child)
Are they going to make him a shemale?!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 13, @10:37PM
They should. It's impossible for women to be convicted of sexual assault. Sweden's whole bullshit cases would fall apart instantly. It would be his "guaranteed clemency" card.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @11:17PM (10 children)
Bradley Manning was a traitor. I would normally say that somebody like that deserved to have his balls chopped off, but in his case... maybe we ought to sew them back on!
His embassy cable leak led to that whole Syrian civil war. His embassy cable leak was a major factor in the rise of ISIS and in the creation of the refugee crisis. So many people have died because of him.
His gun camera video leak, the "collateral murder" video, got edited into a misleading story that was intended to paint American soldiers as wild blood-thirsty killers. It's clear if you view the full unedited video and have an understanding of the tactics being used on that battlefield, where unmarked vans were being used to support the non-American side, and where a GIGANTIC camera lens peeking from around a corner looks a damn lot like an RPG launcher.
Of course, we can blame Assange for editing that video to tell the fictional story he wanted to tell.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by beckett on Saturday January 13, @11:28PM (3 children)
Manning's leak occurred in 2013.
ISIS was founded in 1999, when Manning was 12 years old.
And the 'major factor' in the 'rise of ISIS' was the 2003 invasion of Iraq by US Forces and the toppling of Saddam Hussein regime.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @12:21AM
ISIS couldn't control massive amounts of territory in Syria until the legit government found itself in trouble due to riots and rebels... that were set off by Bradley Manning's leak of the embassy cables to wikileaks.
I don't deny that the situation in Iraq was also a major factor. We also shouldn't deny that a certain religion is prone to such things. There can be multiple factors.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Sunday January 14, @12:23AM
Specifically, that invasion put most of the surviving military personnel in Iraq out of work. Who then proceeded across the border into Syria and into the waiting arms of ISIS. Which might be the reason ISIS was as successful militarily as they were - they had people who knew what they were doing, as opposed to the usual incompetence seen from terrorist groups trying to do larger-scale operations. It would not be unreasonable to see the ISIS invasion of Iraq as an attempted reconquest by the people who had been beaten by the US.
The good news now is that ISIS is pretty close to finished as an actual military threat: They've lost most of their former territory in both Iraq and Syria, and basically consist of a few pockets in places where the government control is lacking.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday January 14, @12:52AM
And the 'major factor' in the 'rise of ISIS' was the 2003 invasion of Iraq by US Forces and the toppling of Saddam Hussein regime.
And their financing and arming through Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Libya (the real Benghazi story). Make no mistake, all of ISIS and Al Qaeda arose from outside funding for other objectives. And I have to admit, they have been very successful so far. Business is booming, so to speak.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anal Pumpernickel on Sunday January 14, @12:48AM (4 children)
You make all these claims without presenting even a shred of evidence, just like a typical bootlicker. You see the same tactic used by government-worshiping media pundits, where they spew forth claims like this without evidence in the hopes that the foolish average person will believe it.
Of course, even if that were true, the blame would fall solely on those who committed war crimes and other sketchy actions, because without them there would be no need to blow the whistle on anything.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Sunday January 14, @01:03AM (2 children)
they spew forth claims like this without evidence in the hopes that the foolish average person will believe it.
Well, you should notice by the people who are nominated and (re)elected to congress and the presidency that the *average person* does believe the bullshit. If the *average person* demanded evidence and acted accordingly, it would be a whole different world out there.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by Pav on Sunday January 14, @02:28AM (1 child)
I'm not so negative on the "average person". When people are polled issue by issue the majority actually would be considered "far left" in the American context. Why do people still vote for mainstream parties when they outside of their catchments? Well, firstly, half don't. Also, actual voters take on the "spoiler" argument and don't vote for third parties ie. the "least worst" option which, along with money in politics, has lead to a slide to the right.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Sunday January 14, @03:28AM
Also, there's substantial evidence that even when a majority of voters want the candidate that's "far left", strings are pulled to ensure that a different candidate will represent the supposedly left-wing party.
For instance, 110,000 or so New Yorkers, who almost all just happened to be Sanders supporters, had their voter registrations destroyed or altered so they were no longer eligible to vote in the 2016 Democratic primary. There was a criminal case brought, which was settled with a very serious promise to never do that again, although doing this was a felony.
Or, in Florida, after substantial questions came up about Debbie Wasserman-Schultz winning the 2016 primary in a statistically unlikely fashion, the ballots were destroyed while a case was pending that would have allowed her opponent's campaign to examine them. So far, no criminal case has been brought even though doing this was a felony.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @03:45AM
ISIS formed in the aftermath of the second US invasion of Iraq. They were a mere annoyance, not on the verge of being a country.
