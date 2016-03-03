from the You-fight-like-a-girl dept.
A couple days back, Newsweek reports:
Feminist activists on Sunday are planning to commemorate last year's Women's March, the response to the election of President Donald Trump that was widely regarded as the biggest demonstration in U.S. history.
As they do so, the so-called alt-right—an anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic movement that has struggled to recruit women—is aiming to co-opt this political moment with a series of stunts, including spreading propaganda and a counterdemonstration in Knoxville, Tennessee. This targeting of a feminist event is part of an ongoing pattern of misogynistic behavior in the movement, according to activists and a rights group that spoke to Newsweek.
[...] Trolls from 4chan, an imageboard website that is popular with the alt-right, are planning to post signs at women's studies departments on college campuses Sunday with the hashtag #mybordermychoice, a deliberate perversion of the abortion-rights slogan "my body my choice," according to a series of posts on the site and research conducted by antifascist activists.
[...] Lecia Brooks of the Southern Poverty Law Center, a rights group, told Newsweek that Heimbach [Leader of the Traditionalist Workers' Party] is "no defender of women," referring to altercations involving the opposite sex he has had at demonstrations.
Heimbach replied to that notion by saying legal abortion and illegal immigration were victimizing the unborn and women, and that "women have had their femininity put under attack by a culture that treats them as either sex objects or as mere economic cogs in the capitalist system." Heimbach is a critic of the capitalist system while also being a critic of socialism, and views a "national socialism" system that includes only white non-Jews as an alternative to both. He said the policies of his group were structured to "empower women to their God given honorable place as true equals to men in society through their unique role as mothers and wives." To be clear, he is an ardent critic of contemporary feminism.
Message received, very clear.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @03:25AM (10 children)
At a short first, they might be happier.
Then "Scarce, sir... mighty scarce."
I reckon Heimbach is gonna learn this lesson pretty soon.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:30AM (5 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:47AM (4 children)
Where are you picking this filthy shit up at? It belongs on these forums about as much as bubble gum belongs on theater seats.
Just because you can do it only demonstrates you can make a mess. Anyone can do that here. Not much sport in that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @04:26AM (3 children)
I speak only The Truth. The Truth of the past. The Truth of the present. The Truth of the future. You, however, worship falsehoods. Vanish, I say! The Truth will prevail over the falsehoods you so desperately believe in!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @05:10AM (2 children)
I guess this just goes to show that at least here, on these forums, anyone is free to speak his mind and air his thoughts in public.
You, sir, may run your flag up, but I respectfully withhold the action of saluting it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @06:16AM (1 child)
Resembles an insane asylum, in that regard.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 27, @11:58AM
Entertaining, ain't it?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday January 27, @04:16AM (3 children)
100% agree... No women -> no children. No children -> no more people!
I guess my main concern is like that of a farmer... we want to breed in desirable traits, and breed out undesirable traits... which we have not been having much success at... we seem to be doing the exact opposite! We seem determined to save our drug babies, encourage welfare kids, but keep the people who have the trait of being "industrially productive" doing just that - toiling all day making a buck for someone else - and avoiding reproduction because of the financial concerns of having a family / losing work hours.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @04:53AM
"Quarter earning optimization" will do that - damn'd with long term, we need results now... if no longer possible, well, I have my golden parachute, "enterprises raise and fall" is as valid a truth as "all software have bugs" (we managed to trick taxes, can't use that comparison any more).
(Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Saturday January 27, @07:04AM (1 child)
From a Social Darwinian point of view we've managed to prevent those undesirables from murdering you and your family for food. So I think we can call it a wash...
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 27, @11:59AM
Back to paying them protection money, eh?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:36AM (13 children)
Why did this story get approved?
It's essentially a straw man. Oh no, there is a Nazi behind every corner! All sorts of unrelated political views get lumped together and slapped with the "Nazi" label to make sure nobody dares to consider any of the many different political views.
Meanwhile, what is actually happening in the world? Women in Iran are protesting against head coverings, and we hear not a peep from the left. Trump visits Saudi Arabia, and soon afterward the kingdom decides to let women drive. Trump has lots of women working for him. We now have the lowest female unemployment in 18 years.
Last year's march was organized by a sharia supporter. You can support rights for women or you can support sharia. You can't honestly do both.
