Chelsea Manning eyes U.S. Senate seat for Maryland
Chelsea Manning, the transgender U.S. Army soldier who served seven years in military prison for leaking classified data, is seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for the U.S. Senate seat from Maryland, according to Federal election filings seen on Saturday.
[...] Democratic Senator Ben Cardin was elected in 2006 to that seat and is expected to run for re-election this year. He is the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Cardin was easily re-elected in 2012, beating his Republican challenger by 30 points in the heavily-Democratic state.
Previously: Chelsea Manning Released from Prison, Remains on Active Duty Pending Appeal
Harvard Dean Rescinds Chelsea Manning's Visiting Fellow Invitation, Calling It a 'Mistake'
Chelsea Manning has been freed from the Fort Leavenworth military prison, according to a US Army spokesperson:
In January she tweeted that she wanted to move to Maryland after being released, a state where she previously lived. On Monday she tweeted: "Two more days until the freedom of civilian life ^_^ Now hunting for private #healthcare like millions of Americans =P".
Manning will remain on active army duty while her military court conviction remains under appeal. She will have healthcare benefits but will be unpaid, the army says. An online campaign set up by her attorney has raised $150,000 (£115,725) to pay for her living expenses for the first year after her release. If the appeal is denied, she could be dishonourably discharged from the army, US media say.
The mentioned Chelsea Manning Welcome Home Fund. Also at NPR, NYT, and CNN.
Harvard Dean Rescinds Chelsea Manning's Visiting Fellow Invitation, Calling It a 'Mistake'
Harvard's Kennedy School of Government rescinded a visiting fellowship offered to Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence analyst who spent seven years in prison for leaking classified government secrets, after the university faced forceful backlash from CIA Director Mike Pompeo among others.
"I now think that designating Chelsea Manning as a Visiting Fellow was a mistake, for which I accept responsibility," Douglas W. Elmendorf, the school's dean, wrote in a 700-word statement released shortly after midnight Friday.
Manning was one of four visiting fellows announced two days earlier by the Kennedy School's Institute of Politics. As part of the program, visiting fellows appear on Harvard's campus for speaking engagements and events, interacting with undergraduate students on "topical issues of today," the school's initial announcement explained.
Elmendorf decided to withdraw the invitation after realizing that "many people view a Visiting Fellow title as an honorific," though the school had not intended to "honor [Manning] in any way or to endorse any of her words or deeds."
The Establishment called.
Harvard withdraws Chelsea Manning fellowship after CIA response
Harvard University invited Chelsea Manning to be a visiting fellow, but withdrew the invitation after CIA Director Mike Pompeo wrote:
The students there are now owed an institution that acts responsibility; an institution that does not sanction or legitimize the criminal path Ms. Manning took to undermine our national security.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @02:33AM
Good for her.
I'd vote for Chelsea Manless if I could, but Mary-Land is not the state that I'm in.
Does she still listen to Lady Gaga?
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by realDonaldTrump on Monday January 15, @02:34AM (6 children)
Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, called President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Monday January 15, @02:43AM (2 children)
She also said that Obama was the "most ignorant president in our history", "a disaster as a president", "the founder of ISIS", "weak", and "ineffective". Deplorable!
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @03:12AM (1 child)
"most ignorant president in our history"
I really doubt it. First of all, none of our presidents were ignorant compared to the general population. You don't get to be president without being clueful. Obama is probably nothing special. It's hard to judge this one, because motivations play a role, and it isn't easy to distinguish ignorance from malice.
"a disaster as a president"
Well yes. Regulations choked our industry while harmful refugees were invited to make America a shithole.
"the founder of ISIS"
Literally no, but figuratively yes. ISIS was able to grow and prosper due to Obama. Obama left turmoil in Iraq, then helped cause turmoil in Syria. He even supplied weapons to people who were handing them over to ISIS.
"weak"
This is another one where motivations play a role. When the Paris accords were set up to financially drain the USA, was Obama being weak or malicious?
"ineffective"
Again, motivations play a role. If you assume that Obama wanted America to be great again, then certainly he was ineffective, but that might be a wrong assumption.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @04:47AM
> When the Paris accords were set up to financially drain the USA, was Obama being weak or malicious?
I'm still struggling to understand how you get financially drained by an agreement where you say "we'll try to do better", determine your own goals, and there are no penalties for failing to meet them. By saying that, you're saying that the USA is the most idiotic, least competent country in the world history.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @02:48AM (1 child)
Heh, What did you call him? Shithead?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @03:01AM
If Trump dislikes shithead countries so much, why does Trump allow so many blacks to live in DC? Why does Trump allow so many blacks to live in America? Why isn't Trump building walls around every black ghetto and making the shitheads pay for them?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @03:41AM
"Terrible!"