Bradley Manning comes along, leaks out diplomatic cables via wikileaks, and all Hell breaks loose all across the Middle East. Normal people got to see our unflattering descriptions of corrupt leaders. Numerous countries had riots, some of those turned into civil war or revolution, some of those resulted in new governments, and out of that... one country managed to get a clearly better government. Lots of people died.
One of the places with a failed revolution is Syria. The resulting mess gave ISIS room to grow. ISIS filled a power vacuum. ISIS started to take on attributes of a country. They probably would have become a full-fledged country if they hadn't threatened Saudi Arabia and others.
Without the leak, Syria wouldn't have collapsed. Without the available territory, ISIS would have remained a small group of annoying rebels running around in Iraq.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 14, @01:11AM
I agree, in essence, but you give Manning more "credit" than he deserves. His actions contributed to all the evil you cite, but you can't really call Manning the "major factor".
But, your post does point up one of my difficulties with Assange. Julian did edit that gunship video, to make things look worse than reality. Basically, I support Assange, but he has his dishonest streak. I suspect some of that dishonesty stems from ignorance, and some of it stems from antipathy toward our government. But, journalists get away with that kind of shit all the time. Still - freedom of the press, and all of that.
Manning is a criminal, Assange is a political prisoner. I think we can agree on that.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday January 13, @10:13PM (1 child)
So no change then really, it's not like he is getting out of there anytime soon. Still sleeping his days away on his air-mattress. I was thinking that Ecuador would eventually give him a nudge out the door eventually. Guess not. Since Australia allows for dual-citizenship these days he didn't even have to renounce that.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @11:34PM
IIRC Australia revoked his passport, which while being out-of-country and especially being in Assange's situation is practically the same as revoking citizenship. In his position I'd be quite fine with giving Australia the finger and becoming an Ecuadorian diplomat instead.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by crafoo on Saturday January 13, @10:41PM (5 children)
Anger the rulers and you will be punished. Those ruling us do not work in concepts such as justice. Raw power, expression of that power where it suits them, and complete obedience to that power from the populace. Julian challenged them and therefore he will be punished. That's the start and end of it.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday January 13, @11:33PM (4 children)
I'm sorry, could you clarify this a bit? Specifically, whether you actually have a problem with this or not.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @01:09AM
It doesn't matter. He's absolutely right either way. You, I, and everyone else not of the modern nomenklatura are nothing. Whether or not anyone has a problem with it is moot.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @01:37AM (2 children)
His feelings on the situation don't change reality. What does it matter what he feels about it, he is right either way.
You need to learn the difference between is and ought.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday January 14, @01:46AM (1 child)
Oh, I'm not saying he's wrong about it. What I want to know is, is he another goddamn Renfield who thinks he'll become one of the elite by kissing up to them? Because I'm more afraid of people like that than the actual elite.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by pdfernhout on Sunday January 14, @03:48AM
http://conceptualguerilla.com/essays/essays-on-economics-and-ideology/wrath-of-the-millionaire-wannabes/ [conceptualguerilla.com]
"The right likes to think that every Leftist “hates” the “rich”. I suppose there are those on the Left who hate the rich, but if they do, their anger is misplaced. It’s the “wannabe’s” you have to watch out for. ... It is inconceivable to him that most of us don’t want a ten thousand dollar wristwatch. He can’t understand any ambition other than accumulating things whose primary value is that other people don’t have them. He fails to appreciate those great joys in life that don’t cost anything at all. If he discovers such joys, he sets about figuring out a way to charge for it. Some of these guys would charge you for the air you breathe, if they could figure out how to meter it. ..."
Not saying this reflects the original poster -- just reflects your point about causes for concern of people who want to join a certain "elite"...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @12:01AM (1 child)
Eventually, just like Kim dot com, will get to visit the inside if a US federal prison.
Not that i agree with it, but the parties involved will not stop until that happens. ( or they die, you know via an 'accident' )
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Sunday January 14, @12:24AM
Your example is another guy [wikipedia.org] who has managed to avoid extradition to this day? Kim Dotcom might die of a heart attack before the U.S. gets its hands on him.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by mendax on Sunday January 14, @01:09AM
Apparently, one of the reasons why the embassy wants to get rid of Assange is because of his poor hygiene [nydailynews.com]. The situation stinks in more ways than one. I guess that shirt he wore commemorating his acquisition of Ecuadorian citizenship is the first clean shirt he's worn in a while.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
Reply to This