There is another march, a really huge one, that happens about the same time every year. It never gets any news coverage. Last year, the VP spoke at it. This year, Trump spoke via video link. Unlike the woman's march, which left trash everywhere, this one keeps things clean. Guessed it yet? It's the March for Life. Lots of women were there.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:43AM
Stop right there, I'll give your rancid hole some cockpoles! What! What is this! Impossible! Improbable! It can't be! My diseased cockpoles and your parasite-ridden feces are mixing together and becoming an elixir heard about only in legends! Such a fuckin' thing! Get pregnant, you sow!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 27, @04:12AM (2 children)
Peak America shitposting time.
Well, we don't hate our women, but those pink pussy hats are pure Jew subversion. Good thing they so readily identify themselves as another gang of Soros' useful idiots. Prius drivers, all.
The United States of America will never fall. We were born from trolling [wikipedia.org] and culturally-appropriated shitposting. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @04:18AM (1 child)
More like someone finding a market of idiots who would buy pink kitty hats nobody would otherwise buy.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 27, @04:34AM
Ya gotta hand it to those Jews. Man, if I could afford one again, I'd be filthy rich from lawsuits. Especially when it is found that Eric Schmidt was a Jewish plant.
Here's how we operated. I had accidentally knocked up a Gook in Los Angeles and was forced to swear a blood-oath to her family. My friend Schlomo, Jr. is friends with a Black man with a clean criminal record. All these people live in Los Angeles. Schlomo, Sr. is a high-powered Jewish lawyer. Schlomo, Sr. lets Schlomo, Jr.'s Black friend drive the expensive Mercedes around town for no apparent reason.
The cop lights up the Black man in the Schlomo Mercedes because a Black man with an afro isn't exactly a "Schlomo Goldstein" type.
Black man complies, Schlomo sues the city on behalf of the disenfranchised Black man for tens of thousands of dollars a pop and keeps on groovin'.
(Score: 3, Offtopic) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 27, @04:12AM (1 child)
You missed that black unemployment is the lowest it's been since they first started measuring it.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @04:21AM
Jealousy. I see only jealousy in their eyes. Such an ugly emotion. Such ugly creatures. I found this. It's mine. Get away. I found this hunk of feces. More people continue to surround me as I rape the hunk of feces I found on the sidewalk. They wish they had found this exquisite specimen themselves, but it's mine now. I'm going to impregnate it. Some of them are calling others using their cellphones. They must be conspiring to take this fecal sow away from me. To take my prized possession. Evil! Unforgivable! I won't allow it! Motion shall become silence. Motion shall become silence. Motion shall become silence!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by kurenai.tsubasa on Saturday January 27, @04:29AM (1 child)
I've been looking for news sources lately. Which sources covered this?
Yes. I'm familiar with the type. More than you can imagine….
I believe a libertarian framework will help out here. A woman has the right to withdraw life support at any time from the being growing within her (and also the right to modify her reproductive cycle with medical treatment if she does not like the way it works out of the box). These are both 9th Amendment rights in my analysis, but the Supreme Court apparently doesn't believe in that amendment, so instead we get Roe v. Wade. Either way, I don't believe our favorite “violently imposed monopoly” in the USA has the power to compel a person to provide life support to another person.
I would recommend further research into artificial wombs. Even better! It would be ideal to advance the state of medical technology such that a womb can be grown from stem cells or harvested from a donor and implanted into a man. I believe there is already the capability to perform fully-capable womb transplants into womyn-born-womyn. Advance that technology a bit, and then you will be able to have all the white babies you want without needing a violently imposed monopoly to deny women fundamental rights.
Uh… just one thing. I'm pontificating within a libertarian context, so like hell I'm going to pay for your babies.
I'd also like to rebut TFS.
Oh fuck you, Heimbach. [ ] War is peace! [x] Freedom is slavery! [x] Ignorance is strength!
Also, I'd like to point one more thing out, because the nature of the AC's comment here raises an important point.
Well, Michael Edison Hayden of Newsweek, do you ever present criticism of feminism that isn't cartoonishly evil? World Socialist Web Site, while I'm not certain if I'm missing a hidden message without knowing a lot more about ICFI, has had continuing coverage of #MeToo with far more cogent criticisms. You want the public nice and conditioned that only evil people would ever oppose feminism, don't cha?
