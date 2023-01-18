18/01/23/159237 story
from the in-the-meantime-carry-on dept.
"The Supreme Court announced Friday it will take up the case against the latest version of President Trump's travel ban, which bars entry in to the United States for residents of six majority-Muslim countries.
The court will hear arguments in April and is expected to issue a ruling by June." http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/19/supreme-court-announces-it-will-rule-on-trumps-travel-ban.html
(Score: 3, Troll) by Entropy on Wednesday January 24, @06:37AM
No? Well that's a good thing. Immigration from the wrong group of people could make terrorist attacks a common occurrence like they are in London & France now. Before immigration from certain countries, it was unheard of there as well. Of course it's not politically correct to go into specifics.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 24, @06:57AM
Interesting thing...what nationality were the 9/11 hijackers? Mostly Saudis. What country is the focal point of Wahabbism? It ain't Djibouti. And what country is conspicuously missing off this list? Welly well well...
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 24, @07:20AM
Just getting into the place is just like going through airport security.
I had to put my computer into a bin all by itself. I also had to take off my shoes so they could be x-rayed.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @07:31AM
I think I know where the next mutant athlete-foot fungus will come from.
Heard about that Chronic Waste Disease in US deer population? Coincidence? I don't think so.
(grin)
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 24, @10:28AM
It is quite common for homeless people to wear the same pair of socks all the time. I learned the hard way why that's a bad idea.
The Portland Rescue Mission had a good supply of clean socks, as does Transition Project. Really I did not need to use dirty socks for months on end.
Both my feet started hurting. I thought I had blisters. Quite suddenly the pain became quite unbearable.
I called my Mom then asked if I could come back to stay in her guest room. I told her I was incapable of walking.
I was quite relieved when she said yes, and that she would meet me at a light rail station in North Portland. Just to walk to the station in downtown Portland was unbearable.
I figured that my blisters had broken open.
When we got back to her place I took off my shoes and socks so I could have a look at my blisters.
There were no blisters.
No, the soles of both my feet had turned white with lots of large red spots. It was as if some terrorist was attacking Portland with biological warfare agents that attack one's feet.
I took a shower. That helped quite a bit. Then I changed my socks - they were still in Mom's guest room - and avoided wearing those shoes for several days. As much as I could I didn't wear my shoes, just socks.
I had never seen nor heard of anything like what attacked my feet. While likely a bacterial infection, I strongly suspect that that particular species of bacteria was unknown to medical science.
I was quite fortunate in that my feet eventually healed.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 24, @11:20AM
Many a soldier throughout the years has known precisely whereof you speak.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 24, @10:29AM
Social Security and TSA spread disease!
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @11:08AM
Not only spread it, but mutate it... for nefarious purposes... mwahahaha.
To be in sync with those approaching days in the past... you know it makes sense.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:06AM
So it always was! Letting in the Irish was a really bad mistake! Too much experience in bomb-making and blowing up Brits! On the other hand, that is where the Yanks got their start. And letting in the Gumbas, the Dagos, the Wops, the Eye-talions! Big mistake! Look at how much crime and bad movies with Stallone that this caused! And finally, letting in the Krauts. Big mistake. Teddy Roosevelt called them on it, in the Big War to End All Wars Until the Next One. He called them, "hyphenated Americans"! You know, like German Americans! Bad! Italian-americans! Bad! English-americans? Super-bad! Native Americans? Only good one is a dead one, in the parlance of the time.
I believe that was the experience of the Native Americans, the Primal Peoples. You let some of these pathetic people who have no pigment in, and very soon they are burning villages, raping our livestock, and pretending like they are Americans. Very disturbing, all of it. But this is the reason I agree with you, and our Native American President, Donald Grabs-by-Pussy.
What? He's one of the Germans? Oh, crap! And his wife is a Commie? Oh, lordy, say it ain't so! And that means his kids (except Tiffany, who is pure American, almost, and at least half Playboy model) are only half-immigrant with more immigrant American? Did you know that Donald's mother was also not an American! So yes, allowing immigration can change the nature of American, and result in us electing a total stable moron for president. I totally agree with you!! And, I have gone into details! I hope all those who insist on "political correctness" can handle the load of truth I just laid on them!
The only solution, as I see it, is to deport anyone who is not a descendent of the aboriginal peoples of North America. They want White Separatism? So do Americans! Ship them back where they came from, I say! If you cannot speak Salish, or Algonquin, or Narragansett, or Navaho (fuck Andrew Jackson), you have no business being in OUR country!!! Oh, that whole Mormon story? Totally false.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @06:53AM
(Score: 2, Informative) by unauthorized on Wednesday January 24, @07:14AM
It's utterly idiotic to call this directive a Muslim ban when it effectively applies to less than 10% of the global Muslim population.
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Wednesday January 24, @07:54AM
It is a black powerless surrounded-by-majority-of-mulism ban, to be exact.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @09:45AM
It's the PR term that dumbass-in-chief uses to pander to his base.
However, if you post a sign in your store saying "No blacks from Detroit", it's still a ban against African-Americans and you're still gonna get your ass busted.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @11:24AM
Is it? Has the President or his staff ever referred to it as a "muslim ban"? As far as I've seen, it's only the mainstream media which uses that term, to pander to their bases.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Wednesday January 24, @10:51AM
...is the fact that these challenges can be made at all. It is apparently within the powers of the executive to control immigration law. These challenges are only based on supposed "religiuos discrimination" against muslims. This is pretty clearly nonsense, as there are plenty of muslim-majority countries not on the list.
Debate his choices of countries, sure. Personally, I think it is past time for Saudia Arabia to be shunned by the West. But claiming religious discrimination? That's just to attract attention? They can't actually be serious, surely?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @11:28AM
If criticising Israel counts as anti-semitism, then criticising Saudi, or any other nominally Muslim state, must be islamophobia.
Except if it's done in the name of Israel.
