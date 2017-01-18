from the tip-your-hand dept.
Senate Democrats have put together 50 votes for a measure meant to block the Federal Communications Commission's December decision to end net neutrality rules put in place by the Obama administration.
Democrats are just one GOP vote shy of the 51-vote threshold for a Senate resolution of disapproval, which would strike down the FCC's December rules change.
"With full caucus support," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, "it's clear that Democrats are committed to fighting to keep the internet from becoming the Wild West where ISPs are free to offer premium service to only the wealthiest customers while average consumers are left with far inferior options."
The Democrats' effort won the support of its first Republican backer, Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), last Tuesday.
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 17, @03:17PM (11 children)
This is why they're called Useful Idiots instead of just idiots.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 17, @03:26PM (10 children)
But who are the idiots? This stuff plays great on the TVs and facebook/twitter posts back home.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 17, @03:36PM (9 children)
Oh, they still are. They just managed to accidentally be right on an issue for a change.
Given the current setup, we need both the Useful Idiots and the Useful Shitheads. I'd like to see us get to a point where that's not the case but I'm not holding my breath.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 17, @03:49PM (7 children)
Oh, they still are.
Well, if that's what it takes to keep winning reelection, I can certainly understand why they would play the part. I think you got it all wrong. The idiocy is truly one sided.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 17, @04:17PM (6 children)
I said it was one-sided, no? Democrats think with their hearts, which is exactly as intelligent as thinking with your ass.
None of the above is in regards to the voters, mind you. Anyone with loyalty to either party is nothing but a sheep who lets others tell them what to believe.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:31PM (2 children)
None of the politicians on either side think with what you said they do; they all think with whatever itches their greed the most. Could be money or power or recognition or something even darker. But there is a reason that the majority of their time is spent in one of the many call rooms, press rooms or social events at the Capitol.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday January 17, @04:43PM (1 child)
None of the politicians on either side think with what you said they do;
Who cares what they think, it's how they act that matters.
And Dems consistently act towards a neutral internet. While the Reps consitently act to neuter the internet.
I know which I prefer.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by crafoo on Wednesday January 17, @05:29PM
I don't think this is true. Dems vote very authoritarian as soon as copyright infringement comes up. It's not surprising considering who funds them. And it's still pushing for corporate control of the internet, just a different set of corps than republican corporate masters.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 17, @05:08PM (2 children)
Right, I didn't mean "one sided" between republicans and democrats. There is little to nothing to distinguish them. And aside from idiocy, there is little to distinguish them from the voters either, but that is the one sided part. The only "idiot" politician is one that loses, or gets caught and loses and/or goes to jail.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 17, @06:31PM
Fair nuff.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by NewNic on Wednesday January 17, @06:42PM
I believe that such thinking is the most dangerous to the future of US society.
If you don't think that there is any difference, then there is no reason to vote.
If you don't vote, you allow a small number of powerful people to tip everything in their favor. Ordinary people get screwed.
The real issue isn't what the differences are between the parties: it's where the midpoint lies that is critical. I believe that, for most policies, the midpoint has been moving rightward, resulting in more wealth transferred to the already wealthy, while ordinary people have to deal with the environment becoming worse: more polluted, less access to the better parts of the land, etc..
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by aristarchus on Wednesday January 17, @06:36PM
C'mon, TMB, own this! Republicans are against liberty! It was Obama policy, overturned by Ajit, Trump's man at the FCC, on purpose, as part of long-standing Republican policy.
And putting together enough of a coalition to overturn an executive order? Accidently? You are not even fooling yourself anymore.
Maybe it is, at long last, time for the libertarian movement to abandon the right, to abandon racism, sexism, and Ron Paul, and join forces with the left-wing champions of liberty, like the EFF? Just saying. Unless the whole "libertarian" thing is just a cover for being a right-winger, with alt-or-light-right neo-nazi tendencies.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Wednesday January 17, @03:32PM (8 children)
This "Wild West" is true before, during, and after net neutrality, and in many cases is orthogonal to net neutrality. The ISP can choose to run its last mile (fiber, cable, or maintenance of copper) only to wealthy people, leaving people in less wealthy postal codes stuck on satellite or cellular.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday January 17, @03:55PM (3 children)
That is an important point. A couple decades ago it wasn't so important that everyone have great internet service. But now the internet is a global communications network that touches all areas of our lives. Employment. Doing our jobs. Being able to get a job. Entertainment. Communication with friends and family. Shopping and commerce. Politics and political discussion. Enabling corporations to know everything about our lives. Trolling. And other important everyday needs provided by the internet.
The importance of the internet to modern life matches that of electricity, indoor plumbing, telephone service and trailer park reality tv.
There really is no creating of "fast lanes". There is merely fencing off certain lanes (or amounts of bandwidth) to herd everyone else into the remaining lanes (or bandwidth). In other words, there is only the creation of "slow lanes". If a network builds out it's infrastructure, each modern advance should add sufficient bandwidth for decades to come. It costs way more to put cable into the ground or on poles than the cost per foot of excess capacity.