Makes this whole questionable business with #MeToo all the more suspicious. It'll be fun to see how some of the allegations that have been denied will pan out when the wrongful termination lawsuits begin….
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday January 27, @06:05AM
Have the Iranian protests really not been reported in the US? They have been pretty constant for the past two months. Certain, the European media has covered them. Wikipedia keeps something of a list. [wikipedia.org]
The protests are not about women and head-scarves, or not only. They are really about the religious authoritarianism in the country, of which that is only one small part.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @07:36AM
Every? Perhaps not, they do seem to prefer some corners and the story corner happens to be one of them.
I'd be happy to not be the case, but unfortunately this one is not fake news [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @08:37AM
Because it seems that this site got astroturfed over the last several months. It's rather unfortunate, really.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday January 27, @12:17PM (2 children)
Because we don't only print those stories that you like or which support your political leanings; other people have a different point of view. But you are doing the right thing. You are giving your views in the comments which is exactly what they are designed for. So, criticise the story content by all means, but that doesn't mean shooting the messenger.
You have obviously not been following the discussion on another thread [soylentnews.org] about how we allegedly 'censor' the left wing by not posting stories seen from their viewpoint. As long as stories meet the requirements of all submissions they are considered for publication. SN does not support any particular political party or stance, and you should see the content of the many stories that we reject if you think that this one is bad. However, the reporting for this story is from another source, appears to be accurate and factual, and can generate a decent discussion if the community wishes it so to do. Resorting to taking strong political positions and mud-slinging would not be what I am hoping to see here.
I will refrain from making my own views on this topic known. My job is to put the stories out there for the community to discuss.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 27, @12:48PM (1 child)
I was wondering myself but from a newsworthiness to us standpoint. We normally wouldn't cover a women's march and we normally wouldn't cover a few wannabe Nazis douching it up. What makes the combination newsworthy? Not giving you shit here, just genuinely confused.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday January 27, @01:14PM
Firstly, I think that there is very little in the political submissions that would have been covered by the 'interesting to us' umbrella. But since before the US elections many of the submissions were not 'of interest to us' but it was felt that they still should have place where they could be discussed. If the editors only posted stories that clearly fall under the older definition then we would have very few political stories at all.
Secondly, the events at Charlottesville changed the landscape somewhat, even to the extent that reporting on events in the US increased here in Europe and elsewhere. Now we have a possible documented warning that similar events might be about to take place again. If nothing happens then nothing (apart from a lot of hot air in the comments) is lost. But if something does happen then the whole world will want to know the whys and wherefores, particularly if there has been advance notification and the appropriate authorities appear to be caught with their trousers down again.
Thirdly, in some parts of Europe at least, this entire alt-right phenomenon in the US appears to be partly a product of the actions of Trump and his refusal to condemn those extremists because that might affect his voters. At Davos this week, Trump was forced to claim that he knew nothing about the background to the videos he retweeted that had originated from extreme right wing groups in Europe. As a US President many feel he shouldn't be tweeting such things from a position of ignorance, and such actions damage US standing in the world. If you want other nations to follow you, you have to act like a leader, not an ill-informed bully.
Finally, as I have already stated elsewhere, it is not SN's job to decide which political party it wants to support. It is, and should remain, entirely neutral in this regard. Whether I like the message or not is actually irrelevant - I have to serve the community honestly and impartially. This is the price of having a political nexus, and we have to live with the discussions and strong views of our community that result from it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:45AM (1 child)
Go post about My Borders My Choice on /pol/ right now, the will tell you to go back to reddit, XD. It is being archived (or I suppose "organized" ) on voat. Not everything is coordinated Russian Hacking™, sometimes people just think snowflakes overreacting is hiliarious. We used to call them trolls, apparently they now call them LITERALLY NAZIs.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @04:55AM
I'd agree with you except for the current state of the R team. The D team also seems to be doing some fantastic work to help them out. Those two are quite the tag team when it comes to getting reactionary policies enacted. I also like how the liberal press is doing a bang-up job moving the Overton window in a reactionary direction.)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:49AM (15 children)
Really now? Is this what passes for nazis these days? Me thinks the lady doth protests too much. From what I am seeing, they're just like hippies protesting those dour no-fun-allowed policing moralists.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 27, @04:17AM (10 children)
What I find really interesting is that aristarchus, absolutely a troll himself, can't tell the difference between a nazi and someone who likes winding up feminists. I mean I would have thought organizing on 4chan would be a dead giveaway.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @06:25AM (4 children)
"Dead giveaway" you say? 4chan eh? Just winding up feminist, right?
