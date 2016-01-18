from the faceblocked dept.
On January 15th, 2018, World Socialist Web Site reported that users are unable to share a promotional video for a January 16th online meeting, "Organizing Resistance to Internet Censorship."
Facebook has blocked users from sharing a social media video promoting the January 16 online meeting "Organizing resistance to Internet censorship," featuring World Socialist Web Site International Editorial Board Chairman David North and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges. The initial post of the video, uploaded Friday, cannot be shared by any user. Those who attempt to do so receive an error message that seems to imply a technical failure.
Users reported, however, that upon clicking "If you think you're seeing this message by mistake, please let us know," they were presented with a notice that clearly indicates the content had been blocked in the name of keeping Facebook "safe."
WSWS published an open letter about internet censorship and net neutrality on November 25. The FCC repealed net neutrality rules on December 14, 2017.
In this AC's opinion, Facebook is certainly within their rights to refuse to host any content for any reasons they choose. However, for many people, Facebook is the internet.
Should we worry about entrenched services such as Facebook and Google using their positions to suppress information? Does the presence or absence of net neutrality change one's analysis of the situation?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Wednesday January 17, @06:01AM
Suprised I am at nasty capitalist bastards censoring truth and justice, for more profit. I recollect much the same going on during the Black Death in the 1300's.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:11AM (16 children)
Look while I hate socialists as much as the next anarchist. but there is a lesson here.
DON"T DEPEND ON CAPITALISTS TO GET YOUR MESSAGE OUT
Facefuck is a plague go back to songs and human contact FFS it is drop dead simple... except no action can be taken without the tubes. what was that saying again ACT LOCALLY? think globally something like that taken from the dark ages wen we all had myspace accounts...
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:29AM
MESH NETWORTHS IS THE ONLY WAY TO DRIVE THE SHARP STAKE OF DEATH INTO THE HEART OF CAPITALISTM.
MESH!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:34AM (8 children)
But I assumed we were relying on SoylentNews, a syndicalist-anarchist collective with Libertariantard adjuncts. Am I wrong? I mean, if there are Capitalists here, I am out. I don't count khallow, since he has no capital, just ideology. And Runaway is a wage slave. No pension, since he believed Republicans and hosed his Union. And The Migratory Buzzard I expect will find a nest in Poland, soon, after they kill all the socialists. jmorris, as we all know, has no economic influence or impact, since he doth dwell in the dungeons of his mother, and sucks the essence of her internets via the wifi. Poor jmorris. Poor TMB. Poor khallow. Runaway can go suck Donald's dick, like he wants to do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:41AM
Soystain is a corporantion in the pubic interest. Right, like I believes that fucking lie.
Give ALL YOUR MINEY to SoyCoin because its worth it!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 17, @11:40AM (6 children)
I like Poland quite a bit but they've got too many too-cold-to-fish days per year, so you're stuck with me.
We've got #BieberFever
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 17, @01:25PM (5 children)
Too cold to fish? You need to discover ice fishing. Drag a hut out on the lake, saw a hole through the ice, watch TV and drink beer.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 17, @02:37PM (4 children)
Unfortunately there's a span in between "not too cold to fish" and "cold enough for ice fishing" where you freeze your entire ass off.
We've got #BieberFever
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @02:43PM (1 child)
WTF do you use your ass for, anyway? To sit on, right? So, just make yourself a new chair that doesn't require an ass.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 17, @02:49PM
Or maybe a prosthetic ass... Another twenty years and I'll need one anyway. Might as well avoid the Christmas rush.
We've got #BieberFever
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 17, @03:05PM (1 child)
Oh. For that, insulated waders.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 17, @03:06PM
forgot--whiskey, too.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Wednesday January 17, @09:39AM
But I thought capitalists would sell the rope used to hang them?
(Score: 1) by Pax on Wednesday January 17, @11:36AM (4 children)
um.. you do realise that Anarchy is an offshoot of socialism?
i suggest yoiu watch "No Gods ,No Master" and learn a little
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5bmvVXFtCA [youtube.com]
" rel="url2html-3763">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfrHjMyVS5E
" rel="url2html-3763">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywElAYrcxgI
you're welcome!