The internet grew to be such an important global force because the network was neutral for so long until ISPs realized they could start trying to advantage themselves by hurting others and creating "slow lanes". ISPs should charge you based on bandwidth used. They should not discriminate certain types of traffic. They should not be snooping on what the traffic is. They should not be monitoring where your traffic goes to and comes from. The contents of your traffic is none of the ISP's business. Even worse, they should not be manipulating your traffic, injecting ads, JavaScript, rerouting non existant DNS requests to special servers, etc. ISPs should be dumb pipes. They should compete to be the biggest bestest dumb pipes they can possibly be. If they all competed on that, and how good their dumb pipe service was, that would be good for everyone. Instead, they cannot seem to resist trying to interfere with and manipulate our traffic. Or try to extort money from the other end of the connection, such as charging Netflix to send traffic to my house. Clue: if I'm using too much traffic from Netflix, then CHARGE ME FOR THAT. That is the surest way to fix the problem, if the ISP is in fact even having a problem.
If ISPs would compete fairly as I've described, then I would be glad to not regulate them and let the market decide who wins. Instead, I want regulation to ensure net neutrality and to allow municipal internet provided service to compete. If they ISPs don't like it, they brought this on themselves!
Just like advertisers. They can never get enough. They just push and push the boundaries until something breaks.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 17, @04:21PM (2 children)
It took quite a while (decades) for telephone to be mandated as an essential service to be delivered to all homes regardless of how remote, and at an affordable price. And that was in a regulated monopoly atmosphere that allowed long distance charges to be > 10 hours of minimum wage pay for 1 hour of long distance conversation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sjames on Wednesday January 17, @05:46PM (1 child)
That's why we need a more sensible division of services this time. More like in the era where local service was the monopoly but anyone could provide long distance.
One example would be where local governments provide last mile connectivity (perhaps just dark fibre to the home). Anyone could use it to provide ISP service to a group of subscribers.
That would return us to the state of the mid '90s where ISPs were a dime a dozen and competition drove costs from a typical $50/month down to $9.99 or so and most people had a dozens to choose from.
Note that local government providing could be direct, contracted, or through a regulated natural monopoly.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 17, @06:00PM
I've got multiple sets of wires running into my home and a monopoly service provider on each.
Somehow the Houston area managed to allow a dozen electric power service providers to compete, while sharing the same infrastructure. I'd like to see more of that model for internet service delivery: no monopolies, period.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:56PM (2 children)
Well, it seems to me that Mr. Schumer (being the mental giant he is) has it backwards. Net neutrality is what allows the internet to be the "wild west" of ideas. Without net neutrality, we're looking at a very real risk of the Googles, Facebooks, and Twitters colluding with ISPs (in ways that everybody's marketing department is sure to spin as doubleplusgood) to move from services that (for whatever reason) are merely popular to services that are actually entrenched, with barriers to entry for anybody who wants to create an alternative service.
Net neutrality makes projects like GNU Social [gnu.io] (appears to be decentralized Twitter) and Diaspora* [diasporafoundation.org] (appears to be decentralized Facebook) viable regardless of what the herds of cows do with their iThingies. I wish I knew how to explain to certain reactionary elements that net neutrality is what allows them to have their InfoWars and Brietbart.
Without net neutrality, companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter would be able to use their leverage to get ISPs to offer customers package deals for discount internet where, say, those services are free and included with the package. That's good, right? Who doesn't want a discount? The direction it's likely going is that before long, there will be no package that allows access to the "wild west" portions of the internet outside of the corporate walled gardens without paying an arm and a leg. Maybe if you want to get at the "wild west," you'll have to cough up $300 per month plus thousands in installation fees for a T1 (yes, only a T1, funny to think that's a small pipe these days) to your house.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 17, @04:43PM
What greater barrier to entry can there be, than needing tens, hundreds or even thousands of millions of dollars to pay the ISP's to allow your traffic through? Google and Amazon and Facefook can all set up budgets of billions, to pay for that bandwidth. Startups? Even with things like kickstarter, they're not going to get that kind of monthly money for a startup. You're looking at something similar to colonialism - a startup MIGHT find the funds to get into a region. They might even become the biggest thing within their region. (region would be defined by however the ISP's chopped things up into slices, cubes, spheres, and planes) The hottest thing in the Washington, Oregon, Idaho section of the US may find it impossible to break out into the larger world.
While you blather about barriers to entry, you've completely neglecting one of the most important barriers, short of direct government censorship.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by captain normal on Wednesday January 17, @05:08PM
I think you are a bit confused about who is fighting for neutrality and who is handing the TelCo-Cable industries a blank check over our lives. Senator Schumer and the Ds are fighting the Trump administration's rejection of net neutrality.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 17, @04:01PM
The ISP can choose to run its last mile (fiber, cable, or maintenance of copper) only to wealthy people, leaving people in less wealthy postal codes stuck on satellite or cellular.
That's when it's time to call in the cavalry [si.edu], and make sure all lawsuits against it are dismissed with extreme prejudice.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 17, @06:50PM
I'll believe it when I see it, and probably not even then because I'd be following the money to find out who paid them off to sink the rule change. Congress doesn't do anything because it's right. They do it because the winning interest bribed them more. On rare occasion, it's because the winning interest bribed the key people more.
But if the threat of Trump gets them to temporarily align their actions with something that might accidentally be good for voters, then again I'd have to say Trump has been better in the Whitehouse than Hillary would have been.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This