(I'm sorry to cause this to decent soylentils, but I think the today's hour of head-from-ass extraction have come for TMB.)
So, Buzz, here, I'll let them speak for themselves [tradworker.org]
Unless you think the TWP will wear pussy hats (do you?), I must surmise they publicly declare they'll come with pitchforks.
So, TMB, you reckon a pitchfork is the appropriate implement to wind-up the feminists?
Just asking, you see, maybe I'll send you one in exchange for some photos of you using it the way you see fit... careful, though, some uses of pitchforks may be frowned upon by the... ummm... "violently imposed monopoly".
(I'd grin ... but I can't... this is too sad, to say the least. Apologies once again, this is straight from the proud-nazi horse's mouth, no other honest interpretation possible)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @09:51AM
Holey Fuck! That sounds just like TMB, in his more rational moments! Based on emotion? Check his most recent journal!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 27, @12:05PM (2 children)
And now you're doing it as well?
When group C comes from 4chan, particularly a board known for spending all its time trolling, it's a safe bet that they're just trolling a motherfucker or two.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @12:15PM (1 child)
FTFY
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 27, @12:51PM
Irrelevant. Doesn't matter if group A are using mean words or double-barrel chainsaws. Does nothing to refute that group C != group A.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Saturday January 27, @07:46AM (4 children)
None of it even makes sense! Who the fuck is Heimbach?!
Just for the record, this liberal supports their effort to maybe post some posters somewhere...
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @08:06AM (2 children)
Meet "the poor guy" Matthew Heimbach [rationalwiki.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @09:43AM (1 child)
Chanting "Death to America" is bad now? Leftists and their Naked Emperor Obama didn't seem to mind when they were sending planes filled with unmarked cash directly to Iran, despite the President's own State Department declaring them the world's #1 financier of terrorism.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @10:25AM
(shhhh... not so loud, you fool.
If you ask me, no, it's doubleplusgood if so you like, I can't care less, me not living in USA; do whatever you like with you country, it's yours, I have no right to tell you what to do with.
I only pointed that, indeed, those are neo-nazis and indeed they plan to get involved in a counter-demonstration. I don't know, thinking the last time it happened, maybe my documented warning may save some lives.
However, there's this person, goes under the jmorris pseudonym here, he's a true evergreen unwavering patriot, the child of revolutionaries, he owes them the duty to uphold and defend what was given to him, that which was purchased so dearly in Patriot blood [soylentnews.org].
I don't think he'll be pleased to hear you... but maybe he'll forgive you this time if you promise you let him keep his gun. You promise, right?)
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday January 27, @12:22PM
I think the clue to the answer is in TFS.
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @05:54AM
Careful, boy, who you call hippies. I mean, look, the Traditionalist Worker Party [wikipedia.org] may object in their specific way (yes, they are neo-Nazi).
A good precaution posting AC, but don't rely on it too much.
Why TWP you ask? If you read TFA, you'll find the explanation:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @08:34AM
The modern interpretation of the word "Nazi" is "anyone who doesn't embrace the progressive narrative word for word." As such it's screamed at so many people so often that it's well on its way to losing its status as an insult.
Oddly enough, it seems like the attempt to retain its shock value consists of yelling it louder and more often, hastening its fading.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @09:11AM (1 child)
As per usual with an aristarchus submission, it behooves all and sundry to check out the Original submission [soylentnews.org], before the eds cut the heart out of it for fear of getting sued by nazis.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday January 27, @12:39PM
I think what he means is 'before the eds did their job, removed the personal bias and concentrated on the facts reported in the quoted source'. The place for personal views is here, in the comments.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @04:17AM
Unless one thinks that a large percentage of the alt-right neo-nazi crowd are involved why state it like that?
Probably the vast majority are busy calling these guys larpers, arguing over whether Italians are truly white, and 'exposing' this as a cryptocuck-led false flag.