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Wednesday January 17, @12:27PM
sudo mod me up
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 17, @01:27PM (1 child)
If you go by what Karl Marx wrote, socialism is the intermediate stage between capitalism and communism. Communism is technically anarchy, because after people have learned to live with communally owned means of production the need for government will disappear.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by HiThere on Wednesday January 17, @06:16PM
It's been awhile, but that sounds about right. By Marx's standard there's never yet been a communist government. But he was wrong.
Communism is one of the oldest forms of government around. Most families use it internally. Of course, you could also focus differently as say most families use dictatorship internally, or differently again and say most families use anarchy internally.
Still, communism is one of the primitive forms of government. It works quite well in the appropriate circumstances. The problem is, it doesn't scale at all, and it depends on a level of altruism not usually seen outside a circle of close relations (and not always there). Charismatic leaders can get it to work in groups of up to around 100 people, but since it depends on a charismatic leader it usually soon falls apart.
Please note that democracy doesn't scale well either, though it scales better than communism. It can work well in groups of 500 people without the need for a charismatic leader. In larger groups, however, it tends to decay into some form of Oligarchy or into Tyranny (in the Athenian sense of the word). Republicanism isn't a form of government, but rather an set of rules that can be attached to one of the other forms of government. Monarchy is an inheritable form of Tyranny...though it comes in lots of variant forms. Theocracy isn't a form of government, but is rather usually Tyranny with the responsibility for bad results fobbed off to some spiritual cause. It could equally be an oligarchy, but I'm not aware of any examples.
What I'm basically doing is classifying the variety of government by how the power is dispersed. If it's concentrated in one entity, I'm calling that a kind of tyranny. If it's shared among a (relatively) small group of competing entities that are in basic agreement as to what the formal rules of competition are, then I'm calling it an oligarchy. If it's dispersed generally among all the people (except, possibly, for some groups) then I'm calling it a democracy. So the Roman Republic was an oligarchy. Athens was a democracy (except when it was a tyranny). Etc. And note that no existing or historic government is a pure form, there's always an admixture of all the other forms in varying proportion. Now communism is an economic system, not a governmental system. It talks about wealth being shared equally, but Marx's theories about how the power to cause that sharing would happen are so unrealistic that nobody has ever even tried them beyond the scale of an extremely small village who are all closely related. And on that scale they can work with a charismatic leader.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 17, @02:49PM
IF, as you say, anarchy and socialism are related, then you have things kinda backward. Anarchists had their thing going long before Karl Marx wrote his shit. If you're referring to the ages old communal kind of living, that has damned near nothing to do with today's socialist governments, or communism. Today's socialists are far stricter authoritarians than capitalists, or right wingers, or anything else I can think of.
You don't believe me? Alright - maybe you can inform us how many people defected from WEST Berlin, to EAST Berlin? If socialism, or communism are so sweet, there must be hordes of documented defectors being shot near the wall.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 1) by anubi on Wednesday January 17, @06:46AM (2 children)
Somehow, they appear to have been successful in uploading it....
https://www.facebook.com/wsws.org/videos/10156264653039684/ [facebook.com]
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 1) by anubi on Wednesday January 17, @07:11AM
I will post other links when I find them... but the story was claiming they had failed to upload the video. When I got the video to play on their site, I captured and posted the URL it was coming from.
Now, personally, I think if they know they are posting video contrary to the siteowner's positions... best not ask that siteowner to host their video - best sneak in a link, and hold their content out of his control.
Typical Streisand effect... tell me that some multibillionaire is pissed at some little guy's video - enough to pick a fight over it, and you have my curiosity aroused enough to see what all the fuss is about.
By corollary, damn near anything the Government does NOT want you to see is probably worth taking a look at!
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @07:00AM (22 children)
... so it's a moot point. It doesn't matter what the plebs experience; it only matters what the rest of us experience.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @07:09AM (19 children)
World Socialist needs to recruit gullible youths through social media because World Socialist is a scam to attract college socialists before they graduate and become Ultra Capitalists.
Only our OriginalSodomite is stupid enough to continue following the false teachings of socialism well beyond the college years and into elderly old age.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by anubi on Wednesday January 17, @07:21AM (12 children)
"Gullible" youths? Or "Disenfranchised" youths?