I love these Trump wannabes that end their statements with a single adjective. Sad!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Monday January 15, @03:11AM (2 children)
So out of curiosity how hard is it to win a senate seat? Is it very expensive, require a lot of resources and the right connections? One would thing there is enough weird shit and a very problematic background in the case of Manning that should more or less disqualify him as a candidate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @03:20AM (1 child)
To determine the cost of winning a seat, do this rough calculation:
Start with 250 million dollars. Multiply by the number of years the seat is good for, then divide by the total number of equivalent seats.
President+VP: 250000000*4/1 = 1000000000 which is a billion
Senator: 250000000*6/100 = 15000000 which is 15 million
House: 250000000*2/435 = 1149425 which is 1.15 million
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 15, @03:29AM
Those numbers are pretty accurate, although they may be rising:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/04/14/somebody-just-put-a-price-tag-on-the-2016-election-its-a-doozy/ [washingtonpost.com] ($2.4 billion divided by two)
https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2016/11/the-price-of-winning-just-got-higher-especially-in-the-senate/ [opensecrets.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 15, @03:14AM (6 children)
On the one hand, after Grabby McOrangewig getting elected president, I don't think anyone has a right to bitch about someone else's qualifications. On the other hand, she could potentially be a long-lived, long-lasting gadfly (read: relentless pain in the ass) to the creepy surveillance-obsessed cryptofascists on both sides of the aisle, which is fine by me. And we've already had one transwoman be elected to office, so there's precedent, which is nice.
I don't know what to think about this. Again, I want to say lack of qualifications, but she can't possibly be worse than anyone the Republicans are running. And besides, these days it seems like "qualifications" means "has so many corporate dongs up one's ass they need to use a double-wide toilet to take a shit and not have it go splattering on the floor."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Kell on Monday January 15, @03:22AM
Whistleblowers are inherently unpopular to those whose misdeeds they reveal, but it shows that they genuinely are prepared to put the public good ahead of their own good. Chelsea paid a heavy price for her actions - rightly or wrongly. I would vote for her.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Monday January 15, @03:25AM
What qualifications are actually needed? I'm pretty sure anyone with half a brain can pick up parliamentary procedure with a few days of study. Almost everyone is opinionated enough to choose a position on an issue and vote, although you could just follow the party line (Democratic in this case).
Being able to write legislation is harder. For that the senators will be delegating research and writing tasks to their staff of minions, if not allowing lobbyists to write the bills altogether. If you are in the House of Representatives you could just blend in without trying to write any legislation.
Being a state governor or even a mayor has the potential to be a much harder job than being a U.S. Senator. An inexperienced politician might not be very effective in accomplishing their goals in the U.S. Senate, but it is at least straightforward.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by beckett on Monday January 15, @03:40AM (3 children)
This is what is going to propel Oprah to become president one day. It's just so short sighted for both US tribes, red and blue, to compromise so hard on basic qualifications of leadership just so they WIN.
What's most concerning is as Trump rolls back and makes best efforts to erase Obama's legacy, the incoming Deomcratic president will just deal reverse to the right wing. the US will be mired in this cyclical legislate-recind-legislate-recind pattern for decades to come. The one thing that is guaranteed is the level of discourse, as well as the long term progress on many social, economic issues will go by the wayside because Hey, Better Than Trump!
Pax Americana will not endure, but fade within our lifetimes with such a sophomoric approach to governance. These are as much signs and portents for other countries headed down the same path as it is a dire warning for the US right now.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 15, @03:45AM
I've been feeling and thinking the exact same things, but what can we do? The two party system has a stranglehold on the US's elections, and when Sanders, who would probably have been the best choice and would have kicked Trump's fat ass up and down the eastern seaboard, tried to run, the Democratic party machine stabbed him in the back.
Until we get money out of politics, until Citizens United is reversed, there is no hope. Money has strangled the election system to death.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @03:59AM (1 child)
Trump actually has a history of getting shit done. What other president had that?
Looking back, I suppose Teddy Roosevelt might qualify. Eisenhower might. Mostly, we have along history of electing people whose primary skill is bullshitting.
Trump of course has the bullshitting skill, since you can't get elected without it. Unlike the others though, he has a clue about operating a business. That is a step up.
(Score: 2) by Anal Pumpernickel on Monday January 15, @04:15AM
He's also a warmonger and an awful authoritarian who is continuing many unconstitutional policies of previous presidents, such as the NSA's mass surveillance. I don't want to hear about how the vast majority of politicians are corrupt authoritarians, since that just means they are evil along with Trump. There are no excuses here.
Only valuable if he tries to do things that are actually good. Tell me when he ends all the wars, when he abolishes the TSA, when he stops the drug war, when he stops police asset forfeiture (theft), when he pardons Snowden, when he ends the NSA's unconstitutional mass surveillance, etc. As the president, he could at least speak vehemently against those things even if he can't unilaterally stop all of them, and since you said he has a history of "getting shit done", he should be able to accomplish this. All of those things are part of the swamp, and he said he would drain it, so where is he? Oh, wait, he's actually said he's in favor of many of those policies, and is silently continuing the rest.
Really, it seems to me that the only people who could possibly praise Trump at this point are people who are stupid, ignorant, authoritarian, or some combination of those.