(Score: 3, Touché) by idiot_king on Saturday January 27, @04:29AM (3 children)
..is this tech-related because it mentions 4chan or what?
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @04:38AM
I think the usage of the politics nexus was appropriate.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday January 27, @12:27PM (1 child)
Trust me, I am an editor and nobody hates the Political nexus more than I do. I think it has dumbed down the site significantly, contributes nothing to its output, and has created very little in intelligent discussion. However, the community wanted it and I have to respect their wishes and process stories for it.
You can, of course, change your personal settings so that stories in the Political nexus do not appear. Unfortunately, as an editor I can not do that as we have to manage all stories.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 27, @12:55PM
Naw, man, the Politics nexus was never there to say "we want lots more politics". It's there for the opposite reason, so people can filter it if they don't. You shouldn't remotely feel pressured to post political stories that you wouldn't have before its existence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @04:50AM (9 children)
Anyone get the feeling there's a reason to use the water cannons against these idiots? Let's face it, all of you people are a bad reflection of the concept of majority rule. You sure have soured me on the idea. You're as tyrannical as anything. Worse, because you're a fucking mob. So, now our next election will be between nazi republicans against girly democrats. Shh... let's watch...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @05:08AM (8 children)
They're showing you a simulation of reality. They control the popular communication channels and news outlets: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, MSN, etc.
You look like you need to unplug, man.
When the simulation has run its course, we'll happily embrace the benevolent rule of a philosopher-king. We'll know his rule is benevolent because the simulation will tell us it is. It will tell us what kind of smile is hidden beneath his dark moustache.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @06:34AM (7 children)
On the contrary, I say you plug yourself and cast an informed vote.
Here, take it directly from the source, in their own words. [tradworker.org]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MostCynical on Saturday January 27, @07:53AM (6 children)
I can't find the "-99 depressing" mod.
"With a just over a thousand men in Charlottesville, we changed the world. We made such a huge impact on American culture because our mobilization of men was backed by an ideology that cannot be defeated."
Changed the world? Riots? vehicular homicide? Yep.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @08:27AM (5 children)
Mate, I'm really sorry to have overloaded your cynic muscle** bang in the middle of a long holiday, my sincere apologies.
Time's not lost though, go grab a grease-smothered-charred-sausage sanga and wash it down with beer - try a keg by quantity, a slab may not be enough - it will muffle a bit the pain. Repeat the treatment tomorrow, fingers crossed 't'll help. Maybe.
---
** I know it's not a consolation, mine proved too weak as well.
Suddenly, the "no worries" attitude doesn't seem appropriate
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday January 27, @09:14AM (2 children)
Australia will be that salvation of the world.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @11:29AM
Oh, magister... anyway, in the words of a great actor and director... we're going to have -- we're going to have to have a little chat about that.
I mean...look.. I though - yeah I though... when are you going to learn that the reality goes well beyond The Truth... your truth to be more precise... ? As old and full of texts as you are, you can't even imagine the reality... nobody can, this reality is fucking big.
I think philosophers are so busy -- you know they're always taught to argue everything, and always weight everything... They are always devil's advocating this and bifurcating this and bifurcating that. You know, all that stuff. But, I think it is maybe time -- what do you think -- for maybe...
--- Ok, fuck it magister. When it's serious, it's serious, it's serious! ---
Why the fuck it had to be me to dig that shit and post it? It's fucking there, they aren't even trying to hide themselves (which is scary, I know). Are you afraid Google will punish you if you dig for it? Maybe the secret police? Is it below your dignity... or what?
Promise me you'll get over the childish mocking editorializing (I think you call it.... shaming?)** and barely scratching the surface when you come with a story (newsweek... right) and do a proper job from now on when it comes about fucking American nazis. In return I'll drink a beer for you this long weekend.
(don't ask for more than one, my bladder's bursting and you don't know what "a beer" means here downunder for a former east european creature, especially when the temperature hovers about 40C for days on end)
(grin)
---
** at least you actually skipped it this time, 's been noted.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 27, @12:56PM
More likely its doom. Everything there is poisonous, trying to kill you, or both.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Saturday January 27, @09:40AM (1 child)
Thematically appropriate links; one punk, one drunk.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLfoHt7_7Bw [youtube.com]
https://www.ratebeer.com/beer/australian-brewery-feral-brewing-storm-trooper-imperial-pilsner/332548/ [ratebeer.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @11:33AM
Oh, wow.