Socialism will spread amongst a poverty stricken workforce like flames spreading amongst oil soaked rags.
Just the time the elite think they have things all under control, have 99% of the populace obedient to them, they rise up and the 1%'ers find themselves outnumbered 100 to 1, not only that but the people who service the infrastructure that supported them is amongst that 99%.
I guess that's why they teach history in school. The thing works just like a "relaxation oscillator". The frequency of this oscillator is quite dependent on the driving force and the restraining power of the thin blue line.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @07:49AM (10 children)
Capitalism creates wealth; socialism destroys wealth.
As capitalism implies voluntary trade, it must be the case that every government is inherently anti-capitalism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @08:38AM
Nothing like ignorance to cement an ideology. Good talking point you have there, very solid and simple. The best point.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @08:42AM (8 children)
Oh, look. Another nitwit.
Big hint: Stalinism wasn't Socialism.
N.B. Stalin was a Counterrevolutionary and an Authoritarian.
The first thing he did was get rid of those who he suspected weren't loyal to HIM.
Sound like anybody in recent news reports?
Socialism is simply another ownership model--a more distributed model.
Socialism is the collective ownership of the means of production by The Workers.
Socialism is Democracy in the workplace.
If you're against Socialism, you're against Democracy.
.
Let's play '"Name that system".
Example 1:
You go to work and someone else has decided what you will produce.
Someone else has decided how you will produce it.
Someone else has decided where it will be produced.
Someone else has decided what will be done with the profits.
Example 2:
You go to work and you and your coworkers democratically decide what you will produce.
You and your coworkers democratically decide how you will produce it.
You and your coworkers democratically decide where it will be produced.
You and your coworkers democratically decide what will be done with the profits.
N.B. Every worker's vote is equal to any other worker's vote.
...and the reason it works this way is because there are no non-worker owners|stockholders|board of directors.
In fact, it would be accurate to say that The Workers (and only the workers) collectively own the means of production.
.
In the 1st example, TPTB could
- have you doing things in an unsafe way
(West, Texas fertilizer factory (exploded); Union Carbide's Bhopal plant (leaked poison gas and killed thousands and thousands))
- have you dump poisonous coal ash into the nearby river because The Ownership Class doesn't live in the community where the production is done, so they don't care about that community
- export your job because they found cheaper, more exploitable workers
- pay the workers as little as they think they get away with and cut benefits each year
(Under Capitalism, workers have repeatedly made concessions but got canned anyway.
Welcome to the post-Thatcher/post-Reagan era.)
In the 2nd example, workers who own their own company would tend NOT to
- do things in a worker-hostile/dangerous way
- poison the air, water, soil, and people of their own community
- export their jobs
- cheat themselves WRT compensation [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 17, @09:05AM (2 children)
Say... WHAT? Careful with that logic down the stairs, you may end in breaking it badly.
Would you have said: 'If you are against Socialism, you are against Democracy in the workplace', that would be correct. Otherwise it's like you are saying: "if you hate cats, you hate all four-legged animals"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @09:27AM
Capitalism exists even in places with the most repressive of governments.
Capitalism is completely government-agnostic.
Now, if ALL decision making is top-down (Authoritarian) where you are, you will never have Socialism there.
Socialism is Democracy -extended- to the workplace.
...and for this, even the veneer of Democracy (as in the Oligarchical USA) is good enough.
...and your analogy stinks too.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Wednesday January 17, @09:43AM
My young paduwan, if you are against democracy in the workplace, you are against democracy in the marketplace, and you do in fact hate all four-legged animals. Please do not let your personal experience under a Marxist-Leninist Stalinist dictatorship blind you to basic truths, even though such a bias is completely understandable.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: 2) by Lester on Wednesday January 17, @11:14AM (3 children)
Example 2:
Company goes to bankruptcy because it's poorly managed.
That's a real world outcome. There are cooperatives that work, but there are also a lot of companies took by workers that were finally sold.
I don't mean that it is a the only outcome. Private business go also to bankruptcy, but a cooperative has the same problems that a private company, but in addition its own problems, one of them management.
If workers are wise enough to delegate decisions on a qualified and honest staff (in a tacit way or in a explicit way) , things may work. If non qualified workers use power to impose decisions about things they don't understand, bad. If workers begin to ask the same wages for everybody, you run into problems, you spend more time in committees, meetings about internal issues than doing real work.
Personal ambition is a problem, but it is also an important fuel of society improvement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @11:59AM
If you think just because the board of directors names Joe MBA to be CEO of a private company, or because some idiot decided to manage his own business and he's a "job creator" now, then the capitalist management issue is gone I hope you are happy in the world you wish for. Speaking of which, how close to insolvency are you if you don't get your next pay check, o great economy teacher?
But hey you KNOW cooperatives have an extra unsolved problem vs private companies. You heard it in that "greed is good" movie. We'll just call it personal ambition now ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @01:01PM (1 child)
Mondragon has been doing the co-op thing since 1956.
They started out with 6 worker-owners.
They're now have over 100,000 worker-owners in 40 countries on 5 continents.
In the (meta)thread, I linked to the compensation for the worker-owners of the Suma Cooperative.
They're also doing great--making all of their own decisions thank you very much.
A co-op will try to promote from within.
Places often have folks who have taken business courses, gotten degrees, worked in management at other places, yada,yada,yada.
When they can't find the skill set they need already within their own ranks, they can hire people, farm out work, or bring in new worker-owners.
They can also send their worker-owners to school to get extra skills before those are needed.
Oh, and the differential in pay between top management and workers in Capitalist operations in the USA is, on average, 349:1.
At Mondragon, the largest pay differential is 9:1. [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [wikipedia.org]
Private business go also to bankruptcy
With CxO compensation based on stock valuation, short-term thinking in Capitalist operations is common.
Stupid non-productive shit like stock buy-backs is what you get with Capitalism.
Capitalism is on its deathbed.
"The Recovery" is bullshit.
While "the paper economy" looks good, it's not actually producing any new goods or services; production isn't expanding.
The 1 Percent is just shifting cash from one pocket to another.
Nothing NEW is being produced.
Capitalism is a notion whose time has come and gone.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday January 17, @06:25PM
But it's also true that coops can succumb to bad management. I know of one example that worked well for about 60 years, and then elected a board that was expansionist, and went bankrupt within a decade, even though it still had lots of community support. You *DON'T* take a low margin business and try to make it more profitable by rapid expansion...but these professional managers did.
Now it's true this was a consumers coop, not a workers coop, but the same general rule applies.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 17, @01:33PM
You're conflating socialism with communism. Communism is the "democracy in the workplace" you're talking about. Socialism is the intermediate step where the state is directing production because the proletariat is still suffering from the false consciousness they were indoctrinated with under capitalism. The state, led by enlightened individuals who understand the Marxist project, is there to teach everyone a new way of producing material goods. Once everyone understands and has internalized collective ownership, then socialism will naturally give way to communism because the need for government will have melted away of its own accord.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @08:56AM
Well, they teach a version of history.
It would be a whole lot more informative [google.com] if the material included that of
Howard Zinn [google.com]
Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz [google.com]
Oliver Stone [google.com]
Naomi Klein [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @09:14AM
Can you be the slightest bit specific?
-- OriginalOwner_
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday January 17, @09:51AM (4 children)
If you’re not a socialist before you’re 15, you have no heart. If you're a socialist after 15, you have NO BRIAN. -- Albert Einstein
Dr. Jackson says my Heart & Brain are in excellent health!
Dr. Jackson says my Heart & Brain are in excellent health!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @10:02AM (1 child)
Don't know where you got that attribution[1], but it's complete nonsense.
(Einstein died a Socialist and was one through much of his working life.)
[1] ...or the "quote" that's not a quote.
-- OriginalOwner_
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Wednesday January 17, @10:23AM
Indeed. Everyone knows that quote is properly attributed to William Shatner.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday January 17, @11:20AM
I had a friend named Brian when I was a kid....what does that do for me?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 17, @01:34PM
I traded all my Brians for three Phils and a Bob.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @11:25AM
What a silly thing to say... If you live in a democracy, the opinion of the majority will decide the laws of your country. Even if you don't, social customs will be shaped by the majority. And how do you ever expect the poor and the uninformed to improve their condition if they don't have access to proper non-propaganda information?