Thanks mate, really appreciated.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Sulla on Saturday January 27, @06:27AM (2 children)
When I showed my wife the 'my borders my choice' images she thought they were funny as hell. A woman has a border to keep out unwanted men and some men decide to cross it anyways, we call this rape. A country has a border to keep out unwanted men and we call this "looking for a better life". My wife is a bit conservative but she thinks it is pretty fair to call someone who violates your personal space against your best wishes and can hurt you in the process a rapist.
Europeans invaded and conquered North America and one of the places founded was the US. The US decided to allow new people to come but they have to follow a process. Illegal immigrants are the same as the original pioneers were - they are invaders and conquerors. I like immigrants, the ones that come here legally, and am okay with increasing the numbers we take and making it easier to come in. But I think anyone willing to spit in our face by violating our laws should not be here.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday January 27, @08:05AM
Back in my hometown, in New York City, there were two horrible terrorist attacks. The attack with the truck and the attack with the pipe bomb. Both done by LEGAL immigrants. By RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISTS. These attacks underscore the dangers we face from around the globe. We're bringing in the worst of the worst. People are coming here legally, then they do terrible crimes. The lottery system and chain migration, we’re gonna end them fast. Congress must get involved immediately, and they are involved immediately. And I can tell you, we have tremendous support. They will be ended.
And the H-2A and H-2B visas, we were bringing in too many of the WORST people on those. From Haiti, from Belize, from Samoa. They were bringing diseases, they were doing fraud, they were staying too long. No more! Because I cut them off. I love the people. There’s a tremendous warmth. And they’re very hard-working people. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. But I don't want them coming to the USA!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @12:58PM
Fortunately the incremental logical from violations of interpersonal space through private property rights to protection of civic borders is irrefutable. Unfortunately, logic is not a component of leftist* thought. Nonetheless, a handy video explainer. [youtube.com]
* The dogmatic cult mentality of the terminally stupid that propels left wing rationalists (like myself) to centrist and centre right positions
(Score: 5, Interesting) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @06:45AM (4 children)
Once upon a time, TMB, you said the best argument for freedom of speech is that you know the opinion and you can refute it to kingdom come and beyond [soylentnews.org] In your words
Now, I know this world is far from ideal, what I'm curious if you'll take a step towards this ideal and destroy their ideology [tradworker.org]. Unless, of course, you refrain from exercising your right because you think the Traditionalist Worker Party is right.
Mmm... what say you?
You stopped beating your wife yet?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @10:40AM
Huh!! Good try, valiant effort, pity you missed. I'm not married. Seriously, I swear.
In regards with the accusation of "loaded questions"... mmm... what to say? Rhetoric is still free speech, right? Is not illegal, is it now?
Look... "to refute" implies there's a logical argument being made, one that is fallacious but pertaining to something rational. I cannot ask anyone, much less our dear TMB, to properly refute the incoherent ramblings of those lunatics, there's no trace of rationality there.
So there... please do tell TMB that this time I'll be pleased with only a disavowing - if he's saying something to amount to "Those are nuts, there's nothing with them that I can agree, I even regret the time I spent reading their garbage but thanks for pointing out them animals may pose a real danger for humans" or something on this line, he'll get the respect every human that admits a mistake is worth of (in my eyes, that's quite a lot of respect).
Deal?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @10:43AM
This question is best addressed to TMB, but I understand he has no wife, only a roomie, and a boat, by which I think he means just a skiff. Which one are you accusing him of beating?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 27, @12:20PM
Those particular type of wannabe Nazis debunk themselves better than I could every time they open their mouths. They don't need my help. I'll stick to debunking the wannabe Nazis that're actually dangerous. You know, the higher education system, the mainstream media, the entertainment industry, and the political party that SIEG HEIL's every time they demand something.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday January 27, @10:42AM
"Nice girls don't like me and I can't get a girlfirend,"
"What are you doing away from your kitchen sinks? Go home and make lots of babies, wash clothes, scrub the floor and do the washing up. Don't compete with us in the job market. You're taking all the good jobs from me because I'm a bit dim and lazy."
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