We must kill Facebook to save the world. Do your part today and delete your account if you have one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @12:24PM
20 years ago, AOL wasn't the internet.
Today, I give people the same advice I gave them 20 years ago, substituting 'Facebook' for 'AOL'.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Wednesday January 17, @09:17AM (1 child)
It is just like the SoylentNews Editors, in their alt-righty bias, refusing to accept any of my submissions (see my sig, taken from IRC #editorial). But we find ways to make them pay, when they post real right-wing nut-job stories (from Fox News, or Brietbart, or worse), by mocking them mercilessly. In fact, the the fact they let this one fly suggests to me that they feel guilty, and instead of actually posting any unbiased news, they post an article about how some other internet organization is doing what they do! Not enough, eds! Only reverse whataboutism! How about some balance, and some aristarchus submissions? For great justice.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:08PM
One must always consider the audience she is writing for if she wants articles to be accepted. Many of your submissions I see in the queue, while amusing, also contain an incendiary tone. Seems you've backed away from the homophobia, which is appreciated, but IANAEditor so that's just, like, my opinion, man. Point is, I may miss something important you were trying to say if I get lost in the weeds and tripping over what I perceive as homophobia and what right-wing readers here may perceive as an attack on their masculinity. Pull those weeds. :)
There's very interesting information you're submitting. Try to be more objective in your presentation of it. Be diplomatic and help the reader find common ground in your presentation of the article.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Wednesday January 17, @09:51AM (5 children)
Anyone associated with RT is on Joe McCarthy's list these days.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @10:24AM (3 children)
In late October, I submitted something on that brilliant guy.
Google Escalates Its Censorship, Blacklisting Journalist Chris Hedges [soylentnews.org]
I made another submission about the sites being blacklisted.
That submission was also rejected but, some days later, I worked into a comment a link to that and a bias|factchecking site's opinion of the veracity of those sites.
Evidence of Google's Blacklisting of Left, Progressive, and Anti-War Sites Mounts [soylentnews.org]
I have repeatedly noted here that what's available outside of the Lamestream Media's elite-friendly propaganda has viewpoints that are worth seeing.
The list in that 2nd link is useful for those seeking wider sources of information.
-- OriginalOwner_
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @11:21AM (2 children)
Does that diminish your burning love for google, even a little bit?
google is an evil megacorp, probably the most dangerous ever
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @12:24PM
I use what works best for me.
When something comes along that's within an order of magnitude of Google's search engine, I'll give it a go.
So far, everybody's still several orders from the mark.
I have a bookmark that I can edit which includes the sites that I like with Boolean ORs.
When I remember that I saw something on 1 of them but can't recall -which-, I can usually find it again.
Google degrades the pageranks of those in the overall results but it still indexes their stuff.
-- OriginalOwner_
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday January 17, @06:36PM
Odd, I'd vote Amazon for that title.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday January 17, @10:37AM
Apparently Alec Salmond is on RT these days!
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 17, @03:59PM (1 child)
However, for many people, Facebook is the internet.
Should we worry about entrenched services such as Facebook and Google using their positions to suppress information?
Maybe those people should stop thinking Facebook is the internet, when it isn't. If this simple fact is too hard to comprehend for people, then they don't really deserve freedom from censorship.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday January 17, @06:38PM
The problem is, they may not deserver freedom from censorship, but *we* deserve their freedom from censorship. The acceptable rules of behavior, laws, etc. are all shaped by what the mass of people believe.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Wednesday January 17, @05:54PM
This kind of censorship is inevitable when the communications medium is controlled by a single provider. The real problem here is that tons of people picked convenience over all other concerns and came to rely on a fundamentally biased and unreliable communications medium.
We can demand that Facebook cut this out, but it will not work in the long run. Instead, we need to solve the hard problem of getting consumers to avoid inherent problems like this based on their own long term self interest. The free market is powerful, and corporate structures like Facebook are extremely efficient at delivering convenient products, but we must ensure that we are in control of these tools, not the other way around.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
